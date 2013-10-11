Preview: Marvel Universe Ultimate Spider-Man #19

#Spiderman
and 10.11.13 5 years ago

• The return of SPIDER-MAN”S most dangerous foe: VENOM! • The sinister symbiote chooses a new host, HARRY OSBORN! • Can Spidey save his best friend when COMMANDER FURY has given the order to finish off Venom…once and for all?!

TOPICS#Spiderman
Joe Caramagna Marvel Comics Marvel Universe Ultimate SpiderMan SPIDERMAN Ultimate Spiderman venom

