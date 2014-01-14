Ranking Bruce Springsteen’s 10 best albums

It’s a good day to be a Bruce Springsteen fan: His new album, “High Hopes,” came out today and even if it’s not chockful of winners, it’s enough to tide us over until a true new studio album emerges. Plus, Springsteen & The E Street Band were announced as headliners for New Orleans’ Jazz Fest in May, which could mean there is a U.S. tour coming, their first stateside outing since 2012.
I reviewed “High Hopes” last week, and now I’m looking back at what I consider to be the best 10 studio albums of Springsteen’s career. I excluded live and compilation albums and, as with all things, this list is totally subjective. What struck me as I reviewed his 18 studio albums is how potent Springsteen’s music was from the start and it hasn’t let up. My choices span 1973-2007 (that tells you two of them right there). Springsteen has been making meaningful, important, joyous music for more than 40 years, seldom succumbing to laziness or nostalgia.
Be sure to list your favorite albums below and take our poll.
My Top 10:
1. Darkness on the Edge of Town: One of the best, most cohesive musical expressions of anger and alienation. Ever.
2. Born to Run: Game changer.
3. The Rising: No other album captures the courage that was on display on 9/11 and the anger, fear and sorrow that followed. And yet, it manages to strike a note of hope. Top that.
4. Tunnel of Love: Seriously underrated album about the realities of love. “Brilliant Disguise” is a brilliant song.
5. “Nebraska”: “I guess there’s just a meanness in this world.” More than ever, that line — inspired by Flannery O’Connor –resonates. 6. “The River”: A double shot of rock ‘n’ roll ecstasy that mixes rave-ups like “Sherry Darling” and “Out in the Street” with the dark genius of “Stolen Car,” “Point Blank” and the title song. Do yourself a favor and listen to “Drive All Night” again.
7. “The Ghost of Tom Joad”: Selfish reason: Springsteen wrote a great song about my hometown, “Youngstown.”
8. “The Wild, The Innocent and The E Street Shuffle” : “New York City Serenade” and “Incident on 57th Street” kill me every time.
9. “Magic”: Bruce’s last great album: a searing commentary on the W era.
10. “Lucky Town”: Much maligned, but so many songs hold up, including the title song, “Better Days,” “Living Proof,” “If I Should Fall Behind” & “The Big Muddy.”
Where’s “Greetings From Asbury Park”? Yes, it’s a great album, but, with the exception of “Lost in the Flood,” I’ve heard the songs on this album so many times that I’m allergic to most of them, especially “Rosalita”. Don’t EVER need to hear that one again.
Rosalita’s not on Greetings, but on The Wild, The Innocent…
Nice list… other than, as Alan notes, Rosalita is on WIESS… and it’s a song i still love to see live.
D’oh! See, I’m so tired of that song, I’ve willed myself to forget what album it’s on.
I also have long thought that “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” sounds like it came from the same recording session that resulted in “Growin’ Up” and “For You,” while “Lost in the Flood” and “It’s Hard to Be a Saint in the City” seem more of a piece with the WIESS tracks.
P.S. Melinda: I like your reasons to believe.
No WEISS?
I meant WiESS. For me, it is just behind Darkness, BTR and Tunnel of Love.
It’s No. 8 on the list.
I think he means me… probably at No. 11 for me.
Melinda, I’m curious about your opinion on We Shall Overcome. I love listening to that album. Do you discount it because of the lack of original material?
I think We Shall Overcome succeeds where High Hopes fails because it has a central theme and/or connective tissue.
Like it, don’t love it. Bruce and I were on a bit of a break from each other then and I remember not being particularly interested in it when it came out. I’m happy I have it in my collection, but I like my Springsteen rocking, so I probably haven’t spent as much time with it as I should have.
1. Nebraska
2. Born to Run
3. The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle
4. Darkness on the Edge of Town
5. Greetings from Asbury Park
6. The Ghost of Tom Joad
7. The River
8. Wrecking Ball
9. Devils & Dust
10. We Shall Overcome
“Ghost of Tom Joad” and “Devils & Dust” are too bleak, and I didn’t really like “Magic” or “Working on a Dream” much, and wasn’t crazy about the “alt-rock” sound he was evolving into. “Human Touch” and “Luckytown” don’t have the magic (no pun intended) without the E-Street Band. “Wrecking Ball” was OK and “High Hopes” is too new (but any album that gets him on tour is better than no album, especially since he skipped Texas on the Wrecking Ball tour). So that leaves…
1. Born to Run
2. Darkness on the Edge of Town
3, Born in the U.S.A.
4. The Wild, the Innocent and the E-Street Shuffle
5. The River
6. Nebraska
7. Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.
8. The Rising
9. Tunnel of Love
10. We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions
I didn’t discover The Church of Bruce until “Born in the USA” and it took a few years to get the back albums (on vinyl!). “Tunnel of Love” was my very first CD.
I rank “Born to Run” highest because every song’s a gem, whereas I don’t like “Adam Raised a Cain” on “Darkness”. “WIESS” is nothing but spectacular songs but isn’t as thematically cohesive as “Darkness”. I put the Seeger Sessions in there just because the songs are fun to listen to, and they’re all single-take where it sounds like the musicians are having fun too.
Glad to see some love for “Magic,” though I’d rank it a bit lower than it is here. Still, it makes the top 10. That album took awhile to grow on me, but repeated listens really made me appreciate it.
For me:
1. Born to Run
1a. Darkness (actually more like 1a, these are two albums I think everyone should own)
2. The Rising (this came out when I was 19 and made me a Bruce fan)
3. The River
4. Tunnel of Love
5. Nebraska
6. Born in the USA
7. Greetings from Ashbury Park, NJ
8. Magic
9. Lucky Town
10. Devils & Dust
Human Touch is still probably the worst, though Working on a Dream has come to symbolize a lot of my frustrations with later-era Springsteen in a way that makes me dislike it more.
And I cheated and made it 1a without editing the rest of that line!