Recap: ‘American Idol’ Results – Down to 8 with more surprises

This bears repeating: On Wednesday (April 6) night, we saw performances from the “American Idol” Top Nine. That means there were nine performances and three judges’ critiques per performance. That’s 27 individual evaluations over 90 minutes and not a single one of those 27 evaluations was what I would describe as “negative.”
The performances on Wednesday were decent, but they weren’t *that* good.
This is the second straight week in which all three judges were afraid to say anything resembling a discouraging word. And so, for the second straight week, it’s a wide-open field with elimination approaching on Thursday. I predicted Stefano going home, with Haley and Jacob also making the Bottom Three.
Was I right?
8:00 p.m. “How you like me now?” You wanna get me pumped for elimination? Nothing beats The Heavy.
8:01 p.m. Jennifer Lopez is wearing pants? How strange. I’m not sayin’ she isn’t still looking stylish, but come on…
8:02 p.m. “Welcome to what could be another shocking results show,” Ryan Seacrest teases. Hmmm… That means Jacob, I suspect? Or at least Jacob in the Bottom Three?
8:03 p.m. Last week’s strategy of splitting the Finalists into small groups and letting them do duets and trios worked so well that it’s been cast aside in favor of the triumphant return of The Dreaded Group-Sing. They go through a medley of Classic Rock Favorites including “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “The Letter” and more. It descends into atonal cacophony in the end, but I’m mostly alternating between watching baseball and watching Haley Reinhart. Jacob Lusk bouncing up and down with a big smile singing along to “Sweet Home Alabama” is making me hope that he’s involved with the shock. What’d Neil Young ever to do you, Jacob?
8:10 p.m. Our Ford commercial this week has our Finalists breaking into… something… to steal… something.
8:11 p.m. Russell Brand has a movie coming out this week (and another dropping last week), so we’re pretending that he was the “charisma coach” for the Top 9. “Casey, I’m very happy that you’re here… And that you stopped shaking,” Russell says to Casey Abrams, who he calls “an incredible hairball of wonder.” Otherwise, this is mostly horrible. Unlike one of Brand’s new movies, he isn’t pooping jelly beans. He may, however, be drunk, as he seems to be throughout his other movie.
8:15 p.m. We begin with Lauren Alaina, Casey and Stefano coming to centerstage to face results. Ryan Seacrest asks Casey about a tweet from Kelly Clarkson saying she has a crush on him. Casey can’t respond and, again, looks like he may go into another quivering fit on the stage. Then Ryan tries to get Randy to apologize for his most tepid praise of Wednesday’s show, the part where he had the nerve to say that Stefano wasn’t perfect at first. Given the chance to say, “You know what, Ryan? I watched again and Stefano was FAR worse than I originally thought,” Randy just mutters something about standing by his opinion.
8:17 p.m. One of them is in the Bottom Three. Lauren is safe. That leaves Casey and Stefano. Last time they were put on the spot like this, Casey had a heart attack. In this case, Casey is safe. Stefano is the first person in the Bottom Three. Stefano heads over to the Stools of Shame, as his friends murmur their disapproval in the crowd.
8:22 p.m. Ladies and gentlemen… Tony nominee Constantine Maroulis. For some reason, the “Rock of Ages” star is singing “Unchained Melody.” And yes, I’m sure there’s a great reason for this. And you don’t need to tell me. I can live in ignorance. Trust me. Constantine still makes his Constantine Eyes and he still makes his Constantine Lips. Vocally, Constantine rarely ever impressed me in his season, but it’s clear that he’s been improving over the years. He could not have done this performance in his season. That doesn’t change the fact that he’s barely a Poor Man’s Long-Haired Adam Lambert.
8:26 p.m. Constantine is still doing “Rock of Ages” on the road. And he’s a new father. Mazel Tov! Constantine plugs his show relentlessly. At least he has something to plug. Good for Constantine.
8:27 p.m. You know how awful the ladies all looked last night? You may have seen people making fun of Lauren’s shorts and Pia’s culottes? They were Gwen Stefani’s fault. Now we’re watching a whole montage of her fashion cluelessness. I like Gwen Stefani. She’s talent. She has her own quirky sense of style that works for her. But I’d never let her dress me.
8:30 p.m. Paul McDonald, Pia Toscano and Scotty McCreery move into the spotlight. Either all three are safe, or else this will be a minor surprise here. Paul had fun last night. Pia’s getting more confident every week. Scotty used to get in trouble for singing on the bus.
8:32 p.m. Scotty’s safe. But between Paul and Pia, one of them is in the Bottom Three… And it’s PIA. That actually is a wee bit of a stunner. That’ll teach her not to do anything but sing ballads! And I’m not the only person surprised. Somebody with a microphone says something that has to be muted. Madness, y’all. You’d say, “This will shake Pia out of her complacency,” but this was the week she actually tried. Lesson learned, I suspect. You asked for it, America. The PiaBot will return.
