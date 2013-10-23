Preview: Justice League Dark #24

and 10.23.13 5 years ago

A FOREVER EVIL tie-in! Alone in a world where Super-Villains reign, John Constantine must enlist the aid of Swamp Thing in order to turn the tide. Via USA Today

TOPICS#Justice League Dark#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSforever evilJM DeMatteisJOHN CONSTANTINEjustice league darkMikel JaninSwamp Thing

