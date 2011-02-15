Recap: ‘Glee’ – ‘Comeback’

Is it really a surprise that this week”s “Glee” was a pale imitation of the great one that aired at roughly the same time last week? Of course not. “Glee” isn”t written so much as concocted by a few writers that approach the show in much the same way that amateur cooks would in creating a new stew on a weekly basis. The basic ingredients that go into said stew might not be bad on their own. Some of them might even be pretty tasty. But there”s no thought process about how those ingredients go together. Occasionally, the mix produces brilliant results. But since these would-be Iron Chefs didn”t bother to write down the recipe that produced a winning meal, they are unable to replicate the process after tasting success.
Tortured metaphors aside, “Comeback” could have been a pretty good follow-up to “Silly Love Songs.” Intertwining Rachel”s reemergence as a musical, not social, force paired with a lost-then-refocused Sue wouldn”t have exactly set the world on fire, but at least given the show something it so often lacks: thematic focus. Or, you know, just plain ol” focus. But thrown into the narrative cauldron alongside that twinned storyline was Justin Bieber, Lauren”s stage fright, Will”s visits to a pediatric cancer ward, and other elements that may have worked as a scene but not as part of the whole.
Look, I know I”m a broken record about this stuff. And for millions of “Glee” fans, the inconsistencies in tone and continuity are either ignored or embraced as part of the show”s slapdash charm. But let”s look at the cancer ward scene as embodying everything that”s wrong with the show.
If “Glee” wants to take Sue to a place where even her heart could grow a little, then fine, such blatant emotional manipulation is fine. It”s not like the show”s ever been a “Mad Men”-esque examination of people unable to express feelings. And tonight, Santana seemed more primed than ever to take over Sue”s signature barbs should Sue”s transformation actually stick.* But to include that scene, follow it up with Sue”s own production number, and THEN have her pull the rug out from under Will by showing that nothing has changed? It borders on the offensive.
* Her ever-increasingly vivid description of Sam”s mouth was something to behold. I”d be worried about Chord Overstreet developing a phobia about it in real life, but he”d probably just wash that phobia over his abs and then move on with his life without a care in the world.
For one thing, the scene exists only for audience manipulation, not Sue manipulation, if she simply recants at the end of the hour. For another, we haven”t met any of these kids before, meaning that our sympathies lie with their condition, not the individual that has it. Thirdly, since we”ve never had an inkling that Will”s ever done anything like this, such a move in this episode feels like pulling a rabbit out of a hat, not revealing a side of Will that feels organically related to the man that we, at this point, hardly know and barely care about. And perhaps I”m overly sensitive about this due to personal family history, but for the love of Bieber, even for “Glee” this was galling. Using that scene in the cancer ward to produce a breakthrough for Sue”s character would have been ham-fisted but begrudgingly acceptable. Have it be there to induce audience sympathy and aide a bait-and-switch at hour”s end is just disgusting.
As for the Bieber stuff: it”s hard to get too worked up about something that the show forgot about halfway through itself. But hey, I”ll try. What was annoying about the Bieber storyline wasn”t the way the show introduced his music by the barest of storyline threads (Sam”s a tool, so he could potentially think Bieber was actually rock and roll). No, what was annoying was the way in which the ladies of New Directions turned into screaming zombies over his music. Had this been done in an ironic way, I might have actually enjoyed it. But couple the over-the-top, out-of-character screaming during the performance of “Somebody to Love” with the “how in the HELL did they afford that” set, and you had me repeatedly punching myself in the face.
“Glee” loves to produce big production numbers such as that, and each time they do so, I marvel at how easy it would be to square these lavish sequences with the circle of mundane, lower-middle class life in which these kids actually live. The show could have its cake and eat it too if it just found a consistent way to show that what looks like an expensive set is simply the collective imagination of the group. It could be anything from cross-cutting between a performance in the rehearsal room to an expansive stage, a camera move that shifts perspective from reality to imagination…I mean, it”s not like I”m reinventing paradigms here. Using Bieber really isn”t that different from using any other artist on this show: it”s about how that artist”s music makes the performer as well as audience feel. It”s not about the literal recreation of a freakin” Justin Bieber concert.
When the show goes small, it usually succeeds. The Rachel/Mercedes duet on “Take Me or Leave Me” was a master class not only in musical theatre performance, but in grounding said performance in character. Having Sue”s plan backfire and actually reinforce the bond that”s been established over the past few episodes was the absolute highlight of the show, and unlike all things Bieber-centric, actually tied into the comeback plot at the supposed center of this episode. Rachel may be destined for greater things, but she”s certainly not going to achieve them on her own. Her plan to write an original song will be a solo effort, but will need the buy-in of others in the group. If it”s good, she”ll probably have Mercedes” vote after this number.
