Recap: ‘American Idol’ – Top 3: Results – Plus Alicia Keys and Lauren Alaina perform

I don’t have a clue who’s going home on Thursday (May 9) night’s “American Idol.” Not a clue.
I do, however, know that Alicia Keys is performing. So she gets to be my picture for what promises to be the most drama-filled “American Idol” results show since I missed last week’s “American Idol” results show.
I just hope she doesn’t perform “Girl on Fire.”
Click through and find out who received the fewest votes between Kree Harrison, Candice Glover and Angie Miller…
8:01 p.m. ET. Oh good. First, “American Idol” is whoring for “Epic.”
8:02 p.m. I look forward to “Idol” totally ignoring Randy Jackson’s “Yo, yo, yo” press release announcement that he’s leaving before the show can fire him. Then again, I guess the other three judges are ignoring their impending releases as well, at least Randy jumped before he could be pushed out.
8:03 p.m. AWESOME. “Later we’re going to be revealing who is leaving our show,” Ryan says, leaning over Randy’s chair as The Dawg squirms. “Maybe a head’s up?” Ryan adds, smirking at Randy. OK. That was fantastic. I mock Ryan Seacrest sometimes, but that was darned good.
8:05 p.m. The Top 3 Women sound just fine together. But I’m still being happy with Ryan busting Randy’s chops.
8:07 p.m. That was as close Ryan could have come to saying, “Randy, grow up and be a professional” without just saying it. And I appreciate it.
8:08 p.m. “Idol” fans get to choose what car the “Idol” winner gets. I bet they’re praying for “The cheapest option available.” Might I suggest the new Ford Hooptie?
8:09 p.m. This week’s Ford Mission sent the contestants to a school choir. Much better than car soccer.
8:10 p.m. Let’s recap last night’s show. Or something. Hopefully we’ll get to hear Jimmy say the exact same thing he said last night when he recapped each round of performances. Yes, Jimmy, we know that you gave Angie the first round, even if you’re disappointed that Angie didn’t play the piano.
8:17 p.m. Jessica Sanchez in the house. She already performed once this season, but she’s on “Glee” tonight.
8:18 p.m. Mike is also in the house. He isn’t famous, but Ryan shakes his hand anyway, probably because he didn’t announce his departure in a glib statement to E! earlier today.
8:18 p.m. Since we saw her last, Lauren Alaina has discovered bronzer.
8:20 p.m. Lauren co-wrote her new single, “Barefoot and Buckwild.” She observes, “If people don’t like the song, it’s a third my fault.” It’s also at least somewhat Miranda Lambert’s fault, because large chunks have been stolen rather shamelessly from “Gunpowder & Lead.” I’m not sure if this is more or less derivative than the Mumford & Sons knockoff Lee DeWyze debuted a couple weeks ago.
8:23 p.m. Lauren, sporting pink highlights, has turned 18 and she’s graduating from high school. Good for her.
8:27 p.m. “American Idol” auditions are coming. They start on July 16 in San Francisco. Online auditions will open next Thursday after the finale.
8:28 p.m. This is one of the most poorly structured results shows ever. Now we’re recapping Round 2. We already know that Jimmy gave this one to Kree. And guess what? He’s gonna have given Round 3 to Candice.
8:31 p.m. Mariah brought the Top 3 into the studio with her to learn about making videos or something. She teaches them to be protective of their images. And now… Let’s watch the video for “Beautiful.” It’s Mariah riding a motorcycle with Miguel and it’s hilarious that this seems to be what Mariah thinks of as a rough-and-tumble, less-polished version of her image.
8:38 p.m. Adam Lambert didn’t get to perform this season. But “Idol” still loves him, or at least gives him the chance to present a glowing clip package. He’s in Singapore, which explains why he isn’t in Los Angeles.
8:40 p.m. Alicia Keys will be performing “Tears Always Win,” which isn’t “Girl on Fire,” so I’m pleased.
8:44 p.m. That was better than “Girl on Fire.”
