Preview: Supergirl #23

#Supergirl #DC Comics
08.21.13

Supergirl struggles to survive against one of the most dangerous villains in the entire universe – Cyborg Superman! But what could superman”s robotic doppleganger want with Supergirl? The answer will blow your mind-and set the stage for a massive story this fall!

TAGSChad HardinDC COMICSDiogenes NevesGuy Majormahmud asrarMarc Deeringmichael alan nelsonrob LeighSupergirlWayne Faucher

