Where does Kara DioGuardi’s departure leave ‘American Idol’?

“American Idol” has a bunch of problems.
I know. “Breaking news!”
With the not-so-abrupt Friday afternoon news-dump departure of Kara DioGuardi, the only judge we assume is returning to “American Idol” next season is Randy Jackson.
Imagine if the Lakers jettisoned Kobe and Lamar and Pau and D-Fish and Bynum and sent Phil Jackson packing and then came out to season ticket holders and said, “Of course we’re the same team! We’re called the Lakers and we still have Luke Walton.”
That’s where “American Idol” is right now.
Now don’t get me wrong. I’ve been writing about “American Idol” obsessively for eight of the show’s nine seasons and I know that when the FOX executives say, “The star of the show isn’t the judges, it’s the format and the kids,” they’re absolutely right. Give viewers a true superstar or two, toss in a couple kids with really inspirational stories, add at least one horrible freakshow contestant with impressive staying power just for luck and it won’t matter if Simon Cowell or Steven Tyler or Biz Markie is the one critiquing their singing. You’ll have a successful season.
That doesn’t mean that this “Idol” off-season hasn’t become a nightmare, unless you truly believe that there’s no such thing as bad publicity.
[More thoughts after the break…]
We knew Simon Cowell was departing and that was going to leave the show with an amputated bloody stump at the end of its judging panel.
The other two judging departures won’t be felt nearly as deeply, but they expose issues, probably with the show’s production, which always used to seem so steady.
Ellen DeGeneres was a woman-out-of-place from the very beginning. She was hired as a judge, but never had the desire or vocabulary to actually judge. But, oddly, she proved not to have the desire or vocabulary to nurture in the “Idol” context either. On her daytime show, Ellen is a master of puff-pieces, but somehow she never came across as even vaguely reassuring or inspirational to the “Idol” contestants. Was her problem merely that she didn’t have the right words to critique a singer’s vocal stylings and that she couldn’t find a way to make her own stage experience sound similar? And she wasn’t even funny, which is kinda what she has to be for her living. She didn’t know her role and some of the blame there has to be put on the “Idol” production staff for hiring a big name star without really knowing the purpose they wanted her to serve.
Very few people are going to miss Ellen DeGeneres on “American Idol.” There are plenty of other ways to see and enjoy Ellen in other milieus and there were really no ways to enjoy Ellen on “Idol.”
DioGuardi may leave a few fans behind.
But DioGuardi suffered from the same problem as Ellen, insofar as her role never felt clearly defined and it showed. There were moments, mostly in her second season, where I got an idea of what Kara brought to the table. As a songwriter herself, she was fiercely protective of words and she took singers to task for not having any clear awareness of what the songs they were performing were supposed to be about. But those moments of cogency were sporadic and they were usually quashed by Cowell, who evinced all of the respect for lyrics that you would expect from a man who recorded with the Telly-Tubbies.
More often, the show placed DioGuardi in awkwardly sexual positions. I don’t know who’s to blame for the revealing outfits and additional makeup DioGuardi wore through much of the second season. Maybe she saw how she looked in her first season and wanted a change, or maybe there was a push to pretty up her image from On High. It was Kara’s fault, for example, that she asked Casey James to disrobe at his first audition. She can’t be cut any slack for that. It’s not her fault that her “relationship” with Casey became a running joke through the entire season in a way that Simon never became a running joke for his slobbering over various female contestants over the years (Randy is and always has been an asexual presence on the “Idol” podium and his relative impartiality may be the best thing he has going for him). The producers could have, at any point, told Ryan and Simon to stop mentioning it. Kara over-compensated to try to see clear-eyed, but instead she just seemed erratic. And it was Kara’s fault that she decided to get into a catty, insecure bitchfight with Katrina “Bikini Girl” Darrell in the audition rounds of her first season, but I’m guessing it was somebody else’s bright idea to have Kara strip down as a finale climax.
Kara didn’t know who she wanted to be and when she sexualized herself, the producers jumped all over that means of defining her. It produced memorable moments, but not the kind of persona the show is going to miss next year. The show will, however, miss those random moments of clarity, moments I kind of hoped would be more frequent without the intimidating presence of Simon.
“American Idol” has now had two failed attempts to hire a new female judge to replace Paula Abdul, a woman whose own “Idol” persona was rife with discomfort, mockery and not-fully-realized scandal.
Here’s where I have to wonder if it’s a coincidence that as Paula spiraled deeper and deeper into self-parody and as Kara and then Kara-n-Ellen failed to adequately replace her, “American Idol” has lost track of female talent as well.
Four of the past five “Idol” winners have been men (noting that they’ve been white men would only misdirect us into the show’s very real problem with race in addition to gender). The only female winner in that group was Jordin Sparks, whose Season Six victory was a tribute more to an all-time worst group of contestants (and the lack of commercial viability for the far-more-gifted Melinda Doolittle) than any powerful charisma of her own. I’m not going to question the validity of The Davids in Season Seven or Adam & Kris in Season Eight, but the flaws in the system were exposed this past season when Lee DeWyze butchered his finale night performances and yet scored a substantial win (no margin-of-victory was mentioned) over Crystal Bowersox, who shined.
Lee and Crystal spent most of the season neck-and-neck and if not for their very different finale night performances, I wouldn’t have felt any resentment at all about a Lee victory. Instead, the Season Nine result felt like a validation of just how reticent voters are to give the “Idol” crown to a woman.
In each recent season, we’ve had female talent that seemed to flame out far ahead of its time, whether we’re talking about Stephanie Edwards or Carly Smithson or Alexis Grace or last season, when folks like Lacey Brown and Paige Miles slipped into the Top 12 as Lilly Scott and Katelyn Epperly and others flamed out before the finals even began. Even moreso than their male counterparts, female contestants are asked to struggle with their self-defintion, as if they had positive, self-defined role model on the judging panel. What were Kara and Ellen ever going to be able to do to help Crystal Bowersox? How could Paula possibly relate to Melinda Doolittle?
The lack of a strong female presence on the judging panel championing other strong female talent almost certainly played a role. [The unpredictable tastes of the voting public played a bigger role. I know this.] For nine seasons, the balance was inherently uneven, with Simon as the only really strong judge, capable of swaying the entire series to his whims, if not necessarily to force America to eventually reward his favorite.
Simon is gone, but he left without a successor and he left without anybody capable of filling his vacuum. Ellen never could have done it. Kara couldn’t have done it in a way that the producers would have liked.
We can only assume that Randy Jackson is being kept around for continuity for another season, because The Dawg hasn’t added anything, including fresh catch phrases, in four or five years. He’s never insightful, funny or decisive as a judge, so you don’t need to worry how he’ll fit into any new judging mix. He’s inert. The most he can do, positive or negative, is dilute an otherwise worthy panel.
The worst part of this whole process is its piecemeal nature. Simon announced he was leaving in January. DeGeneres bailed at the end of July. Days later, FOX couldn’t tell TV critics about potential replacements, even though Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler were reportedly close to signing. Over a month later, Lopez and Tyler still haven’t signed and DioGuardi is out.
And both Lopez and Tyler are Star Judges — not to be concerned with the judges in “The Star Chamber” — and neither gave any indication in previous “Idol” appearances that they’re going to be Substance Judges. Both are powerful enough that the “Idol” producers are unlikely to be able to push them to define themselves as anything other than Stars.
Kara DioGuardi probably was never going to be able to define herself as a Substance Judge, so her presence with Jackson and Lopez and Tyler wouldn’t have made any difference anyway. But her absence means that Randy Jackson is the only balance to the hypothetical star power of the rumored replacements.
Like I said, “American Idol” has problems.
[Note: This article says absolutely nothing about ratings. I’m only talking about the favors related to my own enjoyment of a show that I want to love but which, all too often last season, I hated. “American Idol” dropped last season, but expecting otherwise after nine installments would be absurd. And it still help its place as the most watched show on TV in the wide, young demographic FOX cares about. It hasn’t “fallen off a cliff” as some people would led you to believe and it probably won’t fall off a cliff next year, especially if Lopez and Tyler prove effective lures. So when I say that “Idol” has problems, they’re structural and creative problems not the kind of problems that are going to lead to cancellation. I’m just sayin’…]
What do you think?
I have always liked the Dawg, he’s the only one I would have kept too.
You completely misunderstand the role of the judges in the show. First of all, it’s a TV show, and like all proper TV shows, it has a cast of characters. The judges and Ryan are what are called in the business the series regulars. The formula of a nasty foreign man, a big teddy bear and a weepy little girl with a circus ringmaster was brilliant. Replacing pieces of this formula with non-formula actors can’t work. So the ratings will nose-dive. They’re on acid at Fox if they think the demo wants to watch a 70 year old man, J Lo and Randy. And you’re going to write your amusing Yo yo yo dawg and then what? Jennifer Lopez is going to TALK? How? Like a Latina cookie? And then the old man freak? When I can watch NCIS?
Andy – Isn’t the issue of casting and characters exactly what I was talking about when I talked about the idea that nobody properly defined the roles Kara and Ellen were meant to play on the show? Main characters are replaced all the time and shows survived. If either Kara or Ellen had been properly defined as an alternative to Paula, maybe one of them could have succeeded and the show would be left to fill only Simon’s role, a new character opposite The Big Teddy Bear and Female X.
-Daniel
Wow, this is exactly what I been sayin’! Absolutely great in-depth article for a change!
This article had a lot of wrong in it. First, why try to bring up that this show has sexism and racism? First of all, if it did, it was never because the show was trying to promote it, it’s more that the show caters to the whims of the public. But I don’t see how anyone could make that claim to begin with. You cherry picked your data to only include the past six seasons, pointing out that five of the winners were men. But four of the nine winners have been women. That’s as close to fifty fifty as you can get with an odd number. Not like if it was 8 to 1 that that would be proof of sexism anyway. Then you try brining up race, but 3 out of 9 winners have been black. Considering that blacks make up only 13 percent of the population, it appears that the show is discriminatory against white people.
Also, Randy was kept around because he was still contracted to the do show this season. We’ll see what happens with him next season when the shows ratings plummet and they’re really desperate for some innovation.
Jonathan – 3 of the first four winners were women. 4 of the next five have been men. That’s 75 percent and then 20 percent for the women. If you were flipping a coin, that’s acceptably random, since the average should come to 50 percent. “Idol” isn’t flipping a coin. So that’s a trend. Explain the trend however you want, but it is *is* a trend.
Similarly, the show is ostensibly about finding/celebrating a new pop star, not reflecting America’s population, so unless you’re going to tell me that only 13 percent of successful American recording artists have been black, your logic has no real weight.
But again, you choose to look at an overall picture, rather than trending. Of the last five winners, four have been white males. That’s the trend. Explain it. And the answer “white teenage girls are the only people who watch” is only an acceptable answer if you can tell me *how* that came to be the only audience watching/voting.
But most importantly: I never used the words “racism” or “sexism” in my article. You did. I pointed out a disparity.
-Daniel
Just cancel this crap already.
It doesn’t matter that Ellen and Kara’s roles weren’t defined. They did a terrible job… period!
The reason more men win is because much of the voting is done by 13-year-old girls who like watching the dreamy boys. Few of them will ever vote for another girl. But I guess it wouldn’t be sensationalist journalism if you didn’t try to imply deeper meanings to relatively simple issues.
Oliver – And yet three of the first four “American Idol” winners were women and each of the four seasons had at least two women in the Top 4. Since then, only one female winner and only two seasons out of 5 with at least two women in the Top 4. What changed? Increased quantities of texting? Certainly. But is that all?