That”s not exactly an anthem of a plotline, but it”s a start. I”d rather watch that than another round of “Sue suckers Will in and then twists the knife.” In fact, look at the three episodes since the hiatus ended: we”ve had two episodes in which the adults drove the plot sandwiching one in which kids ruled the roost. That”s a mighty nasty “Glee” Oreo, y”all. And it looks to continue, with Sue now running Oral Intensity to compete against New Directions and Tolerance Narnia, absent this week in a fit of narrative economy I didn”t think Ryan Murphy possessed. That keeps the Sue vs. Will storyline in the foreground, which means so much of what I find interesting about “Glee” will be kept in the background.
To paraphrase Mercedes: we”ve all bought tickets to Crazy Town. Strap in for the bumpy ride on the way to Regionals.
What did you think of “Comeback”? Did the show maintain momentum from last week, or simply sink under its own weight? Does Sue”s new position make sense within this world, or simply scream that the writers are simply grasping at straws? Are you rooting for Rachel”s comeback or rooting for her to simply cede the spotlight to others? Leave your thoughts below!
I absolutely agree with this recap!
The good:
1. Rachel
2. Rachel/Mercedes duet
3. Santana and her speech to Sam at the library.
The bad:
1. Not a shipper of Lauren/Puck, but they were cute last week. But, now I am already annoyed that they are basically about fat comments.
2. Lauren’s performance was just bad, and the girl is a little too violet.
3. Bieber…yeah just stop.
4. I love Quinn, but they writers need to stop assassinating their own creations.
5. Sue storyline: another case of emotional manipulation.
Nice review, Ryan. I honestly have no idea how fans of the show perceive its penchant for wild inconsistency, but it has gotten to the point for me where it’s so aggravating that watching the show every week is an exercise in frustration. The idea that every girl in glee club would freak out over renditions of Bieber songs is laughably dumb. How am I supposed to believe that Rachel is a huge Broadway fan if she literally screams for the turgid pop crap of Bieber? I’ve come to accept that the show has no desire for a realistic portrayal of high school (or pretty much anything else), but I really wish it could at least try for realistic characters. Otherwise there’s just no reason to watch – certainly not the music.
Dude, I know you get paid to write about Glee, but you should switch to a show you actually like because your reviews bum me out.
You tend to nitpick a tad too much when it comes to this show. The set was not that elaborate, they were florescent light tubes hanging from the ceiling. I’m sure they could’ve convinced a janitor to let them borrow them, and who’s to say they didn’t have it in storage this entire time. I’m sure glee club and the theatre department have props and sets they’ve kept over the years.
I also read the reactions to the Bieber songs differently than you did because they were so over the top that they felt satirical in nature. Just go back and look at Rachel and Brittany’s faces. They’re clearly making fun of the Bieber fans.
I do agree with you about the cancer ward trip and Rachel’s plotline, but the rest of your review was so negative that I wonder if you’d subject yourself to this show if you weren’t getting paid to do so.
I’m sure people will tell me just to stop reading your blog and blah blah blah, but I keep coming back with hopes that your write-ups will be insightful and constructive instead of nit picky and sarcastic. I’m sure you can relate because maybe you keep watching Glee each week to see if will magically change into something you like.
My reviews flow from the episode. If I like it, I say so. Look at last week’s recap: I practically fall over myself praising it.
I’m not paid to love it. I’m paid to analyze it. At times, it’s so singular and singularly good that it blows my mind. Other times, it’s singularly awful. That it can be both makes it frustrating, but also rewarding to write about. Sure as hell beats reviewing a procedural on a weekly basis.
Writing about things you dislike can be exhilarating and very constructive. Picking apart a show (negatively or positively) is part of the fun. That being said, this episode of Glee was especially bad and manipulative (if a tv show is going to manipulate me, I would like for it to be done well and effectively).
Inane arguments like “If you hate the show so much, stop reviewing it” frustrate me as much as shows like Glee do. It’s his job. Someone at HitFix, a site dedicated to entertainment, needs to review as big a hit show as Glee and they aren’t at all required to pick someone who slavishly approves every move it makes. If everyone followed such logic, all films on Rotten Tomatoes would be scored 100% and most every critic would be out of work, or at least have their workload cut down drastically.