8:37 p.m. The “Idol” Finalists got media training this week from TMZ. Somebody in the crowd boos.
8:38 p.m. This TMZ crap is the worst “American Idol” segment ever. I hate all of these people. Some fat slop who couldn’t be bothered to shave is lecturing Scotty on making funny faces. MAKE IT STOP.
8:40 p.m. James Durbin, Haley and Jacob are the last three in the spotlight. I feel pretty confident that James is safe. Otherwise? Who knows?
8:41 p.m. James is, indeed, safe. Notice how we haven’t heard last night’s vote totals? Guess we didn’t get to 55 million. The last person in the Bottom Three is… Jacob. The judges are incredulous. “If you’re unsatisfied, remember you have to vote,” Seacrest reminds us. And, if you’ve forgotten, Jacob being in the Bottom Three tonight means that you, America, were ashamed or afraid to look in the mirror. It definitely doesn’t mean that he did Michael Jackson karaoke in the first position on a 90-minute show.
8:44 p.m. Pia’s a surprise in the Bottom Three, but the other two really aren’t. The judges, however, are astounded. This is largely because they’re in denial that *anybody* has to go home on this show and that, therefore, it serves nobody for them to be complacently adulatory to every single contestant.
8:47 p.m. Wow. Iggy Pop’s topless emaciated corpse is flopping around the “Idol” stage rocking out. He’s thrusting around with the contestants and he gets bleeped at least twice. He’s pretty remarkably energetic for a man born during the Taft Administration. And he’s scaring the snot out of Jennifer Lopez, which is totally worth the price of admission.
8:50 p.m. “I think I’ve got to cut out carbs after seeing that,” Ryan says. Oh, Ryan. We know you haven’t eaten carbohydrates since 1997.
8:54 p.m. It’s time for what Ryan calls “the toughest part of the week.”
8:54 p.m. After reminding Jacob of his ass-tastic comments from the night before, Ryan tells him, “You will be leaving us. And going to safety on the couches.” Then he reveals the result, PIA TOSCANO is going home.
8:56 p.m. The judges are pissed. The crowd in the studio is booing loudly. Pia is astounded.
8:56 p.m. “I have no idea what just happened here. I’m shocked. I’m angry. I don’t even know what to say,” Randy says. “You’re one of the best singers in this,” Randy says. “I’m never upset on this show and I’m never really mad, but I’m mad,” Randy says. “They’re wrong. I don’t know what happened with this,” Steve says.
8:59 p.m. “We’re not going to go out on that note,” Ryan says. “Sing whatever you like,” Randy tells her. Pia goes with “I’ll Stand By You.” Pia is much too emotional to have been forced to do this. Her final solo is awful and she knows it. J-Lo is still bawling and the other contestants are still shell-shocked.
Bottom Line: Time for wild conspiracy theories! Whee! Some people will tell you that Pia had previously stuck to her comfort zone because that’s where she was at her best and that she simply wasn’t so great with the up-tempo performance last night. But what’s the fun in that? First we can start talking about The Week After Elton John Week Curse. It claimed Jennifer Hudson and now it got Pia Toscano, which means she’s going to win an Oscar some day. Lucky her! Nobody can claim racism, but it’s hard to ignore that we started off the Top 13 with seven women and we’ve now eliminated five of them and not a single guy has gone home. And would anybody be even vaguely surprised to see Haley go home next week? I sure wouldn’t. Back when Kara DioGuardi departed the show over the summer, I wrote about the “American Idol” Gender Problem and it’s not an imaginary thing. The demographics and the voting procedure have basically guaranteed that we’re heading for our fourth consecutive white male winner. “American Idol” is tough on women and it’s even tougher on beautiful women and Pia Toscano is a beautiful woman. Yes, Carrie Underwood won the show, but she was a girl-next-door country singer who has been reshaped into a bombshell through subsequent years of styling. Plus, “Idol” was a different show back then, with texting holding less sway and Internet voting non-existent. No matter what anybody said in trying to prop Pia up as a favorite after the Top 24, she was never, ever going to win. This is just sooner than she should have gone out. Oh well. It’s just “American Idol,” kids. Silly s*** happens.
Bottom Line, Part II: The next thing we’re going to hear is an uproar of “The Judges Wasted Their Save On Casey And Should Have Had It For Pia” articles, tweets, etc. That’s ridiculous. And pointless. After the Top 24, Pia was a favorite. Casey was a favorite. Jacob was a favorite. Scotty was a favorite. James was a favorite. Lauren was a favorite. The Judges’ Save was going to be used on the first person from that group to be eliminated. I honestly believe that. Casey just happened to be the first one to need the Save. But anybody from that group who’d gone out that week, the next week or this week would have gotten the Save. The Judges’ did exactly the right thing and it’s just a pity that voters decided to make two boneheaded choices in three weeks. But that’s just how it goes. And, frankly, I’d rather have Casey around than Pia. But I’d rather have had both of them in the Top 5.
Thoughts?
I was completely shocked tonight. I feel gutted for Pia because I thought she would AT LEAST make it to top 3. Vocally, she was the best on the show. Her performance last night was not her best, but I thought she would still be safe. Guess not. I feel like the show is going to lose viewers, but I’ll keep watching. I’m pretty sure Pia will get a record deal in the near future.
I definitely agree that Pia was the best vocally but performance wise she was really quite boring. If you had muted her last night you would not have been able to tell the difference between that and her typical ballad “performance”. I do think she should have gone further but unless she really stepped up her performance by at least walking from one side of the stage to the other while singing I didn’t really want to see her past Top 5.
I do think Pia will at least get offers for a deal. She is gorgeous with a great voice and with time to be trained could be taught how to work a stage and an audience.
Here’s to hoping Stefano is next to go.
Agreed that Jacob’s performance last night was not great, but he’s unquestionably the finest performer on the show. And he’s not wrong that some kinds of black performers don’t go down so well in middle America. Probably not very post-racial to mention, but it is simply true.
That said, he’ll go home just like every truly phenomenal artist who would never actually sell a gazillion records has. Fantasia is the exception that PROVES the rule.
Tigger500 – I’ll say this simply: Jacob is *not* “unquestionably” the finest performer on the show. He may or may not be the finest performer on the show, but after his horrible rendition of “I Believe I Can Fly” and a couple additional dull performances before and after? I *easily* can question his being the finest performer on the show. “Unquestionably” means “ain’t no debate.” There’s a lot of debate.
And yes, “American Idol” has an African-American Male Problem in addition to its Female Problem. But Jacob’s got enough peculiar things going on that he’s note really a very good test case for that particular problem anyway…
-Daniel
Jacob is going to be a great Broadway singer, but he is not someone who would win American Idol regardless of his race. He gets too overwrought and turns people off with his personality, despite his good vocals. You have to get people to vote for you, and he’s not been very likable as the show goes along.
What about Jordin Sparks and Rueben Studdard didn’t they also win Idol?
I think Jacob might have the best vocalist but he is not best performer that is what really holds him back.
All that being said Jacob was the best last night and he absolutely shouldn’t have been in the bottom 3. Though maybe if he hadn’t called out American he wouldn’t have been.
I agree with Karyn, i dont know what kind of music you all listen too but if jacob lusk came on the radio while i was driving to work, id switch the station. In a hurry. Now Pia on the other hand, i might actually buy a cd or two (ok, id probably download it, same thing). I dont believe Pia deserved to go home tonight, im a guy tho so i may be a bit biased. On the bright side, my Wednesday and Thursday nights are now free.
Nathan – Jordin Sparks is biracial and won the worst season in “Idol” history. She counts if you want her to. Go for it. And Ruben Studdard remains the one African-American male winner in the show’s 10 year history (and Jacob ain’t gonna win this year). Since Ruben won, Michael Lynche and George Huff are the only African-American males to make the “Idol” Top 5. I’m not saying that’s a sign of racism. I’m just saying it’s wonky and you’d be hard-pressed to argue.
-Daniel
fair enough – should have said “vocalist” not “performer.”
I’m gonna say this and it’s not meant to be mean or insulting:
We would do well to not delude ourselves that our preferences don’t have basis in racial, gender, class or sexuality. Jacob Lusk is “annoying” or “melodramatic” because he’s a performer from a specific kind of blackness that is still largely unfamiliar and uninteresting to most Americans. It doesn’t necessarily mean most Americans are racist, but it does mean that some kinds of “blackness” is unappealing in a way that most non-whites do not have the luxury of enjoying. So my disdain for most Americans predilection for pop ballad schlock tailor-made for Diane Warren or David Foster tunes is a bias that can be noticed and dismissed in a way that most Americans bias against Jacob’s stylization (which is no more or less stylized than anything Pia or the other pop chicks is doing or Scotty is doing as a country-tinged performer).
That said, as a vocalist. As a person who understands how to use a voice, Jacob is just the most gifted and talented. But that isn’t really what wins competitions and I recognize that. Also – this show simply doesn’t know what to do with “black” (in a culturally specific sense of that word) performers and so it is quite good that they lose.
Tigger500, I’ll (respectfully) disagree with you about distaste for Jacob being racially based. He has consistently been completely over-the-top with his over-dramatizations. Virtually a caricature of an R&B vocalist. Last night’s performance was a break from his usual pattern. He dialed it down several notches. By doing so, he nailed down the best performance (imho) of the night. I’m not sure if this was a fluke, or perhaps he has finally caught on, after watching and listening to playbacks of his performances. If a fluke, he’ll go back to being annoying. If that was a turning point, he has a good chance of winning it all.
Perhaps his narcissistic and insulting comment about the voters last night turned some people off that might have otherwise voted for him.
Dan- I think Jordin Sparks looks nonwhite so if there is a a racial issue then it would affect her.
I’ve not really watched enough of the show (only the season you called the worst ever, last years which was also pretty bad and this year)to know the pattern in how far black artists make it. The facts you lay out do seem to indicate a negative pattern. The contestants in the three seasons I have seen were generally white. Although it does seem like 3 of 10 winners being black (at least partially) isn’t a bad percentage.
SomeoneYouKnew – But see, he’s not “over-the-top.” He’s completely within the recognizable stylization of black church singing. Since most white folks only hear black singing within a appopriated or watered down context, what he’s doing looks melodramatic. But it is not.
It’s only “over-the-top” because it’s unfamiliar. That is my point. He is no more stylized than Pia is as a ballad singer or Scotty as a country singer, it’s just a stylization that most people don’t understand in quite the same way so it seems “over-the-top”
Since it is true that he is as stylized as some of the others, the ONLY difference is race and, likely, sexuality.
Dan – yes, Jordin Sparks is biracial. So is Barack Obama. If he counts as black, so does she.
And in Jordin’s season, 3 of the top 4 finishers were black, with Melinda Doolittle and Lakisha Jones being the others.
If racism is a factor in voting, the racists are doing it wrong.
NJMark – *Race* is a factor. One can say that without saying that *Racism* is a factor. I’m fairly certain I’ve never said or written that *Racism* or *Sexism* are factors on “American Idol” voting. But if you think that *race* and *gender* are not factors contingent in the voting, I have neither the time nor the desire to explain how very, very, very wrong you are. It’s a distinction and a clear difference that some people prefer not to make. So it goes, I suppose. But again: I never claimed racism had anything to do with anything, nor that sexism did.
-Daniel
P.S. And NJMark, since that glorious Jordin Sparks Season of Diversity: 6 finalists, all white (five guys, including all three winners). 12 people in the Final Fours, two African-American (only three women).
I never watch the results show so pardon my ignorance but don’t the judges have the option to “save” a contestant? Or did they use that up on Casey? Either way, pretty surprising result considering there are far less talented contestants still in the show. But I never vote, so I guess I can’t complain.
Andy – The Judges have one Save and used it on Casey two weeks ago… Such is life…
-Daniel
Stefano is still in this competition… but at least Pia is out so there may be a god. Haley is still hot.
A God who apparently hates talented vocalists.
Haley is ONLY good in her MOVES… BUT VOICE IS horrible… hurting my ears…. HELLO… this is Singing contest… not a dancing contest….
Well, you have to remember that Casey WOULD have gone home if they hadn’t saved him, so it’s not 100% fair to say that a man hasn’t been “voted out” yet.
But regardless, I think we’re seeing the effects of the lack of criticism by the judges. They act shocked that Pia, who they apparently love, is leaving, but they gave her the most negative critique last night (though it wasn’t even that negative). If they think other people are worse, why don’t they say so?
Whatever. Scotty is going to win this unless it turns out he murders puppies in his spare time.
Karyn – Tis true. Casey would have gone home. But even his ongoing success is limited by the profile that The People keep voting for.
Scotty has been in first place in my HitFix Fantasy “Idol” bracket from the beginning and I don’t expect I’m going to need to move him for a while…
-Daniel
This was an atrocity of justice. I wasn’t even really a fan on Pia. I believe in this space yesterday I questioned whether she had any personality. However Pia was by far the best female vocalist and a probably best overall.
I’m really not sure I want to watch a show so clearly run by teenage girls. I mean I knew they would eventually carry Scotty to the win but tonight’s result was just wrong in every way.
I completely agree. This is one of American Idol’s stupid casualities where the good ones get booted off. Ugh AI has become about good looks and popularity and not talent.
i completely AGREE..i am gonna banned idol this season from my tv since PIA is out. for me she is the winner.. I am sure ahe will succeed out there.
Why don’t you vote for who should go home? Most people are only going to have the time and desire to vote for one person. If they voted to eliminate someone(Stefano), it would keep them from choosing between the multiple good contestants. You have millions of worthless teenage girls voting for trash(again Stefano) and 5-6 other contestants splitting the remaining votes between them.
TheHolyAvenger – They want the show to be a positive-tilted show, rather than a negative tilted show, an affirmation of who people like, rather than who people dislike.
Or that’s the theory…
-Daniel
I thought the same thing Avenger. I should have to vote for eight other contestants just to make sure that Stefano goes home.
Because if people voted for who they want out, then less votes would be cast overall and then they couldn’t announce the tens of millions of votes each week. People like to vote for multiple people.
Pia is likely in that “everyone thought she was safe so they didn’t vote” category.
I think this would lead to a lot more boring / safe performance, as singers stopped trying to be great to motivate voters to vote for them and started trying to be not bad to avoid them voting them out.
For example, if this had been in place during Season 8, irate country fans may have voted out Adam Lambert in droves after his Ring of Fire performance, even though he didn’t deserve it. And it would have been difficult for people who DID like it to counteract it. One bad or controversial performance could absolutely sink someone, while boring people wouldn’t get any votes against because no one would care that much. It would make the show even more vanilla and boring than it already is, I’m guessing.
@razorback, you can’t assume there would be fewer votes and voting has fluctuated week to week for years. Also I don’t know a single person who votes for multiple people, they all vote for one person. Like I said though, if people are voting for multiple favorites, the vote is split instead of going all towards one person. @ Karyn how many people give risky performances on idol? 6 in the last 2-3 years? Voting for who you want to go home would not keep the boring people from being boring. Idol has always been a popularity contest and will be forever, but if you changed the voting it might counteract that.
Three things:
1) Pia’s a GREAT singer, but she’s a terrible performer. She’s boring as all hell. She has a fantastic voice but zero charisma and zero personality. Those latter two elements DO count for something. She shouldn’t have gone this week, but what you said is absolutely right – she was never going to win. But that’s not because IDOL’s racist or sexist; it’s because Pia was lifeless.
2) You can try to call it a conspiracy or racism or sexism, and I’m not discounting that some or all of those may be a factor in voting…but this year the guys are much, much, much, much, much better than the girls.
3) Would have preferred to see Jacob go tonight. I’m not in the camp that thinks he’s been any good. In fact, I think he’s been consistently awful. And last night he proved he’s also a conceited wannabe-diva asshole with that “Man in the Mirror” comment. Hopefully, either he or Scotty will go next.
Geoff – I don’t disagree with any of those three points. The guys are *definitely* better, which I said after watching the Top 24 tapings live, many a moon ago. And Pia was not an exciting performer. I thought she was sincere enough. But she was a robot. No question there.
And yeah, I think Seacrest tonight tried to warn Jacob that he’d been an ass. I doubt Jacob got the hint…
-Daniel
Couldn’t disagree with Geoff Latulippe possibly any more.
From Sepinwall’s article:
“The last three winners were guys, and four of the last five. Every year, Randy proclaims this “The Year of the Girl,” and every year the women go home early and they go home often. The previous two seasons have featured only one woman in the top 5, and the year before that only had two. Out of eight remaining contestants this season, Lauren Alaina and Haley Reinhart are the only females left.”
Good grief. You have got to be seriously delusional to argue against those numbers.
Here’s my response to your analysis. Even if Pia wasn’t going to win, she was a contender, and should (and could) have stayed longer than this. I blame the results tonight on the judges. I really do think the American people are just as sheep-ish as Simon Cowell thinks we are, and that is the primary reason for him having been such a hardass. He didn’t trust America to make the right decision, so he made it very clear every given week who was in a league of their own, who was fine but boring, who had potential, and who deserved to go home. America often listened to him. In weeks where many were good (like this week and last) he helped a few rise above the pack (and the opposite as well). If the judges are going to say every freaking contestant is amazing, America has nothing to vote on besides “their favorites,” which we all know is going to skew towards the men.
So, I don’t really understand the judges’ reaction this week. If they are SO SHOCKED at Pia’s ouster, then why didn’t that come through in their criticisms? Their reaction implied Pia was better than Stefano and Jacob and one of them should have gone instead. But Jacob was called “perfect” and JLo actually *hit* Randy for saying anything bad about Stefano. Yet Pia did get one tiny ounce of criticism, and from JLo at that. By her words, she SHOULD have been the one eliminated as the only one who did anything wrong!
I hope this is a wake up call for the judges. Telling all the contestants that they are great and instructing America to simply “vote for your favorites” is NOT enough on this show. Simon knew how to play the game- to temper praise for contestants he wanted gone, to warn ones he liked when he thought they were in danger, and to create “moments” by giving only the rarest of strong compliments to the few performances that deserved them. If the judges don’t want to see this shit happen, they need to up their game.
Wow, I am frustrated with them. Can’t believe I care this much…
DannyF – I believe Sepinwall has just posted commentary that goes VERY much to your point. And I agree completely and have now said multiple times the cost of a lack of tangible judging.
What I’d argue, though, is that the judges and their crappitude is the reason Stefano *didn’t* go home tonight. I’m not sure they’re the reason Pia *did*.
But yes. We’ve definitely had several votes now that confirm what happens if judges don’t judge…
-Daniel
Thats very true DannyF. agree with you… but you know what.. i am not gonna watch American idol onwards since no more PIA. she is the winner for me.. i hope she will be success out there…
“Simon knew how to play the game…”
I think you’re on the mark about Simon. Viewers hated him, and the live audience tended to boo him, but he was in important part of the show. Having three cheerleaders who do nothing but lavish praise on all the contestants, is a disservice to the show.
Dan – You were there… Don’t they encourage the studio audience to boo the judges? I think that is a big mistake. I think it is a major reason why JLo and Steven won’t be negative. THese people are stahs! THey don’t want to be booed.
MCM99 – I can’t say for sure that audiences are told to boo at EVERY show. I only know for sure that we were encouraged to boo — or, rather, “to let the judges know what we thought about their opinions” — at both of the two live tapings I went to this year. JLo and Steven might hating to hear the boos, but Randy had a couple constructive and critical weeks before he bailed…
-Daniel
I wasn’t a fan of Pia but this is what happens when there’s no negative criticism on the show.
I agree with that…They should have told her that her performance was bad!
This is one of the pitfalls of having an open “voting” determining the results. Talent is not necessarily rewarded. It becomes a popularity contest. This was probably her worst performance, yet it was better than most of the other contestants. On the up-side, I predict a huge controversy in the next few days. Pia Toscano will be the subject of millions of water-cooler conversations. I smell a recording contract and several hit songs in her near future.
Naima rocked the house last week and was eliminated, while Paul stunk up the stage and survived. Such is life.
In fairness to the other contestants, all their performances were solid. But in my humble opinion, Paul, Scotty, and Casey were the weakest three, in a very strong field.
Pia was the only contestant with any star quality. This ridiculous. Like the Grammys, Idol is still broken.
I hope Scotty doesn’t win. Like, I REALLY DON”T want him to win. At times he’s way to arrogant and he has no vocal range. He has performance, but his voice isn’t as strong as the other contestants. If another average contestant win this year like the last two years, I will stop watching American Idol >xO
I agree. I will give him this: He is good at what he does, but I don’t think I’d ever buy a full album of his. Sadly, I think he’s going to be safe for a long time, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he won the whole thing.
Scotty has as much range in his voice as most of the other contestants. The difference is, his range starts much lower. None of the other contestants can hit notes as LOW as Scotty. He’s one of my least favorites, but I can’t deny that he has skills.
Pia needed to go home she is not the performer all the rest were. Yes she sang beautiful but she is too busy being cute instead of letting go and performing! She was boring and “NO TINA TURNER”…she was the weakest link!! Stefano is next!!! They all sing beautiful but it’s not just about singing it’s about performing! I read that Pia can be the next Jennifer Hudson…I don’t think so! Jennifer is a performer! More like Fantasia a one horse pony show!!!
Ok so Pia was not my favorite idol this season but I will have to say she went sooner than I thought and Pia in my opinion was the best vocally on Idol I thought for sure Stevano would go home and when he said Jacob my heart almost stoped beating then when I heard it was Pia my mouth droped and when she sang I started to cry Im still sticking to what I said at the begining of the Season Lauren Alaina is gonna win it all
wellllll, Pia is the contestant who has the great voice and face like celine, mariah, whitney, This is by the way a singing contest… not a dancing show….
The real problem is not one contestant has created any truly memorable Idol moments since the Top 13 started. Which of these performances will be remembered in years to come? I would say not a one. And if no one rises above the tide, then anyone could go at any time. If no one is a great performer, then you have no choice but to vote for the singer you like. So I wouldn’t blame the audience…
I was not surprised. I commented last night somewhere that while she sings well but she is hard to watch. It is as if she has only one way to hit her high notes: body frozen, eyes shut, face knoted tight.
There is no going around it, Scotty the bore will win idol, he has the young girls voters locked up, the moms and the country fans, and this sickens me because he makes me wanna cry of boredom. It is what it is,we got Jacob and Haley who are unlikable, Stefano who is a bottom feeder at this point, so this leaves Casey(already went home so i guess one bad week and he is out), Paul and James( Too weird) and Lauren(could win but the way the girls have gone i dont see it either).
EVERYTHING Dan said about Idol’s demo problem is so true, it’s to the point now that it is seriously endangering the show’s future, IMO.
Thanks to tween girls and grandmothers, female contestants face nearly impossible odds. Not just that, good contestants are almost at a disadvantage. Actual talent takes a FAR back seat to how cute a boy is or how non-threatening a girl is. What a bunch of crap. After tonight’s results. I see this show in crisis mode. You could see it on the judges faces.
American Idol needs to make drastic changes if it wants to survive. Plain and simple. Either give the judges the ability to pick between the bottom vote getters like on X-Factor or do something to curb how tween girls can vote like crazy.
Or do what I’ve been saying for years and let America vote off the WORST performer. Vote for who goes home might not be as sexy a sell for Secrest. But it’s MUCH more fair. Voting for the worst works against fan blocks voting like crazy for one single contestant regardless the performance quality. It also helps in that it doesn’t punish the constantly good contestants who people feel are safe.
