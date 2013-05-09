Report: Randy Jackson is departing ‘American Idol’

Yo, yo, yo. What will “American Idol” do without Randy Jackson?

The FOX singing competition will apparently be facing its first Dawg-less season in 2014, or at least that's what The Dawg tells E!

“Yo! Yo! Yo! To put all of the speculation to the rest, after 12 years of judging on ‘American Idol’ I have decided it is time to leave after this season,” Jackson tells E! “I am very proud of how we forever changed television and the music industry. It’s been a life changing opportunity but I am looking forward to focusing on my company Dream Merchant 21 and other business ventures.”

Randy Jackson was, of course, the last remaining original judge on "American Idol" and, with Ryan Seacrest, the last link to the show's first incarnation.

There have been widespread reports that "Idol" is looking to make wholesale changes next year after a 12th season that has seen record-low ratings become a nearly weekly occurrence. The show had to battle reports that FOX contemplated a midseason judging swap with Jennifer Lopez sweeping in for Mariah Carey and speculation that all four judges may be exiting.

Jackson (and anybody who exits with him) will join the fraternity of departed "American Idol" judges which includes Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, Kara DioGuardi, Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler and the forgetful fish from "Finding Nemo."

FOX had no comment on Jackson’s statement.