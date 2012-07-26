Quick! Madonna’s live concert starts streaming at 4:15 EDT/1:15 PDT today

Quick. Head to your computers. In less than an hour, Madonna”s concert from Paris” Olympia Theater will stream live via http://www.youtube.com/lovelivetv. We just got confirmation it is the full show in an intimate club setting.
You can see the swastikas, the guns, perhaps even a nip slip or two all for yourself. The stream was just announced by concert promoter Live Nation and will begin at 4:15 p.m. EDT/1:15 PDT.
If you can”t make it, there will be a post-show stream as well.
I’m not sure why people are booing and saying, how dare she only do a 45 minute concert! For one thing, she is on tour…So, what? She’s supposed to do 2 full shows in one day? PLEASE! Get some gratitude people! You got to see this concert FOR FREE!!!