Ranking Bruce Springsteen’s 10 best albums

It’s a good day to be a Bruce Springsteen fan: His new album, “High Hopes,” came out today and even if it’s not chockful of winners, it’s enough to tide us over until a true new studio album emerges. Plus, Springsteen & The E Street Band were announced as headliners for New Orleans’ Jazz Fest in May, which could mean there is a U.S. tour coming, their first stateside outing since 2012.

I reviewed “High Hopes” last week, and now I’m looking back at what I consider to be the best 10 studio albums of Springsteen’s career. I excluded live and compilation albums and, as with all things, this list is totally subjective. What struck me as I reviewed his 18 studio albums is how potent Springsteen’s music was from the start and it hasn’t let up. My choices span 1973-2007 (that tells you two of them right there). Springsteen has been making meaningful, important, joyous music for more than 40 years, seldom succumbing to laziness or nostalgia.

Be sure to list your favorite albums below and take our poll.