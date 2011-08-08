Putting the ‘lad’ in Lady Gaga: ‘You And I’ single artwork

08.08.11 7 years ago

Lady Gaga’s alter-ego Jo Calderone has shown up in the singer’s latest single artwork, for “You and I.”

The sideburned male can be seen smoking a cigarette in the black and white photos. Mother Monster Tweeted the pic in her effort to promote the track and in anticipation of the music video’s release.

“You will never find what you are looking for in love, if you don’t love yourself,” she posted

The “You and I” clip, shot in Nebraska last month, will be released in conjunction with Gaga’s 1000th Tweet. At press time, Gaga is at 992 Tweets.

There’s the promise of another one of her alternate identities to make a cameo in the vid: Yuyi, her mermaid self. As for Jo, “he” explained to Vogue Hommes Japan that he and Gaga “met” on a Nick Knight photo shoot.

“I was a little nervous for Nick to start shooting. She said, ‘Don’t be baby, you were born this way.’ I took her out after. The rest is private.”

Ooo, sexy.

