He is the ruler of six kingdoms of pain, suffering and agony-but the one world that evades Trigon is Earth. Trigon”s influence has been spread across worlds by his sons, but it wasn”t until he conceived a daughter of Earthly origin that the monster finally had an heir who could aid his quest. Now, with all the world”s heroes missing-is this the final victory of Trigon?
Preview: Teen Titans: Trigon #23.1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.11.13 5 years ago
