Recap: ‘American Idol’ – Top 6: Results – Plus Kelly Clarkson and Scotty McCreery

I thought I had it all figured out last week. I assumed that unless Lazaro Arbos went home, anybody left would receive the Judges’ Save and be kept around. What I didn’t count on was Lazaro finishing so high — Top 3 and the producers probably know exactly how far up — that the judges couldn’t afford to keep Burnell Taylor for another week for fear of losing one of the five women in a double-elimination this week.
Instead, Burnell went home and we were treated to Lazaro’s cover of “Close To You,” which stands as one of the worst performances ever by a Top 10 finalist on “American Idol.” I guess we would have been treated to that performance either way, though. Never mind.
But anyway… I’m started tonight’s episode with the exact same assumption as last week: The only person going home tonight will be Lazaro. Any of the five women would get the Save.
Let’s see how things play out…
8:00 p.m. ET. Candice Glover is tonight’s photo, because she had one of the all-time great “Idol” nights on Wednesday, including a rendition of “Love Song” that will almost certainly find its way into the Top 15 or Top 20 of “Idol” performances. I don’t think any of the women are going home, but Candice is REALLY not going home.
8:03 p.m. Turn your hat forward, Jimmy Iovine. It’s not a baseball game and you’re not 13. Geez.
8:03 p.m. Kelly Clarkson tonight. Plus Scott McCreery. The Save Is Still Alive, Ryan warns us.
8:04 p.m. Ugh. Bacharach/David medley for tonight’s Group Lip-Synch. Janelle Arthur gets a long solo to start the medley, handing things off to Angie Miller. Both sound much better tonight than they did on their Bacharach/David solos last night. Funny how that works. I’m gonna go check in on the Red Sox-Orioles, if you don’t mind.
8:06 p.m. It’s 1-1.
8:06 p.m. Hmmm… Maybe this is actually live? Because I can’t believe that Lazaro would be this bad if he were going over a recorded track. Fortunately, his solo amounts to maybe 10 seconds. In contrast, Amber Holcomb and Candice get a couple minutes to duet. That’s the way it should be.
8:09 p.m. For the purposes of this group number, Lazaro is basically the guy who dances in the corner of the stage when the Mighty Mighty Bosstones perform. Only he isn’t dancing.
8:12 p.m. Tonight’s “Ford Fiesta Mission” is to use cars to score goals. This is so very, very, very bad. Why are these “missions”? What do they get if they win? How are they penalized if they lose? And why am I being subjected to it? Ugh. “Nice skills,” Ryan Seacrest.
8:14 p.m. Time to recap last night’s show with some commentary from Jimmy. Mr. Iovine says that Kree gave a great vocal, but she needs to show more personality. Jimmy calls Angie “competent,” but says it wasn’t enough to win the night. Jimmy tries saying that for an inexperienced performer, Lazaro did very well and says that his first performance was “not a great start” and says the second performance failed to offer redemption. Jimmy places Lazaro 10th for the night, out of six. Lazaro sits on the bench shrugging and rolling his eyes.
8:17 p.m. We’re pairing performers for some reason. Angie goes to the far right. Lazaro goes to the middle. And Kree goes to the left.
8:22 p.m. Kevin Bacon is in the audience. “I would be terrified,” Bacon says of how he would do on “American Idol.” Jimmy Iovine has turned his hat around the right way and he’s sitting in front of Kevin Bacon. I think that means he’s part of the cult.
8:24 p.m. Scotty McCreery won Best New Artist on the ACMs. Apparently. He’s also going to NCState. Go Wolfpack. Survive and advance, Scotty. Survive and advance. He’s performing “See You Tonight,” or as the kids probably spell it “C U 2nite.”
8:28 p.m. Scotty McCreery would win this “American Idol” season in a walk.
8:29 p.m. Ryan Seacrest is impressed that Scotty’s been working out. REALLY impressed. He mentions it twice. We cut to commercial before the cuddling begins.
