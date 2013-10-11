PART TWO OF “THE ARMS OF THE OCTOPUS!” • Banner helps The All-New X-Men and Superior Spider-Man get to the mystery of Doc Ock! • But before they solve anything they”re shocked by the return of the believed-dead ABOMINATION!
Preview: Indestructible Hulk Special #1
