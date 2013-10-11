• The return of SPIDER-MAN”S most dangerous foe: VENOM! • The sinister symbiote chooses a new host, HARRY OSBORN! • Can Spidey save his best friend when COMMANDER FURY has given the order to finish off Venom…once and for all?!
Preview: Marvel Universe Ultimate Spider-Man #19
10.11.13
TOPICS#Spiderman
