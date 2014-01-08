Holy overactive imagination! When Scarecrow attacks using his fear gas, only humans are affected, leaving Batman, Robin and the Mystery Inc. gang trapped facing “monsters” from their own imaginations. Now, it”s up to canine crusaders Scooby-Doo and Ace the Bat-Hound to save the day!
Preview: Scooby-Doo Team-Up #2
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.09.14 5 years ago