8:32 p.m. What did Jimmy have to say about the other contestants? Jimmy prefers when Janelle does interesting interpretations in her own style and suggests she didn’t do that on Wednesday. Janelle goes to join Angie on the far side of the stage. Hmmm. I bet Jimmy’s gonna say nice things about Candice. Well, he gives her first performance a 10/10. And that wasn’t even the good one. He raves about her song selection. Candice goes to join Kree. I suspect Candice/Kree is your Top 2. But… Hmmm… I guess I can see Amber being in the Bottom Two. Jimmy is baffled that America doesn’t get Amber.
8:36 p.m. Ryan confirms that, indeed, the pairs are the Top 2, the Middle 2 and the Bottom 2.
8:41 p.m. ZOMG. Dunkleman reference. Awww. This is the best “Idol” episode ever.
8:42 p.m. Kelly Clarkson is back, but did she bring Dunkleman with her? PRETTYPLEASE?
8:42 p.m. No. I miss Dunkleman.
8:43 p.m. Kelly Clarkson is pretty awesome. And I think her eyelids glow.
8:45 p.m. I hope the audience was given acid before this started.
8:46 p.m. Kelly Clarson being starstruck around Mariah Carey is possibly the most adorable thing in human history.
8:48 p.m. “I’m so glad you’re not mean,” Kelly says. Please, FOX. I need more Kelly/Mariah. Buddy comedy, please?
8:52 p.m. Let’s get voting some details, Seacrest.
8:52 p.m. Naturally, Kree and Candice are the Top 2. That sounds right.
8:53 p.m. Lazaro and Amber are the Bottom 2, which makes sense in context. And Angie and Amber are safe in the middle. Everybody loves everybody. And everybody has their mics on too loud.
8:55 p.m. Presumably Amber being in the Bottom with Lazaro takes away the Save suspense. There’s no way the judges let her go home, even if there are dangers next week if that have to use the Save now.
8:56 p.m. After the nationwide vote of 34+ million, Lazaro is “at risk of elimination.” Whew.
8:57 p.m. “You know what to do?” Ryan asks. “Sure,” Lazaro replies.
8:57 p.m. The “Idol” Twitter poll suggests America wants the judges to use The Save. People on Twitter are dumb. Me included.
8:58 p.m. “Feeling Good” is a much better version of Lazaro than we’ve seen for a while. Randy laughs jovially through Lazaro’s performance.
8:59 p.m. So?!? Will we get the Save? Randy says that Lazaro has been a treasure, but they’re not using the Save. “Sounds good,” Lazaro says. And, honestly, I believe him when he says it. He hasn’t been connected for weeks and why should he have to stand around listening to famous people insult him on national TV and unfamous people insult him on the Interwebs.
9:00 p.m. For the first time, it’s an all-female Top 5 on “American Idol,” which is exactly the way it should have been, given the way the judges steered things before this season begins. We will have our first female winner since Jordin Sparks. Woo.
I assume you’re OK with these results?
Please America, please let that be the last bit of music Lazaro effs up…
Hey Dan, the save is going to be used tonight, right? I don’t have inside information, however, based on the way this show works it seems highly plausible that we’re going to be stuck with Lazaro until next week’s double elimination… PS: the Candice/Amber portion of the group sing was way better than it had any right to be…
If Lazaro is last, he’s a goner. If not, a woman gets the save. Only thing I’m not sure of is whether the save expires tonight, or if they can hold onto it for next week (assuming Lazaro goes).
I’m paying so little attention to the ephemera. Is there a double-elimination next week? Does there have to be? I refuse to attempt math at this point…
-Daniel
Actually, I’m not so sure any more. Counting the weeks, there’s 5 more weeks of shows between now and the finale on 5/16…but after tonight there’s only 4 more eliminations including the finale. Are they doing an ‘Idol Gives Back’ week?
I guess I was wrong and “America” got it right… So the “save” is not getting used this year then?