We have X-Factor debuting in the Fall. And if the US version is like the original, it won’t have this same problem. Well not for the most part. With the judges having the final say between the bottom 2 vote getters after a sing off. They will be able to avoid nonsense like what happened tonight. Ultimately it will be the same, with innocuous white boys winning. But the show will at least be watchable up til the finale.
This isn’t anything new. But I think tonight just might have been the first nail in AI’s coffin. You just know that Simon is cackling in laughter right now.
And I don’t care what Dan says. Yes, in retrospect the save being used on Casey was a waste. Even he knows it tonight.
i agree 1000%, vote for who goes home would eliminate that feeling of x and y might be safe this week, and that is pretty important this season since the judges give the same criticism to everyone.
PD: cant wait for x factor i think Simon is gonna kill the idol franchise this year, as a fan of the british x factor, i can tell you that the judges are much more involved in the development of talent , i mean in the Leona Lewis season by the end she was a true star.
I do feel tonight’s show was a major wake up call but it does not mean the beginning of the end. The change in tone of the judging this season at first seemed refreshing. I had grown tired of grumpy Simon. Plus they seemed to give constructive criticism especially Jennifer. Then the past two weeks they have praised every single contestant as worthy of being a winner with Randy being only slightly critical so you would hardly notice. It has been harder to find someone to root for. But even if they were more critical, Pia was never an underdog and its underdogs that get the votes. It also would have helped if she had more of a lively performance. She was best and most comfortable standing or walking slowly around the stage. And her attempts at movement showed her weakness. I liked he style so did not care that she was beautiful, with close to perfect singing and she was worthy of the top three. The judges from now on need to do more judging and provide constructive criticism. What they don’t need is advice from Russell Brand or Gwen Stefani. Yeah they get help from producers but I believe that help serves the studio recordings more than the live performances. Maybe with more help from the judges we could see more improvements with stage performances especially as a group.
@Paco. No. The save was not wasted on Casey. Casey is 20x more likely to win than Pia ever was. Don’t delude yourself into thinking it was a waste. The judges don’t regret it at all.
I’m surprised she was in the bottom three and got sent home, but she was not my favorite. She comes off bad on TV, like she thinks she’s better than the entire competition. Oversinging songs with ballad after ballad, I knew she wouldn’t win though
I was shocked tonight but it was regarding the judges. The people voted and they wanted Stefano not Pia. The judges reactions and actions were total inappropriate. They threw Stefano under the bus by their out cry for Pia. This judges are horrible and should be eliminated.
Little girls don’t vote for girls unless they are extremely non-threatening. Middle America doesn’t vote for people of color. AWESOME EQUATION!
I agree with Fienberg that the gender issue is a huge one. And likely the show’s biggest problem. But the race angle is nearly just as bad. It’s so bad that Pia, who is basically white, was still ulimately too ethnic looking compared to a more down home girl like Lauren Alaina.
Lauren types (Clarkson, Underwood) are pretty much the only girls that are allowed to go far on the show. They’re the only types that aren’t vehemently opposed by the tween girl and middle american voting blocks that rule the road.
The show is broken. Bring on X-Factor. Simon, please save us.
Crystal Bowersox?
….lost to a terribly bland and boring innocuous white guy.
Crystal also was not pretty and not very threatening.
She wasn’t down home, aw shucks and relatable either.
Just as much as you need to be aware of the girl vote, you need to be aware of the middle america vote. They don’t vote for interesting or different. They in concert with the tween girls are why Scotty is 99% guaranteed to win.
Jacob being polarizing has absolutely NOTHING to do with his being black. Dude could be white, asian, alien. I don’t care. I’d still find him annoying and waaaaaaaaaaaaaay too flamboyant and off-putting. Not to mention a diva and a prick. Not to mention that vocal range aside, he sounds like a cartoon frog. In what world is that a plesant sound?
I am getting such a laugh out of reading people deluding themselves into thinking that there is actual justifiable reasoning behind these results and not what Sepinwall and Feinburgh have pointed out. If you do not see the statistical trends in the voting process, you’re blind.
And as for those on here trying to act like one or two black contestants out of 10,000 invalidates the race issue. Get real. It’s like Chris Rock says, If you have to point out that you have black friends in the first place. That’s saying all that needs to be said.
So, how exactly should someone defend against false accusations of racism?
You don’t when it’s not false accusation.
Seriously, if you don’t think that minority contestants go home early, just look at the order of elimination the past couple seasons. Pretty much both years it was all the dark kids going home fist, and all the white kids staying.
Let’s just take a look at the names of the elimations so far this year:
Ashthon Jones (african-american)
Karen Rodriguez (hispanic)
Naima Adedapo (african-american)
Thia Megia (asian)
Pia Toscano (italian – translation: “not white enough)
Scotty McCreary is winning this thing. Most of America (the middle of it) still very much has a problem with ethnic people. Combo that with tween girls not allowing female contestants a chance in hell. Terrible show.
I don’t know if anyone else noticed, but Pia and Stefano were the only ones that the judges slightly criticized in the previous episode. They said something about wanting her to improve some skills she obviously doesn’t have, like moving around the stage, and that was the hint a lot of viewers were expecting so they would choose someone else to vote and, as we’ve seen, everyone else was “perfect” in the judges opinion…
Apparently the judges have a lot of credibility and they have to start using it to make the better ones stick around a little longer in the competition… I’m not weeping for Pia, cause I always thought she is boring and strong and pretty voice alone don’t make an artist, but still there were others that had to home first…
Jacob would probably lose on apollo, can’t blame that on racist voting
This is my first season of watching American Idol (apart from a few live shows the season when Jordin Sparks won), so I don’t really know what to expect in terms of structural problems. I actually expected Pia to win it all because she never made any mistakes on the technical side. So, obviously I know nothing. But I’m actually glad she went out now, even if there obviously were worse performances.
Several other commenters have discussed the gap between Pia’s singing and her performance, but she’s only a gifted singer if singing is simply hitting the right notes at the right time. To my mind, there’s nothing artistic or exciting or moving about not making mistakes. For me, Bob Dylan is the greatest singer ever, even if his technical ability is pretty limited. On the other hand, there are few things that seem less enjoyable to me than listening to a Celine Dion record, even if she can sing difficult songs without making mistakes. And, really, who cares if people can’t hit all the notes? You can fix that in the studio now, anyway.
So, if singing is about more than hitting the notes but still separate from personality, stage presence, and swagger, I don’t really see any gifted singers other than Jacob on the show. Casey had a very good, almost memorable, performance of Georgia on My Mind during Vegas Week (iirc), but in the live shows he has been growling or shouting or cooing instead of singing anything I’d care to listen to again (and I say this as someone who likes most of the songs he’s chosen and thinks he’s by far the most sympathetic contestant).
Jacob is offputting in many ways and several of his performances have been bad, but he has a rough spark of genius in his voice, like a gospel-y Antony Hegarty of Antony and the Johnsons. (I googled “Jacob Lusk” and “Antony and the Johnsons” and a *lot* of other people hear the same thing.) I’m not a big fan of Antony and haven’t listened to his latest records as I think he lacks a counterpoint to the indulgent sentimentality (his first record had lyrics about masochistic transgendered sex that counteracted the mellifluousness), but the man is obviously extremely gifted. For instance, his was the only performance in the Leonard Cohen-tribute, I’m Your Fan, that added anything to the original (and Leonard Cohen is a genius songwriter, but he’s definitely not a great singer – technically or otherwise).
So, while I find Jacob’s religiosity and moralism off-putting and his song choices baffling (is there a worse song in the world than that Michael Jackson song?), I really have difficulty seing an argument that he’s not the most talented singer in the competition.
On a totally different note, I’d like to know why this show is so popular. To me, So You Think You Can Dance takes all the best parts of it and adds a lot of other elements that make it much more entertaining. For one thing, I don’t really know where else to go for exciting dance performances, whereas I have the most amazing singers ever on my iPod. There might be some good performances on Idol once in a while, but the best ever would still not crack the top 1000 that I have available. On the other hand, even if the dancers on SYTYCD aren’t great compared to professional dancers, I wouldn’t know and can just enjoy them for what they are.
Also, I think the pairings of contestants add a lot of chemistry to the pre-performance pieces and there’s a lot of excitement in forcing specialists into genres they’re totally unfamiliar with. There’s a potential for failure that makes the successes much sweeter. For instance, while there isn’t anything on this season of Idol I’ve wanted to watch again, I think I’ve rewatched ballet dancer Alex Wong *killing* an extremely difficult hip-hop routine (“Get Out of Your Mind”) on last season of SYTYCD at least five times. If American Idol asked Scotty to rap or James to sing opera, I would definitely be more intrigued. Also, the musical selections are better and much more varied, the host is much better and the judges are much more critical than on Idol.
It’s a so much better show by any criteria I can think of that I don’t understand why people like Dan and Alan seem to give American Idol so much more attention.
Now don’t get me wrong, Iggy is friggin’ GOD (and “Search and Destroy is one of the most awesomest pieces of aural assault ever committed to vinyl), but WHO THE **** THOUGHT THIS WOULD BE A GOOD FIT FOR THIS SHOW?!?!? I mean, it’s the kind of booking I would make if I ever infiltrated the show staff, just to melt the eyes and ears of the southern grandmas and little girls who think that John Mayer or Jason Mraz are edgy. I gotta think somebody’s getting fired this morning for this!
Pia wasnt good on stage all she would do was move her arms around , she shouldnt of gone home but that wannbe rod stewart look a like sucked so bad , he started out like someone had a firm grip on his gonads , stefano or paul should of went home wow did he kill johnny cash song