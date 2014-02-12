Traveling near the edge of the Black Forest, monster hunter Geralt meets a widowed fisherman whose dead and murderous wife resides in an eerie mansion known as the House of Glass-which seems to have endless rooms, nothing to fill them with, and horror around every corner.
Preview: The Witcher #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 02.12.14 4 years ago
