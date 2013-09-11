Preview: Teen Titans: Trigon #23.1

#DC Comics
and 09.11.13 5 years ago

He is the ruler of six kingdoms of pain, suffering and agony-but the one world that evades Trigon is Earth. Trigon”s influence has been spread across worlds by his sons, but it wasn”t until he conceived a daughter of Earthly origin that the monster finally had an heir who could aid his quest. Now, with all the world”s heroes missing-is this the final victory of Trigon?

