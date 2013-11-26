It”s all-out chaos as the DC Universe continues its march through darkness! War erupts across the Earth between the villains! Allegiances are formed! Rivals are murdered! And at center stage it”s Lex Luthor versus Batman-and their fight couldn”t come at a worse time as Deathstroke”s Hunting Party closes in on the world”s only hope against the Crime Syndicate!
Preview: Forever Evil #4
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.26.13 5 years ago
