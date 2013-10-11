Preview: Indestructible Hulk Special #1

and 10.11.13

PART TWO OF “THE ARMS OF THE OCTOPUS!” • Banner helps The All-New X-Men and Superior Spider-Man get to the mystery of Doc Ock! • But before they solve anything they”re shocked by the return of the believed-dead ABOMINATION!

TAGSAlexander lozanoHulkINCREDIBLE HULKIndestructible Hulk SpecialJacob WyattMarvel ComicsMike Costa

