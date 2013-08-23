Preview: Red Lanterns #23

#DC Comics
and 08.23.13 5 years ago

Guy Gardner is embedded deep within the Red Lantern Corps-but did he just lose his only way out? And what does Atrocitus intend to do with the terrible power of the embodiment of rage known as the Butcher?