-Daniel
Dan – you asked what changed when Oliver made the comment about the 13 year olds voting. What changed is the text vote! If texting was as popular and as free,in season one as it is now, I feel quite confident in saying, Justin probably would have won. It’s the unlimited texting where the tweens can cast thousands of votes to only 50 or so of a call in voter. I agree on most of your article, well written and thoughtful. I agree that it will be almost immpossible for a woman to win Idol again. And it’s not because of sexism of the show. It’s because of tweens who are willing to vote for 2 hours straight with their little unlimited text phones. That’s what needs to change, but it won’t because of the partnership of Idol and AT&T.
Agree. Imagine if Justin won over Kelly Clarkson, American Idol would not be as strong I guess since Kelly’s win was a good start for the show to gain respect as they did produce a real star.
If they are smart, they’d offer the job to someone like L.A. Reid. That dude is basically as evil as Clive Davis, but since he’s a musician, understands talent and music far better.
well simon got LA for x factor.. that will be good news for him vs idol
Dan, while I wouldn’t call myself a defender of Kara, she never asked Casey James to disrobe, only to undo a button on his shirt. It was Randy Jackson who suggested that he take his shirt off. So what does that say about Randy?
PatH hit the nail on the head. I’ve watched and voted since S1, but I’m done. I don’t have ATT so I can’t power text and it’s just frustrating watching the same type win in spite of their talent. I won’t be wasting my two hours a week phoning.
I enjoyed your article very much. There is a lot wrong with American Idol that the producers and TPTB dont want to fix. The biggest issue that other commentors have brought up is the voting.It needs to be improved. I realize this is reality TV and all, but shouldnt the results be that the most popular contestant wins? That the person who wins is the one who sells the most? Explain season 8 to me then. It is very possible for a group of tech-savvy kids to hijack the voting system. Kris Allen’s friends from UCA used the computer lab there to block Adam’s phone lines the night of season 8 finale. There was an ATT representative that helped to distribute free go phones in Arkansas and saw to it that ATT reps showed stadiums full of people how to power text. This same individual then quit ATT and took a job as PR head of the U of Central Arkansas. ATT overstepped its bounds. The execs at AI did nothing about some of this illegal activity, because they and sponsor ATT make millions of profit off of all of this. They need to have a fair voting system, perhaps one similar to SYTYCD or DWTS. It aint gonna happen. I thought that the point of the show is to find someone who will SELL to the general public…I feel sorry for the labels that then have to try to make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear. I am surprised that any label now wants to take on an Idol star in this time of declining music sales.
Fantastic analysis – you’re more generous towards Kara than I’d have been with regards to her contributions, because I felt like ego was causing her to put too much emphasis on the letter of the lyrics, thereby causing her to fail to appreciate the spirit that the contestants were able to capture with a song. But your hypothesis about the lack of an accomplished female on the judging panel being one possible contributor to a lack of female winners in recent years was intriguing. Thx for the great read!
This is an absolutely excellent article. I have literally thought about and told my few Idol friends about all of these points and ideas. The only point you make that I never actually considered is the fact that people like Ellen, Kara, and Paula could never relate to the mega-talented female performers like Melinda Doolittle and Crystal Bowersox and often end up giving them back-handed compliments and underhandedly shortchanging their talent. They do need a serious female talent, whether she be current or from an older era of music to help make it clear to the American public how ridiculous and unfair it would be for them to not vote super-talents like Melinda Doolittle and Crystal Bowersox as the winner or even to not vote for interesting and unique singers like Lilly Scott and Katelyn Epperly into the Top 12.
If I were in charge, I would have fired Randy and Ellen, and I would have made Harry Connick Jr., Shania Twain, and Neil Patrick Harris my judges. They all served a stint on the show (Neil as a guest judge, Harry as a mentor, and Shania as both). All proved to be witty, charismatic, honest, and entertaining.
Harry would have served the role of the musician, the performer who understands pitch, phrasing, tone, connecting with the lyrics, and all the technical aspects of what it takes to be a truly great singer, if not a solid all round musician. Also, he was absolutely hilarious on Sinatra night, cracking hilarious jokes and creating a special rapport with the contestants. He even told Casey James on live T.V., right after he performed terribly, that he honestly performed it better in rehearsal.
