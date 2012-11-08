‘Project Runway: All Stars’ recap: ‘Up Your Aerosol’

Oh, goody. It’s a wearable art challenge! We know how these tend do go, don’t we? Some people think of art as a nice dress, and other people think of art as something melting and puked up all over a wall with bits of twigs in it, and those people tend to send walking nightmares down the runway and go home. Really, I think the judges need to define art, which, as I recall, took my college professor a few classes to really nail down (and even then, the upshot is, “art is what you make it”), so maybe they could do everyone a solid and explain that they’d like to see a nice jumpsuit or something.
But no, there will be no definition of art today. Instead, the designers are trucked out to Long Island City to look at a warehouse covered in aerosol art! Do you know ANYONE EVER who’s called graffiti aerosol art? Someone you didn’t tease on a regular basis?
Anyway, the designers will be able to rub shoulders with three of the best “writers” in the world. What, Michael Chabon is here? Oh, no, a writer is an artist the way graffiti is aerosol art. My head is spinning! They’ve collaborated with Louis Vuitton, Nike, and Robert DeNiro. Because when I think graffiti, I think DeNiro. Oh yes, there is a challenge now that we’ve reviewed the urban dictionary for the last ten minutes. The designers have to create wearable art using their own patterns made using spray paint.
Laura Kathleen is NOT happy to be spray painting in her expensive clothing. This is our first hint that the episode is going to be devoted to reminding us exactly how annoying Laura Kathleen was during her season. Funny, I didn’t need the refresher.
After the designers sketch, the “writers” show them how to spray paint. Or aerosol artify or whatever the hell. At one point, Ivy asks Casanova if he needs any help, which completely freaks out Laura Kathleen. She’s here to win! What’s with all this helpful crap? Since Casanova helped Ivy during the last challenge, she just wanted to return the favor. Pfft! What silliness, that milk of human kindness nonsense!
In the lunchroom, Kayne merrily tells Ivy all of the insane, stupid crap Laura Kathleen has said about her ridiculously wealthy upbringing. Ivy doesn’t want to jump on the hater train, but Laura Kathleen walks in and immediately senses she’s being made fun of.Oddly, she doesn’t suspect her greatest critic is Kayne and starts bitching about Ivy. Oh, mean girls! It’s like high school all over again!
Eventually the designers get back to designing, and in walks Joanna Coles. She notes Althea’s print looks like what she’s wearing. Well, it’s one of her prints!, funnily enough! Joanna declares that it doesn’t seem like the dress is doing the work, but the body is doing the work. Joanna might as well be speaking Russian for all the sense that makes, but Althea nods seriously, taking it under advisement.
Emilio talks about his blood-dripping jacket, which is all kinds of awesome. Joanna thinks it’s interesting. Let’s just say Joanna still is no Tim Gunn.
She tells Kayne his outfit makes her think of her fine line in fashion — is it hideous or is it fabulous? Kayne smiles. He doesn’t seem to think this is a problem. She digs Anthony Ryan’s print. She loves Casanova’s print. She also loves Uli’s print. I do, too. Basically, there’s lots of love right up until she gets to Suede’s ugly ass dress. But here’s the thing — she doesn’t say how hideous it is. She just wishes him luck. If Joanna were Tim Gunn, she’d frown and pause and finally say, do you really think this works? Why? But, as we know, she’s no Tim Gunn.
She also won’t rag on Laura Kathleen for her hooch hemline, and all she’ll say to Ivy, who has made a ridiculously on-the-nose print made up of words splattered against a yellow and red background, is to ask if she’s thought about the taste factor. Oh, just say what you’re really thinking, Joanna! Don’t be shy! We’re all thinking it, too!
Time for the runway! Our judges are Georgina Chapman, Isaac Mizrahi and designers Jeffrey Costello and Robert Tagliapetra. They are adored by Anna Wintour and they look like lumberjacks.
Andrae
I don’t mind the print, but the tulle at the waist makes her look like an Easter basket.
Uli
I dig this. The shoulders are borderline costume, but I don’t mind given that the fabric is beautiful and the rest of the dress is minimalist.
Kayne
I’m torn. It’s kind of an acid, Katy Perry nightmare, but there’s something fun about it. Maybe that’s just because the model looks like the circus big top.
Laura Kathleen
Way too short, and what’s the black crap in the rear? She looks like a potholder.
Anthony Ryan
Love the dress itself, but hate the print. It looks cheap, like he couldn’t afford printed fabric and had to make it up. Everyone in the workroom loves it, which suggests I could make a killing selling my the doodles I draw during boring phone conversations.
Casanova
Sweet, simple and the embellishments make it.
Emilio
I love this. It’s hot, and the colors are fab. More importantly, the tailoring is so sharp and feels modern. I’d buy this.
Suede
This is a Halloween costume. It’s like the evil Little Mermaid or something.
Althea
This is only okay, but I do like the print, even if it’s a little sedate and doesn’t look like “aerosol art.”
Ivy
I hate the print. Just hate it. If you’re going to create a print with words, at least do something with the words to make them interesting. She might as well had the model wear a piece of notebook paper.
Josh
I like the bodice, but it turns wonky from the waist down.
Ivy, Emilio, Suede, Anthony Ryan, Kayne and Laura Kathleen are called onto the carpet. Everyone else is safe.
Anthony Ryan is first. Georgina thinks his proportions are dead on. She likes the cut out in the back. Lumberjack Robert loves the print, but Lumberjack Jeffrey thinks it’s junior. Ding, ding, ding. I am not understanding the love fest for this.
