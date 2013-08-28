Preview: Teen Titans #23

#DC Comics
08.28.13

Kid Flash finds himself on the run from his past as a growing rift between Red Robin and Superboy boils over and could tear the Teen Titans apart, just as their speedster teammate needs them most.

#DC Comics
DC COMICS, Eber Ferreira, Eddy Barrows, Kid Flash, Red Robin, Robson Rocha, scott lobdell, SUPERBOY, teen titans, Wayne Faucher

