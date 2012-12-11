Quentin Tarantino says ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’ is ‘probably not happening’

It looks like Quentin Tarantino may have killed the chances for a third film in the “Kill Bill” series.

While he has often made references to an upcoming third volume, recent comments from the Oscar-winning writer-director have all but killed that idea.

While speaking to We Got This Covered at the Toronto premiere of his new film “Django Unchained,” Tarantino was asked about the anticipated threequel.

He replied, “I don”t know if there”s ever going to be a ‘Kill Bill. Vol 3.’ We”ll see, probably not though.”

In Volumes 1 and 2, The Bride (Thurman) exacts her revenge on her former boss, Bill (David Carradine) and her ex-teammates (Vivica Fox, Michael Madsen, Lucy Liu and Daryl Hannah) after they leave her for dead at her own wedding.

Volume 3 was rumored to be about the daughter of Vernita Green (Fox) getting revenge on Thurman’s character some ten years after the events in the first film.

Tarantino also revealed that he won’t be directing a James Bond film anytime soon. When asked about the possibility, he responded, “No. ‘Casino Royale’ was the one I wanted to direct; they missed their opportunity.”

That makes Tarantino the second big name director this week to turn away from the 007 franchise.

“Django Unchained,” starring Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and Christoph Waltz, hits theaters December 25.