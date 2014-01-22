It”s here! Straight from the hit video game Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure comes an all-new, all-ages adventure featuring Maxwell, Lily and as many DC characters as you can imagine! You don”t want to miss this! DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Scribblenauts Unmasked: A Crisis of Imagination #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.22.14 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#DC Comics
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With