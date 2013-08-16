Suicide Squad is sent on a mission to take down a dictator who is planning to create his own metahuman army. But what the Squad doesn”t know is that he already has a batch of super-powered soldiers ready to defend him-cue the mayhem! Plus, the true nature of Waller”s new deal with the team is revealed!
Preview: Suicide Squad #23
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.16.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics
