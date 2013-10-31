Preview: JSA Liberty Files: The Whistling Skull – Bonus Material

#DC Comics
and 10.31.13 5 years ago

The acclaimed 6-issue miniseries is collected in this new trade paperback! In 1940s Europe, the Nazi war machine is on the move…but crimes are still committed in even the smallest hamlets. One heroic duo must solve the most bizarre mystery of all, but as the Whistling Skull learns to rely on the memories of the Whistling Skulls that came before to uncover the truth in the midst of chaos!

Around The Web

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSBClay MooreDC COMICSjsa liberty filesJSA Liberty Files The Whistling SkullTONY HARRIS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP