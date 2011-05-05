Recap: ‘American Idol’ Results – Down to the Final 4

Time for another “American Idol” Thursday (May 5) featuring two minutes of results and 58 minutes of commercials and live performances.
Are you feeling the excitement? Full results after the break…
8:01 p.m. ET. That was a really long recap of Wednesday’s show. Is that the sort of padding we can expect from the rest of this episode?
8:02 p.m. I really can’t tell if that’s a gold skirt Jennifer Lopez is wearing, or if they’re puffy gold skorts.
8:03 p.m. We had 60 million votes come in last night, the highest of the season. Just as we did last week, we’re starting the Thursday show by plugging Steven Tyler’s side publicity, in this case his book. But we’re also celebrating J-Lo tonight, since she’ll be performing if we wait patiently. And if that’s not enough, we’ll get a sneak peek at her new video. Wow. Steven and J-Lo are so darned busy. And Randy? Well, as Ryan Seacrest puts it, “Don’t forget about his bake sale this weekend in Tarzana.” Ouch.
8:04 p.m. Pathetic Group Sing Time! They’re all “Happy Together.” It’s a magnificently atonal version of the Golden Grahams theme song. It’s almost experimental how poorly their voices blend. They’ve also given the Top 5 more choreography than they can handle. You can see a lot of them counting the steps as they go. At least the lyrics aren’t complicated.
8:10 p.m. Auditions for Season 11 will start in St. Louis June 28, with subsequent auditions in Portland and Charleston. More audition locations will be announced soon. GET PUMPED.
8:12 p.m. Oh no. Cross-promotion with Gordon Ramsay coaching the Top 5 to find out who amongst them is the best chef. They have 10 minutes to make an omelet. It turns out that as omelet-makers, they’re great singers. Ramsay goes through his usual obscenity-laden schtick, but I sense that Haley might be his swearing equal. She is not, alas, his cooking equal. Haley’s egg concoction includes mushrooms, asparagus and cheese. Ramsay describes it as “pitchy” and pitches it in the trash. He’s so clever. Jacob’s Omelet Gone Wild includes lobster. Ramsay isn’t a fan and makes a reference to God being unable to save Jacob’s dish. “You were supposed to rock the omelet, not make it as hard as a rock,” Ramsay tells James. Lauren’s bacon and cheese omelet earns an enthusiastic response. And Scotty’s egg blob? Ramsay spits it out. Lauren is the winner, with Jacob somehow finishing second.
8:15 p.m. Hi, Lady Antebellum. This is their new single, “Just a Kiss.” You can listen to it here if you care. HitFix’s Melinda Newman called it “a good summer song for young lovers.”
8:19 p.m. Results are coming up soon. Seacrest makes no promises that we’ll be surprised or disappointed by the results. So that means we’re saying “Bye” to Jacob, right?
8:23 p.m. Time for a clip package on how they choose songs, sponsored by Bing. The decisions are very calculated, but also very random. I would watch Haley sing “The Thong Song.” Now how do they choose their clothes? I would watch Haley perform in Jacob’s gigantic blue-checked blazer from last week.
8:26 p.m. “You might be surprised,” Ryan teases before starting the results. Oooh. I like to be surprised.
8:26 p.m. James Durbin is first on the hot seat. Jimmy Iovine says a few self-evident things about James’ performances from Wednesday, giving him an “8” for last night’s performances. He’s a generous grader. Ryan sends James off to the far side of the stage, which James accepts with resignation, as if he’d just been put in the Bottom Three. He looks ready to cry.
8:28 p.m. Next is Lauren Alaina, who gets taken to task by Jimmy Iovine for pulling out on the song’s biggest note. He predicts that she’ll be in the Bottom Two. She sent to start a new group to Ryan’s left. She also looks miserable.
8:33 p.m. “Idol” fans know this elimination strategy. Who is going to be left for last to choose which group they want to join? Who’s gonna be The Huff?
8:33 p.m. But back to Chef Ramsay and a head-to-head battle between Jacob and Lauren in a blind taste test. Lauren doesn’t know what beef tastes like. Jacob does, saying “I’m fat. Sometimes being fat comes in handy. Hello!” Lauren knows tofu, but Jacob does not. Lauren knows what a hot dog tastes like. Jacob does not, though he protests that his guess of “sausage” was close enough. “All of you have great futures in the restaurant business. As customers,” Ramsay jokes. That’s too soft. Make a “Would you like fries with that?” joke!
8:36 p.m. J-Lo live, assisted by Pitbull. She’s getting so much wind-machine assist you’d think she was a hottie walking into the Buy More. [Little “Chuck” humor there, for the millions of “Idol” viewers who have never watched a second of “Chuck.”] I’m not exactly sure what J-Lo’s contributing here. There are people around her dancing aggressively. She’s dancing, but not in full Fly Girl effect. There’s a lot of music, but she’s not really singing. Finally, at the Busby Berkley conclusion, J-Lo gets down on the floor and makes some pretty shapes. The best part of the performance is Seacrest dumping a bowl of popcorn over Steven Tyler’s head.
