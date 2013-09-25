Preview: Justice League: Secret Society #23.4

#Justice League #DC Comics
and 09.25.13 5 years ago

An army of super villains has been built throughout The New 52 during 2013-but for what purpose? Learn about the villains that have paved the way for the world of FOREVER EVIL.

TOPICS#Justice League#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSforever evilGEOFF JOHNSJustice LeagueJustice League Secret SocietyMikel JaninSecret SocietySterling GatesSzymon Kudranskivillians month

