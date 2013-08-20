Preview: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Villains Micro-Series #5

and 08.20.13 5 years ago

Karai, a deadly assassin, is the embodiment of the Foot Clan. But it was not always that way! Explore the shadowy history of this complicated character and see exactly how far her ambition takes her! Secrets from the past and present revealed!

TAGSCory SmithERIK BURNHAMian herringIDWShawn LeeTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Villains MicroSeriesTyler Walpole

