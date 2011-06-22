Quick Look: The roller coaster continues on ‘Gene Simmons Family Jewels’

Since the season premiere of “Gene Simmons Family Jewels,” everyone and their goldfish has kindly informed me of their opinion of the Gene/Shannon split. Not who”s right or who”s wrong, but that the whole thing is fake. “They”re going to get married at the end of the season,” a friend of mine said, nodding knowingly. “It”s just for ratings.” Another complained that Tweed and Simmons were being “gross” for faking the dissolution of their relationship as a “cheap ratings ploy.” Even my husband, who half-heartedly watched last night”s show, chimed in. “It just seems so staged,” he sighed.
The implication is, of course, that without veracity the show has no value. Which is kind of funny, because if you expect an accurate depiction of just about anything in reality TV, I hear there”s a bridge in Brooklyn they”re letting go cheap. Not that it matters, because I haven”t changed my mind. After last night”s double episodes (“KISS Your Family Goodbye” and “You Always Hurt the Ones You Love”), I still don”t care if this fracture in the Simmons-Tweed household is real or not. It seems to me that, perhaps despite themselves, Simmons and his family are revealing some hard truths about what happens when a longtime relationship skids off the road.
While “You Always Hurt the Ones You Love” ended on a decidedly upbeat (and yes, seemingly manufactured) note as Tweed and Simmons reconnected across a crowded dance floor while their son sang the title song, for the most part these episodes weren”t particularly dramatic. No yelling, no screaming. Yes, some tears here and there, but overall this hour of television was decidedly restrained. It was often what wasn”t said that was most telling.
Nick, who is usually a pretty self-assured presence on the show, seemed to curl into himself. In trying to express to his father how he felt about his mother leaving the house, he mumbled something disjointed that seemed to make sense to his dad but wasn”t exactly coherent. While Shannon mused that she”s relieved that the split is happening now that the kids are grown so that she doesn”t have to worry about them being scarred, I think that may be optimistic. Nick may have been able to sing in front of an audience but at home, he could barely make eye contact with his dad, preferring to take a grocery list rather than talk to him about Mom.
While Nick (and Sophie as well) was able to open up to Shannon in her hotel room, Dad was met with awkward small talk and.muttering. It was pretty clear whom the kids were siding with, and while last week Sophie had no problem telling her dad she was capable of shutting him out of her life, that clearly wasn”t so easy for Nick. Even without the dragon boots, the guy”s a little intimidating. You can sense the conflict Nick has – he loves his dad, fears him even, but how do you talk to a guy who considers feelings unmanly about how his family unraveling before his eyes?
And about that ending. Too pat, too contrived to be believed – but you can see how badly both Tweed and Simmons want that happy ending, whether it was constructed or not. Not that we don”t see one of the couple”s glaring problems – flocking hot chicks that must be shooed away by Sophie –before a romantic moment with Shannon can take place. It feels like a brief, uneasy détente, and I suspect that”s what it is. Let the roller coaster ride continue.
Lianne I want to know if you have ever written a story worth caring about. I come to HitFix for serious TV news not reality crap. Please stop. Please
James, if you do not want to read Lianne’s blog that is absolutely your right. There are lots of different voices on HitFix covering all aspects of Entertainment. There is no need to insult writers for what you are not interested in.
I think this is scripted but is based on real events. Shannon states that she has been crying for 3 years and remember the 1st ever Gene Simmons sex tape was leaked on the web in Feb 2008 with some young model. If you notice they never speak of the tape just him being out with younger women but yet there are hints that the tape plays apart of this as well as other issues. I think its base on real events and revealing real emotional experiences and revelation but only what Gene and Shannon wanted to be revealed.
Now I donâ€™t understand why they are going on interviews and playing that they are still broken up which all looked staged so that they can promote the show if comes off bad and a little dishonest but that showbiz.
I don’t watch it unless my sister is here and takes over the remote control.
Non of these reality shows are real, real life is too normal! I don’t know when or why, but didn’t one of these 2 take a polygraph regarding cheating- and pass?
Either way putting your family on display just for money (especially when there are kids of any age) just shows a real lack of respect for those you are supposed to love and protect .
Tacky , really tacky.
I seriously hope they use some of this money to send their kids to college so so they don’t ‘also’ become circus reality kids.
They asked gene if he had ever “MADE LOVE” to anyone other than shannon since they’d been together. I’m sure he was completely honest when he answered. Making love is very different than having sex.
Completely staged. The show always has been. Now from ratings drying up… more now than ever. From the fake rattlesnake sound in the RV at the end of the camping episode to this. Shannon continues her reign of control. When the diva isn’t controlling Gene, she’s abusing his bank account. Make him pay for being with you at any cost, mental or financial. This staging has gotten out of hand. The camera already in their bedroom BEFORE Gene walks in to find Shannon’s note, etc. Too much.
More evidence that Shannon is truly jealous of Gene’s success… since day one she’s criticized how he does things, yet benefits financially daily from exactly how he does things. Almost too hypocritical for words. Too bad between Sophie’s ultimatum to Gene and Shannon’s controlling issues, Gene can’t grow a pair and kick Ms. Saskatchewan Hill-Billy to the curb, give her half and move on. This family is more dysfunctional than The Jackson’s!
I think many of us are actually hoping that this is not real, because the implications are kind of scary.
Gene is an Exec Producer on the show. Shannon is not. And Gene likes to ‘get his way’. If he ever decided to use the show to hurt Shannon, there is little to stop him.
Like making her relive all the hurt and betrayal again and again, plus making a press tour where she has to endure the same questions over and over.
You really hope that Shannon is ‘in on the joke’. Otherwise we are participating in her continued exploitation and manipulation.
I agree this is totally fake. Shannon is worthless. And despite the many plastic surgeries she looks incredibly old.
oh course it is fake…. have you seen this season’s start? Shannon has become so fake it is beyond description. I would have nude pictures of other girls if I was married to her too…holy crap…can she get any more work done? She was an amazing looking woman until she decided to go to the 3m factory… man…she looks like Jack Nicholas in the joker now…she can hardly smile without botox and silicon spilling out. Just love how she t-bone’s Gene and family about adopting, lying and working in secret about a family change but it becomes all about him and his behavior…typical…