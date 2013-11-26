Preview: Forever Evil #4

#DC Comics
and 11.26.13 5 years ago

It”s all-out chaos as the DC Universe continues its march through darkness! War erupts across the Earth between the villains! Allegiances are formed! Rivals are murdered! And at center stage it”s Lex Luthor versus Batman-and their fight couldn”t come at a worse time as Deathstroke”s Hunting Party closes in on the world”s only hope against the Crime Syndicate!

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSDavid FinchDC COMICSethan van sciverforever evilGEOFF JOHNS

