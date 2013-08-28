Kid Flash finds himself on the run from his past as a growing rift between Red Robin and Superboy boils over and could tear the Teen Titans apart, just as their speedster teammate needs them most.
Preview: Teen Titans #23
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.28.13 5 years ago
