Watch: Rebel Wilson’s ‘Super Fun Night’ trailer is super lame

05.14.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

Rebel Wilson deserves better.

The “Pitch Perfect” star’s new ABC comedy series “Super Fun Night” may sound like a winning proposition on paper – three nerdy girlfriends with no social lives break out of their shells and go on a series of night-life misadventures – but, at least judging from the first trailer released today, the execution leaves something to be desired.

For starters, seemingly every lame joke to be made at the expense of Wilson’s weight has been tapped here, from “Rebel Wilson rips skirt while executing a high-kick at the office” to “Rebel Wilson dances in form-fitting white cocktail dress outside s nightclub.” While we certainly can’t begrudge the Aussie up-and-comer gags like these (they are, after all, her stock in trade at this point), the sheer percentage of gags centered on her rotund figure feels more than a little lazy and one-note.

Not that the non-“fat-girl” jokes here are much better. From hilarious one-liners like “I may have accidentally given myself an exotic piercing” to tired gags about African “sponsor children” whose names consist of click consonants, this “Super Fun Night” is pretty much a bust.

My grade for the trailer: D+. After watching it below, rate it for yourself at top left.

“Super Fun Night” is slated to air Wednesdays at 9:30pm this fall. You can check out ABC’s full 2013-2014 schedule here.
 

