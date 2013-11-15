Did a movie producer reveal surprising ‘Batman vs. Superman’ details today?

Each and every week, each and every day, I have to make constant decisions about what I can cover, and it mostly just comes down to time. I wish I could write about every single thing that interests me. I wish I could review every single thing I see. But I have to pick and choose, and so I try to create a balance of smaller things, bigger movies, blockbusters, indies… I want to cover as wide an array of things as possible because that’s the only way this blog can ever truly reflect my own tastes and interests.
There’s a lot of genre stuff I cover because those were my formative sates, and I love seeing how far we’ve come in terms of mainstream acceptance of these things and in terms of how we can tell these stories on film. There are certain characters and series that I’ll always be interested in, and certainly I’m curious about how they’re going to handle things in “Man Of Steel 2” or “Superman Vs. Batman” or whatever the heck they end up calling the sequel to Zack Snyder’s superhero blockbuster from this summer.
Producer Daniel Alter (“Hitman”) made waves today on Twitter with the following casual Tweet:
Can’t wait for #BatmanvsSuperman.. #batfleck semi-retired/not speaking to Robin anymore.. Controlling drones from the batcave.
This is not just idle speculation on Alter’s part, and it’s so specific that I’m surprised he was willing to share it in such a public way. Little by little, we’re getting glimpses of the bits and pieces that they’re putting together to create the film that we’ll see in 2015, and it sounds like they’re pulling not from one piece of source material, but from several. After all, there’s a long tradition of Batman and Superman stories, and it would be crazy to just use one of them as what you draw from when you’re putting together a movie that is, strategically speaking, probably the most important superhero film that Warner has in the planning stages right now.
It’s been interesting watching sites all over the Internet freak out and shift direction every time some new tidbit gets released, and part of the problem in the thinking in many of these pieces is that they keep getting hung up on which story they’re telling, when the truth is that they’re combining several different stories and taking elements from different eras and they’re building something that belongs to them, something that works not as an adaptation first, but as a sequel to “Man Of Steel,” picking up the particular story threads of that film and building off of them.
It’s obvious that Zack Snyder and David Goyer have been thinking about those threads quite a bit since they wrapped production, and they’ve been talking about them while they’ve been out promoting the movie. They’re not being particularly coy about it, either. As they’ve said, the end of “Man Of Steel” was not some accident they didn’t think about. They carefully considered what it would mean for him to be introduced to Earth via his battle with Zod, and the remarkable damage done to Metropolis and other sites around the world during that fight is not something they’re just going to shake off and forget about. When they introduce Lex Luthor in this film, they’ve given him the perfect weapon to use, because when you look at the way many audiences reacted to the ending of the film, it’s obvious that not everyone is willing to define this version of Superman as a hero. After all, if he never came to Earth, then Zod never would have come here, and no one would have died. Everything can be traced back to Clark, and that will make him a figure of considerable controversy.
Looking at what Alter wrote today, it’s not a stretch to suggest that “Kingdom Come” is another of the templates they’re looking at as they put this film together, but I’m already seeing people jump to the assumption that this means they’re doing an adaptation of the book. This makes me wonder if they’ve read it, because “Kingdom Come” is not only an Elseworlds book that isn’t a direct part of regular DC continuity, but it’s the end of everything. It is the conclusion of things for these characters. Superman is long retired at the start of the book, and he’s pressed back into service when the new generation of heroes begin wantonly taking human life.
What Alter’s Tweet has in common with “Kingdom Come” is the idea that Batman is also quasi-retired, holed up in his Batcave, using mechanical drones to monitor Gotham. Batman and Superman have a long history with one another, which is where their problems arise in the story. Superman’s idealism and Batman’s cynicism are at direct odds, and Batman resents Superman because he quit in the first place. There’s plenty of resentment to go around, as Batman and Robin are no longer working together. We’ve heard that they’re casting an adult Robin, and the rumor is that he’ll be Nightwing now, with no real mention of Robin.
All of this raises a question about Warner’s larger plans for Batman, and it’s starting to look to me like they’re not really interested in starting from zero again with Batman. If this is the route they’re going, then it’s pretty much the opposite of an origin story. They’re not setting this up for Ben Affleck to make an indefinite number of these films. They are establishing him as a character who’s already been around for a while, and that means that when the events of “Man Of Steel” took place, Batman was already done and back in hiding. Superman is something new to the planet, with Batman representing what happens when a normal human pushes themselves as far as possible. No matter what, Bruce Wayne will never be the physical equal of Superman, and that realization is going to alter his reality in a major way.
I’m in a weird spot on this movie. I’ve heard some things I refuse to publish because I don’t want to ruin some of the surprises that they have planned, and I’ve heard other things I wouldn’t run because I’m not sure I believe them. I think the script is very close to final at this point, and I think they’ve been working on this since the moment they finished the first film. There is a ton of enthusiasm for the film at Warner, and they’re going to back this with every resource they have.
The best thing I could recommend to fandom right now is to (A) stop worrying about which story they’re adapting. The answer is none of them and all of them and something in the middle. And once they’ve wrapped their heads around that, it is equally important that they (B) stop worrying about whether this is the first step to the “Justice League” or the launching point for “Wonder Woman” or anything else. This is a sequel to “Man Of Steel,” and if they can’t tell a story that works using some of the biggest characters in pop culture history, then all the franchise-building in the world doesn’t matter. I don’t want a series until I know if I like the new Batman or the world they’re creating. Tell a great story with this one, and things will take care of themselves from there.
And if you ever wonder why I expend energy writing about superhero fare, today’s events involving the Bat-kid serve as a perfect reminder of how this sort of stuff can inspire and uplift us all.