8:44 p.m. More J-Lo! It’s a teaser for her next video “I’m Into You.” She’s frolicking on the beach. She looks great. The song? Meh. When we return, a slightly flushed J-Lo is back on the judging panel.
8:45 p.m. Back to judgment. Jacob is on the spot next. Jimmy Iovine didn’t think either song was particularly good, saying that Jacob lost confidence and everybody knew it. Jimmy only gives Jacob a “6” for Wednesday’s performances. Jacob is sent to join Lauren, who’s already wiping her nose.
8:47 p.m. Haley’s got a little strut going. Jimmy is a bit offended that J-Lo called out his song choice, but he gives Haley a “10” and says she won the night. This week, Haley isn’t swearing at Jimmy. She mouthes “Thank you, Jimmy.” She’s sent to join James.
8:48 p.m. Scott’s The Huff! Seacrest is going to make him pick a group. I hope Scotty knows that the correct answer is to either refuse to choose a group or to sit down in the middle.
8:49 p.m. Seacrest points out that Scotty has never been in the Bottom Two. “And tonight is no different… you’re safe,” Ryan tells him. Boo! No Huffing.
8:50 p.m. “I want you to go stand with the group you think is also safe,” Seacrest says. YAY! HUFF! But Scotty doesn’t want to play Ryan’s reindeer games. He asks not to be made to choose and Ryan steers him over to Haley and James who are safe.
8:51 p.m. Your Bottom Two? Lauren and Jacob. Based on last night? James probably deserved to be there instead of Lauren. But otherwise? So it goes. Seems fair.
8:54 p.m. Am I kinda looking forward to “So You Think You Can Dance”? Yes. I kinda am.
8:55 p.m. Lauren’s just a total mess. Jacob is a good deal more zen.
8:55 p.m. The person going home is… Jacob Lusk. No shocker here. He reprises “A House Is Not a Home,” probably still my favorite of his covers. He ends a somewhat uneven and hyper-emotional performance with a long string of runs and a big smile on his face. Good for Jacob.
Did the right person go home? Did you find anything else in the results show particularly entertaining or amusing?
Yup… the right person went home, finally.
Haley needs to follow. I have had enough of her. What exactly do they like about her? The standing ovation was not even fair to the others. Let American Idol be decided by America.
You mean other than the fact that she has hotness, beauty, talent, a great voice and she owned last night? Nothing much. What do YOU got?
Aren’t hotness and beauty the same thing actually for the that matter in a singing competition aren’t talent and a great voice the same thing. I would by the way agree with the first two but vehemently disagree with the last two points. Haley is definitely the worst singer left in the competition and has been since about the point Naima was eliminated.
Love it RAZORBACK, totally agree! Yeah, she has a little attitude but that gives her some PERSONALITY!!
@DD. Umm…Haley’s House of the Rising Sun was the best of the night. That was only memorable song and I bought it.
@NathanBodnar Completely disagree. Haley had a rough start, but she has brought her A game every single week. Vocally, she was the best last night so don’t quite understand what you’re saying. James and Jacob were both off-key last night, and Scotty’s second performance was a filler.
Nathan, hotness and beauty can be the same thing but they can also be separate things. You can be beautiful but not hot. You can be hot (from the neck down) but not beautiful. Any self respecting man who is not a virgin should know that.
And talent and a great voice are not necessarily the same thing either. You can have a great voice but lack the talent to utilize it to its fullest. So, she has both. See, had you been educated in an actual school, as opposed to in your mom’s basement, you would know these things.
You compound your massive ignorance by saying Haley is the worst singer in the competition. Perhaps you are not just wildly uneducated but also deaf.
Haley’s voice is without a doubt the most controlled, interesting instrument left in the competition. “Rising Sun” was a study in good vocal choices. Basically, it was the Anti-Lusk.
So, Dan, since you’re letting Razorback comment like that, I gather you don’t agree with Alan’s rules of commenting. That’s a shame…
ErikLK – It’s got nothing to do with “agreeing” or “disagreeing.” Alan has a code of conduct that he repeats obsessively and has repeated and enforced over the years. I respect Alan’s code totally. Without warning, though, I can’t (or prefer not to) enforce it just on childlike behavior.
I can definitely say, “Razorback, be a grown-up. Don’t make me get all delete-y.” And that will be considered a friendly warning.
-Daniel
Best part of the episode was when James mouthed all of the chyron dialog as Ryan was saying it. At least until Lauren stopped him.
I want to say that I love jacob and I know that he will be able to go far. Also I voted for you lauren I love your voice, and the way to sing and would like to see you go all the way. I dont believe you shouldve been in the bottom two. I love Scottie and his low sexy country voice. I also love James because he can sing anything. I like haley but I do not believe she will make it all the way because she has not found the right song and doesnt no where she wants to be.. But still good job everyone and to my top favorite Lauren blow them out next week sweetie.
Haley’s a phenomenon. Very, very talented and sophisticated for her age, with the most interesting instrument left in the competition. I can see a Scotty vs. Haley finale, and it would get a huge audience.
Scotty should be on TV in his own summer replacement variety series, like Glen Campbell when I was a kid.
I want James to win.