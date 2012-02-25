Reality TV Roundup: ‘Survivor’ gets airheaded and ‘The Bachelor’ is an idiot

Welcome to Reality TV Roundup — a quick look at some of the reality TV-centric stories that have recently popped up across the fine, old Interwebs. Click away, my couch potato friends. But before you do…

SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! SPOILER ALERT! One more time: SPOILER ALERT. If you watch “The X Factor,” “Survivor,” “Top Chef,” “Project Runway,” “Celebrity Apprentice” or any other competition shows, the latest elimination for each show is probably revealed in the text below. The hope is that, if you missed this week’s program and would rather clear out your DVR than watch the episode, you can get a quick hit here. But don’t come crying to me if you find out something you didn’t want to know. You’ve been warned. Also note: lots of non-competition reality info lurks below, too.

COMPETITION REALITY SHOWS

SURVIVOR

Sabrina must manage the airheads, but it’s Nina who gets the boot.

Nina explains why Kat was just as destructive as she said she was.

“Survivor Africa” winner Ethan Zohn gets his second stem cell transplant as part of his treatment for a recurrence of cancer.

DANCING WITH THE STARS



Melissa Gilbert! Jack Wagner! Sherri Shepherd! And other semi-famous people may be joining the cast. Allegedly.

THE AMAZING RACE

We hardly got the chance to know Missy and Maiya, the sisters from Hawaii, but they’re gone no, so no biggie.

The cause of death for the freelance producer who died in Uganda may have been poisoning or may have been a cocaine overdose. All that’s clear right now is that nothing is clear.

THE VOICE

Take a look at how the teams are shaping up in the fourth blind audition.

THE BACHELOR

It seems like it’s been Courtney’s time to go for ages, but somehow Kacie B gets tossed off the show. And yes, Ben is an idiot.

Well, maybe not a total idiot. He apparently did the show to plug his wine. That’s just good marketing!

THE BIGGEST LOSER

When contestants learn that a twist will bring back those previously eliminated, they mutiny. In other news, trainer Bob Harper says most of the contestants are “mean” and “bullies,” so no great loss.

AMERICAN IDOL

We’re introduced to 14 of the final 24, then the next 10, plus one extra, just to keep you on your toes. Don’t get too used to anyone!

The show’s vocal coach, Debra Byrd, is out so Jimmy Iovine can bring in his “own people.”

THE X FACTOR

Simon Cowell won’t say whether Whitney Houston was definitely in the running to join the show, but he will say that you can expect two new hosts — a guy and a girl.

TOP CHEF

In a decidedly weird elimination challenge (it’s hot, it’s cold, it’s lukewarm!), Lindsay is told to pack her knives and go. One mean girl still remains, however.

PROJECT RUNWAY ALL STARS

Mila’s schizoid dress earns her a one way ticket home. Guess it might have been a good idea to ask another designer for an opinion, but it would have involved being nice.

NON-COMPETITION REALITY TV SHOWS

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY

Gretchen and Tamra just made up, but already the cracks are showing in their new, fragile friendship. Oh, and already new girl Heather is not so well-liked.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

It’s official – Marlo is horrible. The other housewives aren’t so great, either. Discuss amongst yourselves.

MISC.

Newark does not want the “Jersey Shore” spin-off. So there.

Another sign we can’t get rid of Tyra Banks, no matter how much we might want to — another season of “America’s Next Top Model” is in the works.

Kate Gosselin is lonely. Um, okay.