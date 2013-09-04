For Darkseid, Lord of Apokolips, you conform or die. Now born into his realm is an anomaly who looks to challenge that. A trickster, who will go to any length to survive even if it means sacrificing worlds to do it-leading to an Earth shattering confrontation between The Man of Steel and a Dark Lord.
Preview: Justice League: Darkseid #23.1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.04.13 5 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With