Quentin Tarantino says ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’ is ‘probably not happening’

It looks like Quentin Tarantino may have killed the chances for a third film in the “Kill Bill” series.
While he has often made references to an upcoming third volume, recent comments from the Oscar-winning writer-director have all but killed that idea.
While speaking to We Got This Covered at the Toronto premiere of his new film “Django Unchained,” Tarantino was asked about the anticipated threequel.
He replied, “I don”t know if there”s ever going to be a ‘Kill Bill. Vol 3.’ We”ll see, probably not though.”
In Volumes 1 and 2, The Bride (Thurman) exacts her revenge on her former boss, Bill (David Carradine) and her ex-teammates (Vivica Fox, Michael Madsen, Lucy Liu and Daryl Hannah) after they leave her for dead at her own wedding.
Volume 3 was rumored to be about the daughter of Vernita Green (Fox) getting revenge on Thurman’s character some ten years after the events in the first film.
Tarantino also revealed that he won’t be directing a James Bond film anytime soon. When asked about the possibility, he responded, “No. ‘Casino Royale’ was the one I wanted to direct; they missed their opportunity.”
That makes Tarantino the second big name director this week to turn away from the 007 franchise.
“Django Unchained,” starring Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio and Christoph Waltz, hits theaters December 25.
Like this is surprising? Throw Kill Bill vol. 3 on the pile with the five dozen other projects Tarantino has promised and failed to deliver over the last 20 years.
Good. Do something new.
Oh,what the fuck! Why,he don’t do a Kill Bill movie again?! I very love this film. The soundtrack is awesome,the story is incredible,the actors are pervect,so why not?
While I was a big fan of the first movie (and the second one was alright), he did finish the story in Volume 2. It’s called “Kill Bill” and that’s exactly what she did. While I wouldn’t be against a third film, it’s really not necessary. I will admit, though, that premise does sound pretty cool.
There’s got to be a kill bill volume 3, it’s the best film ever, and I’ve been looking forward to it for 2 years now. Please make a Kill Bill Volume 3 please :(
Bill is dead so whats the point….
It would be cool if the black mumba trained BB to be an assassin in defense of the revenge on Vivica’s daughter. Then just name the movie off BB’s code name. Although Beatrice has started a new life for her daughter, the past life of assassination would always come back to haunt her and it would be enivitable for the student to become the master for her daughters sake.
If you ever feel raw about it… Remember Vernita Green’s daughter – she’ll be out for revenge – In my opinion though, the best part of Kill Bill was O-ren Ishii and her gang…There would be no Japanese sword culture aspect to a 3rd Kill Bill as Beatrix has no business being there anymore…I wouldn’t doubt Tarantino’s ability to make an incredible storyline to a 3rd installment, but it would be very very difficult to do.
I think a good way for Kill Bill 3 to begin would be the killing of Beatrix daughter.
I wonder what made him change his mind?? Come on Quentin! Change your mind again!!
Bring Beatrix back for one more instalment in one of the most action packed films I’ve ever seen. I’m only 15 and I am a huge fan of Tarantino’s work, but my favourites have to be the 2 Kill Bill’s. I have watched those films so many times I know most of dialogue by heart. If he wanted he could make another volume and without a dought it would be unbelievably brilliant, but its up to him. We’ll all just have to wait and see.
If he doesn’t do a KB 3 I’d love to see a director’s cut where he sequences 1 & 2 together like Coppola did for the first two Godfathers. Call it a “saga”, The Kill Bill Saga, like Francis did.
For the fact that the Bride ,after killing Vivica A Fox ,told her daughter she(the Bride) will be waiting for a revenge anytime when the daughter is ready. The 3rd KILL BILL should be about that & again the title won’t make sense coz Bill died on the 2nd volume.
The plot of Vernita Green’s daughter taking revenge against Beatrix and BB would be great. However, you are forgetting one more character that could help Nikki (Vernita’s daughter) and her road to revenge ~ Elle Driver. Remember, she’s not dead. She’s just has no eyeballs in her socket.
Elle Driver with transplanted eyes and her gang of assassins seek revenge against Beatrix and Pei Mae who really didn’t die but survived being poisened.
I been wait n forever for kill bill vol.3 and so has five other people in my house alone. come on!
Screw Kill Bill Vol 3!!! I wanna see something that continues the Pulp Fiction storyline!! Now THAT’S what Quentin should be doing!
I haven’t been waiting for a new Kill Bill film and no one else should. What we have is enough.
I’d rather see him write something completely new than rehash his old works in a sellout film.
That’s what makes “him” the writer he is… No such thing as an ordinary film from Quentin
Well…. IF there is going to be a Kill Bill 3,look me up. I’m in it, somewhere, somehow… Ican give you both Kill Bills word/word, not to mention every other Quentin Tarantino film.. ;) Feeling Happy
these idiots don’t understand that you can’t make a good movie without a good premise. Making a kill bill 3 would be like making a sequal to the titanic. it just doesn’t make sense.
Actually there is gonna be a kill bill vol. 3 it’s comin out in the late 2014’s
