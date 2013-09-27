Preview: Thor & The Mighty Avengers #1

#Thor #Avengers
09.27.13

• The mighty Thor takes on Marvel”s brightest stars!
• Could Ant-Man and the Wasp be involved in a murder? Thor will discover the truth!
• Thor and the Warriors Three cross swords with Captain Britain!
• The God of Thunder battles the King of the Sea – it”s Thor vs. the Sub-Mariner!
• Uru hammer and heavy metal collide when Thor clashes with Iron Man!
• Loki”s mischievous machinations transport Thor and Captain America back in time to King Arthur”s court!
• Collecting THOR THE MIGHTY AVENGER #3-5 and #8, and FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2011: CAPTAIN AMERICA & THOR.

