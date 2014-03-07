Preview: Deadpool #25.NOW

DEADPOOL REACHES RECORD-BREAKING ISSUE #25!

First Marvel NOW! title to reach the landmark 25th issue! Avengers doesn”t count. Because. When Deadpool re-killed the reanimated dead Presidents of the United States, Agent Gorman of S.H.I.E.L.D. stiffed him on his well-earned pay. Now, his vengeance is finally wrought! But now that former S.H.I.E.L.D Agent Preston”s consciousness is stuck inside his head, will she be ok with this wreaking? And is all this SHIELD stuff a shameless cash in because of the TV show? Ask guest-star AGENT COULSON! 5 of 5 Deadpool vs. S.H.I.E.L.D.