I think they can use the save next week, correct? Therefore I cannot see how they’d use it tonight on Janelle. That would then set them up for one of the top 4 girls to lose out next week. Can’t let that happen.
Well…I can live with Amber being in the bottom 2, though I would’ve preferred Janelle. She’s just too bland for my tastes. Not that any of this should matter, as long as America sends Lazaro home like they should.
Lazaro looked relieved. I know I am.
I don’t know about Scotty. I wouldn’t say he’s better than Candice or Kree. I mean, even in his own season, Haley, Lauren, James and Casey were all stronger/more interesting than Scotty in my opinion…
Although…if you’re saying that Scotty would win this season only because he’s a WGWG…then, yeah, you’re absolutely right ;)
Billy – Yup. I definitely didn’t say Scotty would be the *best* singer this season…
-Daniel
Candice last night and Mariah/Kelly tonight made watching this season worthwhile. Finally.
8:32, Jimmy is baffled that America DOESN’T get Amber.
Fixed! Thanks…
-Daniel
I’m baffled too. I would put Janelle at the bottom of the girl-pack – at this point, I’d go Candice, Kree, Angie, Amber, Janelle.
The Save can only be used next week, once they get to the Final Four it can’t be used. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that they’ll use it next week just because, and there’s no huge dropoff in talent between whoever will be #4 and #5 like there was between Amber and Lazaro this week.
I called it almost perfectly, just I thought Amber was more memorable than Janelle! Now it starts to get interesting!!!!
I don’t know if they CAN use the save next week, but unless Candice or Kree are in the bottom, I don’t think they will. The show desperately wanted a female winner, and now they’re going to get one. Candice is ready, Kree will learn to show a little more personallity, and the younger girls can be molded, so really, it doesn’t matter who wins.
American Idol got a bump in ratings from the appearances of McCreery and Kelly Clarkson. 13 Million people watched , which is 1/3 of the number who wathced Scotty win the title. CBS ran reruns of Big Bang and 21/2 Men. The other networks were showing re-broadcasts. Idol is hemmorraging viewers each week. too bad because it used to be Must -See-tv. Never seen such a decline in broadcast history.
Diane L – The “Idol” finale two years ago did not draw 39 million viewers. And every hit show declines. So yes, a drop in viewership for a TV show in its 12th season is completely precedented in TV history. So… yeah. No clue what that “Never seen such a decline in broadcast history” stuff means.
-Daniel
Daniel~ Mia culpae mia culpea. I did misqutoe but Idol is playing to half the audience of recent years. I believe Scotty pulled 28M and Underwood was 36M . Last nights tv line-ups were basically repeats accross the board and depending how you read the numbers. Big Bang won its time slot as a rebroadcast. Sorry but I’m not buying that fact that after 12 years , a program has to decline. I was an avid fanfor 11 years and If the guest talent wasn’t so spectacular last night I would have been watching Big Bang.
As for the remaining five female contestants. I believe they will have a much harder time reaching the level of success since many former fans like myself find season 12 a complete wash.
Diane L – Things have a lifespan. That’s just a fact. “Dancing with the Stars” doesn’t do the ratings it did a few years ago. “Survivor” doesn’t do the ratings it did a few years ago. “Big Bang Theory” is a newer show on the up-swing. “Idol” is an older show on the downswing. And yes, these five will probably have a slightly harder time selling albums than artists from more popular seasons, but Phillip Phillips and Scotty McCreery both sold better than Lee DeWyze and Jordin Sparks and David Cook, even though those three seasons all had better ratings. So… There are many factors. But shows decline. You’d be hard-pressed to find me many shows in their 12th seasons that are doing the numbers they did when they were shiny and new.
-Daniel
Daniel~ Thank you for your time and efforts in kindly responding. Unfortunately you haven’t convinced that this season isn’t a complete debauchery on multiple levels . Yet I am still optimistic that with a few changes to the program I will again be dialing for next years idol winner.