Laura Kathleen talks about her splatter effect. Georgina thinks the hemline cheapens it. Isaac likes the idea of the fringe but not the execution. The lumberjacks wished the hem was straight and longer. Carolyn loved it but didn’t like the fringe.
Suede talks about his print. Georgina loves that he went feminine, but thinks he lost the spray paint feel. Isaac doesn’t think it’s wearable. Carolyn doesn’t like the paillettes.
Emilio talks about ’80s graffiti. Carolyn loves his look. She wants to wear it. Georgina wishes the belt had been wider. Isaac thinks the skirt makes it work. Lumberjack Robert wishes he’d used brass zipper.
Georgina thinks Ivy did a great job. Isaac wishes she hadn’t used the word tenacity. He loves the cut of the back of the jacket. Lumberjack Jeffrey wishes she hadn’t used white in the skirt.
Kayne talks about his dress. Isaac thinks there’s a disconnect between the top and the bottom. Lumberjack Jeffrey thinks the stripes create an illusion of girth. Georgina thinks it’s lost its fun.
Ivy is… safe. It’s down to Anthony Ryan and Emilio. Emilio wins! Anthony Ryan is safe.
Laura Kathleen is… safe. Suede is… out. Kayne is in.
Can’t say this is a surprise, given how awful this dress was.
Suede’s time to go again, says Suede! “Designers, I want you to rock the runway and make Daddy Cat proud!” What?
Do you think it was Suede’s time to go? Do you call graffiti aerosol art? Do you think Laura Kathleen is the mean girl, or is Ivy?
Writers? I thought graffiti artists were called taggers. They must be trying to legitimize graffiti as an art form, because in most cities here and abroad it’s considered a crime, by calling it everything it’s not. (I myself find graffiti art interesting.)
I do think graffiti art can be phenomenal — but I think dressing up the lingo seems pretty silly. Everyone knows what you’re talking about with graffiti — my first thought of aerosol art was people lighting hairspray on fire.
That reference to Lichtenstein and Kane’s reference to pop art were odd to me. Lichtenstein’s work has very clearly delineated edges (at least his more iconic work). When I think of pop art I don’t think of techniques associated with aerosol as a medium.
Exactly, Kenya — by her logic, any artist using words in their work is an inspiration, like Jenny Holzer. She was trying to impress Joanna, but she could have just said she liked the ’60s “Batman” TV series and it would have made just as much sense.
I rarely root for a contestant who isn’t disruptive to leave, but I really wanted Suede to go. He seemed like a person who believed that branding himself, i.e. the constant third person references to himself as “Suede,” was a substitute for talent and execution. I think Emilio Sosa understood that some part of the essence of graffiti art is its boldness and bright colors. I think that’s why it seemed so dead on with the judges and one of the reasons why the belt was a sore point. It’s thinness suggested a meekness when the rest of the ensemble was so assertive. I liked Anthony Ryan’s print a lot. It was simple, but used space, direction and color really well. Its one of those things that reads well (at least for me) about 6-10 feet away, but not up close. (During his consultation with Joanna with a closer camera view, it didn’t look great.) What I didn’t get was the love for Ivy’s outfit. It fit relatively well and would have probably looked nice in a muted color. However, the print especially the use of text looked really amateurish and that superfluous white panel beneath undercut the “power” of the suit.
The idea of Anthony Ryan’s print was fine — but I thought spray paint was the wrong medium. It just looked messy and, to me, underscored the problem with spray paint — you can’t really direct it and the borders are going to be fuzzy. I don’t like the idea of an outfit that looks like crap when someone’s close enough to shake hands. Emilio played to the strengths of the medium — though that skinny belt was a shame. And Ivy’s outfit — I agree; it would have looked nice in another color, or at least without the silly words plastered all over it. It didn’t say Lichtenstein to me at all — more “little kid with spray paint.”
Aerosol art! Give me a break, I’ve never heard such absurdity!
I guess I’m in the minority, I liked Suede’s dress but what the heck are paillettes? Circles, that’s what!
I find myself not watching the first half of the show, just listening and rewinding if something sounds interesting. I sometimes wonder if the editors are trying to put Joanna Coles in a bad light. She MUST be better than what we are allowed to see.
I liked all the designs this week, but what is up with the lumberjacks? I could hardly hear them, their mics must have been under their beards.
I really hope you’re right about Joanna — in interviews, she’s quick on her feet and actually pretty funny. On this show? Such a bore.
It took me a negative 5 seconds to get over *Suede-out*. Good riddance, man.
I like Kayne but not too pleased with his performance this time around.
The lumberjacks need their own show, lol.
HATE emilio but he did an amazing job with this challenge- only one to do separates. Terrible performance by the all-stars. Was seriously expecting the judges to give the designers a speaking to. What is ivy still doing there? And in the top three? And there in the first place? Althea/ Joshua/ Anthony Ryan for the win.
I think I’m probably the only person in the world who doesn’t hate Laura Kathleen. I understand why people find her annoying, but sort of chalk it up to being a bit of a clueless rich girl who doesn’t realize how she sounds sometimes. I don’t think she’s actually mean-spirited or botchy – just sort of dopey. I thought her hemline was bad (and she knew it), but I liked her print. And even with that hideous hemline, the dress was still head and shoulders above that monstrosity Ivy put out this week. The print, that horrible piece of chiffon. I was sure she was in the bottom when they called out the 6 to stay on the runway. I thought the judges were right to send Suede home and give the win to Emilio, but the rest of the top and bottom choices seemed a bit off to me. Uli definitely should have been in the top and Andrae among the bottom.