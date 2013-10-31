The acclaimed 6-issue miniseries is collected in this new trade paperback! In 1940s Europe, the Nazi war machine is on the move…but crimes are still committed in even the smallest hamlets. One heroic duo must solve the most bizarre mystery of all, but as the Whistling Skull learns to rely on the memories of the Whistling Skulls that came before to uncover the truth in the midst of chaos!
Preview: JSA Liberty Files: The Whistling Skull – Bonus Material
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.31.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#DC Comics
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With