Shania would have served as the nice, but still honest enough, judge. She gave sharp critiques to people during the audition episode she judged on, and while her mentoring stint wasn’t quite as impressive, she was still very charismatic, likable, and genuinely enthusiastic about helping the contestants. Not to mention, she’s hot. I don’t like her music, but she’s had a lot of hit songs, and it is nice to have someone who’s been a pop star, even if they aren’t vocally masterful.
Neil Patrick Harris would have served as the comic, witty relief, as he appeared to be very quick-witted and funny in his audition episode. He’s openly gay, which may make talented, “in-the-closet” homosexual contestants like Adam Lambert and countless other auditioners, semi-finalists, and a few finalists slightly more comfortable with letting loose and being comfortable in their own skin, especially if they are naturally inclined to perform as flamboyantly as Adam Lambert. But most importantly, and a lot of people may not know this, Neil is a very talented, technically trained Broadway-level singer. I saw him in “Assassins” and he was amazing. WE NEED PEOPLE WHO CAN SING OR UNDERSTAND SINGING FROM A TECHNICAL STANDPOINT! We need people who are willing to call out Lee DeWyze when he butchers “Beautiful Day” or literally misses every other note in “Kiss from a Rose.” Pitch is important people, despite what Ellen tells you.
I would have kept Kara and the 4-judge format with these other three, but I believe like you that the show is about the contestants. That is what drew me to the show and has made me somewhat obsessive. I watch Idol because people like Adam Lambert and Crystal Bowersox excite me and feel incredibly refreshing in today’s music world. Therefore, it should go back to three judges, and though I would have dealt with Kara as a fourth, she lost a lot of my respect when she blatantly overlooked Lee DeWyze’s shortcomings on numerous occasions and acted like he was the second coming of [name your favorite classic rock legend] on others (yes, I’m still bitter.) All three of the judges Iâ€™ve discussed would have been very constructive, honest, and helpful to this steadily declining show. What was the point of having guest judges in the auditions if they weren’t going to use the footage as judge auditions for Simon’s replacement (and now Ellen’s)? To me, hiring those three and handling the judge replacement process in the aforementioned fashion were the obvious moves, but once again, the producers went and screwed it all up.
*Please respond like you have with some other comments to let me know your thoughts or that youâ€™ve at least read my comment. I spent an unfortunate amount of time writing it.
jas886 – I definitely agree that several of your preferred alternative judges would be better than the people we’re going to get. NPH obviously is too busy and Harry Connick presumably also felt he had too much of an active music career. Shania was reported to be a possible alternate if J-Lo’s negotiations fell apart, but who knows?
Whatever “Idol” ends up becoming, it sure won’t be the same…
Daniel
I don’t agree that Season 6 was an all-time worst group of contestants at all. Though the season’s contestants has yet to make any major impact on the industry, it remains the season with the highest viewership.
The puzzling thing is that despite the talented (though mostly inconsistent) batch of Season 7, and more so the talented and consistent batch of Season 8, the viewership ratings slid. As for Season 9, it’s been widely derided as probably the weakest season, so the slide was inevitable.
I would back Harry Connick Jr to be a new judge. His appearance on Idol as a mentor was really refreshing.
Eugene – Half of the Top *8* that season was Haley Scarnato, Sanjaya Malakar, Chris Richardon and Blake Lewis… And Phil Stacey, who has a very good voice, had some brutal weeks. And LaKisha Jones coasted for most of the season entirely on a single performance many weeks earlier… That was a baaaaaaaad season.
I think the ratings slide is largely, frankly, just a factor of time. Eventually, ratings for “Idol” were going to dip. And this has been a gradual slide. And yet “Idol” remains TV’s No. 1 show… For now…
-Daniel
It’s simple. Kara is a neurotic b_itch. With all the problems the show has, it can only get better with Kara GONE! I don’t care if she has some writing skills etc. She has the maturity level of a 12 year old girl that is badly behaved. She’s so tense, it’s like she looks like she’s ready to break sticks in half with her teeth. Again, GOOD RIDDANCE!