Rare Radiohead demo set for auction block

Gather your money together Radiohead fans: In September, a 9-song demo from Radiohead will go on the auction block. The cassette from the band, when it was known as On a Friday, and before Jonny Greenwood joined the group, goes up for sale on Sept. 14 by Omega Auctions in Stockport, England.

Recorded with Thom Yorke and his bandmates were still in high school in 1986, the demo features such tracks as “Girl (In the Purple Dress)” and “Mountains (On The Move),” as well as “Lemming Trail” and “Lock The Door.”

Omega expects the cassette to go for at least $1,500, which, actually, sounds pretty low, but that could be because a many of the songs have appeared online over the years, according to NME.

If Radiohead isn”t your style, four hours of video from Elvis Presley”s last performances prior to his 1977 death will be auctioned on July 26-27 in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The footage includes Presley”s performances in Omaha, Neb., and Rapid City, S.D., as well as backstage footage and was originally shot for a CBS television special, which aired two months after his death.

According to the Reporter, Elvis Presley Enterprises has never allowed the special to be released on home video and the winning bidder must promise to never broadcast, reproduce or publish the video. We have a hunch the footage will go for way more than $1,500.