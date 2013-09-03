In “The Long Fail” technology is failing all over Mega-City One, causing blackouts, explosions, radiation leaks, and other nasty surprises. As the city spirals into chaos Judge Dredd must fight back with no weapon, no ride, and no backup. Also includes four new back-up stories.
Preview: Judge Dredd TPB, vol. #2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.03.13 5 years ago
