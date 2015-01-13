Ranking All 13 Double Winners of the Best Actress Oscar

The 2014 Oscar nominations are mere hours away, and that means it's time to resume our favorite activity: quibbling about Oscar past.

Of the 40 double Oscar winners we've had, only 13 of them are women who bagged two Best Actress trophies. Those women get our full attention today, and thankfully, many of them still walk, proclaim, and scowl among us. Call us, Glenda Jackson!

Join us as we rank the 13 double Best Actress recipients. I assure you this whole list was a major Sophie's Choice. And yes, for the record, we're only judging based on the awarded performance. Tough break, “All About Eve.”