“Batman Vs. Superman” will hit theaters like a Texas-sized asteroid on July 17, 2015.
Finally somebody said it. It does getaannoying with everyone speculating as to what is going to happen or not etc. They know what they are doing,they’ve planned it for a while. Just sit back and wait.
Could be real, but because it mirrors Kingdom Come to the letter, I’m calling bs on this
Is there any chance that that tweet is meant to throw people off of what the team is actually planning to do so that we’ll be surprised when the movie actually hits theaters?
Hes just joking lmao, Do you really think WB would allow such a leak? he would get fired and sued
Sounds like the story is as fragmented, jumbled, and disappointing as the first.
Jumbled? The actual story in Man of Steel was pretty straightforward.
Well, at least you aren’t jumping to conclusions based on almost nothing, and have given the film a chance.
as long as Snyder is directing it’ll be the same fascist nonsense he always produces. this sounds perfectly plausible as it fits right into that authoritarian world view.
Fascist?
It’s a vague term I know, I meant it in the clean cut sort of “fetishistic worship of strength and warrior culture” kind of way. His movies are always filled with sumptuous images (usually highly sexualized) images of strong people beating each other up. That sort of loving worshipful imagery is often associated with ultra nationalistic fascist propaganda. That idea that the world is a terrifying dangerous violent place and the only thing that keeps us safe is unity and the protection of the biggest strongest most dangerous one of all. That’s all pretty standard in fascist philosophy. And in Snyder’s.
…….ok
One more reason to love Snyder: He pisses off THIS guy!
Magnoliafan,
Thank you for your reasoned, thoughtful response to my comment. Your insights were compelling and insightful.
I especially liked how you addressed the substance of my comment, and used examples from Snyder’s work to counter my claims, like a thinking person would.
If I had previously thought that Snyder’s work appealed to our thuggish, confrontational impulses, your engaged, challenging, and above all, intellectual, thoughts, have really caused me to reconsider.
I’m sure Zach Snyder, wherever he is, appreciates your so ably coming to his defense. He probably sleeps better at night knowing you’re out there, on the internet, tirelessly righting wrongs and defending his reputation against the ignorant masses.
Thanks again!
PS great reference with your name!
Quite a bit of comic book imagery and themes are fascist by your definition. Perhaps that is the point you are making.
I think it’s less appropriate to link fascism than to consider that comics generally appeal to those seeking wish fulfillment. More often than not, it’s white, heterosexual, male, wish fulfillment, though there are many exceptions.
Just because Fascism can be described in the same way does not equate the two.
True enough Mark, but Snyder’s “wish fulfillment” often centers around graphic violence. Consider: 300, is pretty much literally fascist propaganda. No need to go into that. Watchmen of course, turned the fallible, out of shape heroes of the comic into the buff, shiny, wall crushing slow motion fighting supermen of the movie. Sucker Punch is about someone who escapes reality through violent fantasies were they’re a soldier killing dozens or maybe hundreds of people. And of course,Superman, which starts with a new “tough warrior” Jor El and ends with an city leveling brawl that climaxes with the hero proving his worth by executing someone. Of all the types of,stories in comics and movies, Snyder continually returns to telling stories about how important it is to be strong. And how often it’s a value that’s prized above compassion, humanity, or love. And if they do behave lovingly it’s usually through committing violence on someone else.
I know everyone rolls there eyes at the comparisons, but the Donner Superman saved the day by stopping earthquakes, rerouting rivers and ultimately turning back time. Morrison’s did it by flying into the sun and “fixing” it. Snyder had Superman prove his humanity by snapping a dudes neck. Violence = love. Strength = value. Again, that’s pretty standard fascist philosophy.
Dude, just shut up. You’re reading too much into these films. Why can’t people just sit back and enjoy movies? How can anyone truly enjoy a film while they break it down and analyze every single thing about it. Is that the way you go about your sex life? I used to be that way when I went to film school, which is the worst thing a filmmaker can do. Snyder has a certain visual style and way of telling his stories. I can see why you’d think that’s his philosophy but, no. Sit back, have some popcorn and just enjoy the movie. If you have a problem with his films I suggest you stop watching them. People seriously need to stop over analyzing movies. That’s why most film critics are so hated and come off as such jerks. Have a nice day.
First of all, that wasn’t thinking too much, that was off the top of my head obvious. Saying Zach Snyders movies are fascist or homophobic is like saying Michael Bay’s movies are loud and cut a lot. You’d have to be trying to NOT see it.
Second, I believe it was Drew McWeeny who said he rejected any film that, in order to enjoy it, you couldn’t think about it.
Third, I don’t watch Snyders movies anymore. This article was about what have we learned and is it trustworthy. I said it sounded like him, because it was dark, humorless, and fascist. Then someone asked me what I meant by fascist. It went from there.
If you don’t like what I have to say maybe you should follow your own advice and just not read it?
Best article i’ve read on the internet in years. Awesome job, hats off to you!
I can’t see a wb producer leak a major spoiler like that. Escpecially on twitter of all things should be seen as a far strech of a rumor.
Honestly the rumor mill needs to chill. Untill its offically anounced by wb or zach I don’t believe an of the bs floating around the internet about this movie.
May I ask you something Drew? I’ve always been interested in the thought process of someone sitting on information that would be considered “spoilers”. Do you base your decision on whether or not you personally would want access to that information before seeing the film, or try and generate an opinion based on discussions amongst you and your friends/colleagues? Whether that might burn a source? I ask as someone who tries to read up on as much about a movie I’m looking forward to as possible, mostly so plot is the least of my concerns when I sit down to watch something. Thanks