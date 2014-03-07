Preview: Deadpool #25.NOW

#Deadpool
and 03.07.14 4 years ago

DEADPOOL REACHES RECORD-BREAKING ISSUE #25!

First Marvel NOW! title to reach the landmark 25th issue! Avengers doesn”t count. Because. When Deadpool re-killed the reanimated dead Presidents of the United States, Agent Gorman of S.H.I.E.L.D. stiffed him on his well-earned pay. Now, his vengeance is finally wrought! But now that former S.H.I.E.L.D Agent Preston”s consciousness is stuck inside his head, will she be ok with this wreaking? And is all this SHIELD stuff a shameless cash in because of the TV show? Ask guest-star AGENT COULSON! 5 of 5 Deadpool vs. S.H.I.E.L.D.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Deadpool
TAGSbrian posehnDeadpoolGerry DugganKatie Cookmark brooksMarvel Comicsmike hawthornephil noto

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP