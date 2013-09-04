Preview: Justice League: Darkseid #23.1

#Justice League #DC Comics
and 09.04.13 5 years ago

For Darkseid, Lord of Apokolips, you conform or die. Now born into his realm is an anomaly who looks to challenge that. A trickster, who will go to any length to survive even if it means sacrificing worlds to do it-leading to an Earth shattering confrontation between The Man of Steel and a Dark Lord.

TOPICS#Justice League#DC Comics
TAGSDarkseidDC COMICSforever evilgreg pakivan reisJoe PradoJustice LeagueJustice League DarkseidPaulo Siqueiravillians month