8:48 p.m. BLAH. “Almost there,” Ryan says helpfully, as if he knows this is pulling teeth. OK. I’m getting sick of Jimmy. I used to be a big fan. Y’all know that. But if the house is being cleared, he needs to go too. And yes, Jimmy thinks Candice won Round 3. “If she goes home, I’m going with her,” Jimmy says.
8:51 p.m. The girls agree they love each other.
8:51 p.m. Our first Finalist, in no particular order, is… Candice Glover. The judges are pleased. And I’m not displeased in any way.
8:55 p.m. So Candice has earned her deserved Top 2 slot.
8:56 p.m. Who will join her? It’s… Kree Harrison. Wow. That’s… not right, but so it goes.
8:57 p.m. Angie Miller is going home and I honestly think she’ll be just fine. But still. Angie cries as she watches herself cry.
8:58 p.m. Kree had the country audience boost and she had one of the most dynamite Home Visit edits in “idol” history. Anyway, No dislike for Kree at all.
8:59 p.m. Angie cries through her exit song. It’s kinda hard to watch. The odd part is that she doesn’t seem “sad” per se. She just seems too full of emotion to get the words out.
Thoughts on the results? Can anybody beat Kree?
Boooooooooooo! Boooooooooooo!
I’M SOOOOOO PISSED OFF!
F*** YOU AMERICA, YOU OLD B****ES ARE STUPID! I’M DONE WITH THIS STUPID POPULARITY CONTEST!
SPORTS AND NEWS IS ALL I’M EVER GOING TO WATCH!
Ugh, I knew the Idol country vote would not be suppressed. I don’t actively dislike Kree but she just bores the hell out of me. It’s hard to get excited about this finale. And it’s really unfortunate we never got to hear that original song of Angie’s in a live show.
This is… American Country Idol!
I am so sad that Angie was let go. Are you NUTS American Idol? I don’t even want to watch the end now. Angie was the winner. The most talented, sweet and beautiful. This was shocking that she was let go. Angie if you read this, please know we love you and I think you will be a star (you already are) without American Idol. I know I have lost my interest to ever watch that show again. BOOOOOOOOO BOOOOOOOOO on
American Idol!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Disgusted with American Idol for letting Angie go!!! Are you serious!!! Angie was the most talented, beautiful singer on your show. I’m done watching American Idol now. Don’t even care who wins becasue you let the real winner leave. Love you Angie! You
will make it big, you are already a Star!Write a comment…
Candice is a great talent. She will do well in the industry. One of the best voices ever…
She’ll never sell more than a few thousand records! Not a big enough market for her style. See idol season 2 winner.
Candice is unsurpassed vocally! She will sell PLENTY. Thank goodness she got her just dues and will hopefully end up on top where her talent deserves to be!
Kree has a great voice happy she made it through, but honestly this whole season has been very boring. song choices from everyone were boring. None of them knew how to get the crowd going.
Don’t know what you guys are saying. Kree Harrison is all the definition of American Idol.
Honestly all I see is that Angie was the most beautiful. Who gives a shit? Its a singing contest not a beauty pageant you retards! Also whenever she wasnt on the piano she came out fake and over dramatic and she got boring. I would cringe every time I saw her. Stop being ridiculous. The top 2 deserve to be there.
At first I was shocked. Couldn’t believe Kree, the boring ballad singer with zero personality had beaten the uber talented Angie. Then again, America picked the horrific open mic night singer Phil Phillips over the far more talented Jess Sanchez and the once in a generation gospel voice of Josh Ledet, so this isn’t all that surprising. Kree has put up terrible performances the last 3 weeks. I get Kree beating the boring and emotionless Amber, but not Angie. Makes me think Jimmy might have something to do with it. Maybe a deal that if he sees serious talent, he can poach them? Just a conspiracy theory. I’ll watch the finale on DVR, skip all the BS, and just watch the songs and results.
I think Candice can win, but truly, this is my Dream Season 12 Top 2 and I can be happy with either one winning.
I don’t mind Candice/Kree final. And if you didn’t vote, you shouldn’t complain. That’s how democracy works.
Besides, I think Angie will do fine. She will get signed and make music for living. If you are so upset about she got voted off, buy her music to support her.