Preview: Young Avengers #9

08.23.13

• We wanted to just write “Screaming! Screaming! Screaming!” for this solicit, but we”re told we need boring old facts. :(
• Anyway! The Young Avengers road trip across the multiverse goes proper crazy as it reaches it”s destination. It”s destination is mainly EXCITEMENT and HEARTBREAK.
• Several Young Avengers decide what to do next. The question is, whether what they do next is to be Young Avengers…
• Honestly, screaming.

