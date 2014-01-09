Preview: The Punisher #1

and 01.09.14 5 years ago

This February, Frank Castle”s one-man-war on crime continues in an all-new THE PUNISHER #1 – from the explosive creative team of Nathan Edmondson and Mitch Gerads! For years, the Punisher has called New York City his home – keeping a watchful eye on the city through the sight of a gun. But when a lead on a major source of drugs, weapons, and more leads Frank out west – he sets his sights on Los Angeles. And the City of Angels isn”t ready for a devil like the Punisher! But not everything is as it appears, and Frank will soon find himself toe-to-toe with a highly trained military strike force known only as the 131! Who are the mysterious 131? And why are they out for the Punisher”s head? Find out when the high-octane new series kicks off this February in THE PUNISHER #1!

TAGSchris samneeMarvel Comicsmitch geradsNathan EdmondsonSalvador LaroccaSKOTTIE YOUNGThe Punisher

