Reality TV Roundup: ‘Amazing Race’ goes to the clowns and a ‘Survivor’ victim turns villain

SPOILER ALERT: If you watch "The X Factor," "Survivor," "Top Chef," "Project Runway," "Celebrity Apprentice" or any other competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below.



COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS



SURVIVOR

Colton transforms from victim to villain, and Matt gets sent home.

There are “Survivor” fans, and there are groupies. The groupies are scary.

Brandon Hantz calls the show a “bad memory.” The feeling is mutual.



DANCING WITH THE STARS

Meet the new cast! See which ones you can identify!

If you’re the betting type, here are our odds on who’s most likely to win.



THE AMAZING RACE

Missy and Maiya explain how they missed spotting Phil standing patiently at the mat in this HitFix interview.

Clowns Cherie and Dave are eliminated in this sorta depressing second episode.

Cherie and Dave get up to clowning hijinks in this HitFix interview.





THE VOICE

The judges fill their rosters in the final night of blind auditions. Cee-Lo picks up some losers, unfortunately.



THE BACHELOR

Ben has hot sex, or “overnights” with the final three girls — and despite her enthusiasm, Nicki gets sent home.

Kacie B. doesn’t hate Courtney. But the rest of us do. Go figure.





AMERICAN IDOL



The top 13 men perform — and more than half of them aren’t very good.

The female semi-finalists perform — and they aren’t so great, either.

Here’s a first look at the final 13 men AND women!

A Fox exec slams the show – and Nigel Lythgoe is NOT amused.





TOP CHEF



Sarah and Paul duke it out for the title, and while it’s close, Paul emerges as the winner. Proof positive that nice guys CAN finish first. And mean girls suck.

PROJECT RUNWAY ALL STARS



A wacky blacklight challenge puts the final five to the test — and Jerell’s “grandma” skirt gets him a ticket home.



NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS





THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY



You know how Gretchen and Tamra are besties now? Yeah, don’t get used to it.



MISC.



For those of you who still watch MTV’s “Real World” franchise, the next one will be in St. Thomas.

Snookie reportedly behaving herself now that she’s pregnant. Right.

Bristol Palin gets her own reality show. Since she was so interesting on “Dancing with the Stars.”

