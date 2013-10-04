Preview: Guardians of the Galaxy #8

#Guardians Of The Galaxy
and 10.04.13 5 years ago

This October, the Guardians of the Galaxy face the overwhelming might of Thanos and Infinity! Marvel is proud to present your first look at Guardians of the Galaxy #8, from blockbuster writer Brian Michael Bendis and superstar artist Francesco Francavilla! As the Mad Titan and his sinister armies lay siege to Earth, it”s up to Peter Quill and his rag-tag band of heroes to rise up and meet him! The Peak, orbital headquarters of intergalactic peacekeeping force S.W.O.R.D. has been hijacked – and it”s weapons pointed right at Earth! The galaxies most mismatched heroes must give it their all as they attempt a daring rescue mission! But at what cost? Don”t miss Guardians of the Galaxy #8 for the answer!

TOPICS#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGSBrian Michael BendisGuardians of the GalaxyMarvel ComicsPAOLO RIVERASARA PICHELLI

