A FOREVER EVIL tie-in! Alone in a world where Super-Villains reign, John Constantine must enlist the aid of Swamp Thing in order to turn the tide. Via USA Today
Preview: Justice League Dark #24
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.23.13 5 years ago
