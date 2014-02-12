Preview: The Witcher #1

02.12.14

Traveling near the edge of the Black Forest, monster hunter Geralt meets a widowed fisherman whose dead and murderous wife resides in an eerie mansion known as the House of Glass-which seems to have endless rooms, nothing to fill them with, and horror around every corner.

