Quick! Madonna’s live concert starts streaming at 4:15 EDT/1:15 PDT today

#Madonna
07.26.12 6 years ago

Quick. Head to your computers. In less than an hour, Madonna”s concert from Paris” Olympia Theater will stream live via http://www.youtube.com/lovelivetv. We just got confirmation it is the full show  in an intimate club setting.

[More after the jump…]

You can see the swastikas, the guns, perhaps even a nip slip or two all for yourself. The stream was just announced by concert promoter Live Nation and will begin at 4:15 p.m. EDT/1:15 PDT.

If you can”t make it, there will be a post-show stream as well.

 