I thought the concept of Sue becoming the coach of Oral Intensity is absurd. Any principal with any backbone would see this as a conflict of interest for the school for which is Sue’s primary employer. This was a goofy left turn that was not needed or appreciated. Let Oral Intensity compete on their own. They don’t need Sue, and with Vocal Adrenaline and Warblers already precast as the enemy, why add more focus to yet another completing group. The story line is getting too spread out. Ryan, pull it back in. It’s too confusing to cover all the activities at WMHS plus three competing groups.
I was disappointed with the Rent cover. :( Maybe my expectations were too high, but I feel like Mercedes has a beautiful voice and not much emotion behind it.
I really really liked Glee when it first came out- it was fresh and different and pure fun. Now it’s very much a guilty pleasure. For every step forward with a character (Kurt), there’s a bunch of illogical and unlikeable crap for three others (Quinn, Finn, Lauren- she’s new, but I feel like we’re not laughing with her so much as at her and that’s really uncomfortable).
I’m probably in the minority here, but I just don’t get it. In the beginning, I rooted for some scrappy kids to make it to Regionals. Now I just kinda listen to the concert previews, strung together with a little bit of plot.
Ryan,
Most of the time I share your frustration with Glee. There is no other show on TV that I continue to watch that consistently leaves me angry and violent when watching it. That being said, I disagree with your general take on this episode. Here are a few thoughts.
I do agree about the complete stupidity of that cancer ward scene, but my anger is caused more by how random the scene was than the character inconsistencies (although they do bother me).
I really enjoyed the running gag about the size of Sam’s mouth
I didn’t like Lauren’s song and thought it was as forced and bad as when Mike Chang sang
I disagree with your take on the Mercedes and Rachel Diva off. I was looking forward to a competition between the two and not a friendship building song. The most enjoyable part of the song for me was realizing that the original song was sung by Rachel’s mother. Also, what I enjoy about Mercedes singing is the strength and power in her voice. By the time her part was edited, it fell flat making me feel that Rachel won if it really was a competition.
It was nice to have a little depth to Brittany’s character by making her a fashion maverick. I think it was a pretty organic growth of her character.
With all that being said, I somehow enjoyed the episode. This is the first time in a while that I can say that I liked two Glee episodes in a row. I thought that the amount of time spent on the Justin Bieber theme was appropriate and didn’t bring the episode down over all. I thought that the characters motives were not as inconsistent as in previous episodes. Maybe it was just that I am/was sick when watching, or maybe I have finally set my standards low enough for this show, but overall, I liked it.
I respect your take on the duet. For me, I was happy to see Sue’s plan fail, thereby keeping the Rachel/Mercedes/Kurt diva bond intact. The fact that it was singing together that made them see past Sue’s manipulations just made it that much sweeter for me, personally. And I didn’t feel either “won,” per say, which made it more than just another version of the “Defying Gravity”-off from S1. But just my two cents here.
I usually love the show, even when I think that plot is boring/unappealing. Unfortunately, the plot in tonight’s episode was painful. I could barely pay attention! The whole preview for next week seemed more exciting than the entire “Comeback”.
I did love the songs, especially the wonderful duet between Rachel and Mercedes…
Also, spot on review. you totally stated all my feelings about the episode.
I am a new Glee convert – what everyone seems to forget is the fact that it is just fun…there are too many serious shows on TV now days and Glee lets you just escape and…smile…lighten up…
A show that has a predominant homophobia/bullying storyline and just this week shoehorned cancer into an episode? That’s “just fun” to you?
Ok, 2nd WORST episode EVER….after that Gaga crap.
The only good thing I can find about the whole episode is the Rachel/Mercedes duet, and it was a song I never heard of. For the rest, I had to MUTE my TV. That’s not the way to watch Glee, and they’re losing me as a viewer pretty damn fast.
The whole Puck/Lauren thing is making me nauseous. I’m a big person myself, but it’s so unrealistic that these two would be dating it’s sickening.
The point of the show is to have fun. While I am not a “Gleek” I enjoy the show. Story line or not, there are few shows on television now that entertain. As for the cancer ward, take it for what it is, there were 12 real life cancer patients that were given a once in a life time opportunity. We should all be so lucky.
Well, Ryan, I’m officially resigning from “Glee.” Just when I thought there was a glimmer of hope — just when I thought “Glee” had had its best (or, at least, most consistent) outing yet — it sticks in this turd of an episode. But there’s something to which you only alluded, something I find far more nefarious on the part of Ryan Murphy (who penned this episode as well as the last, making him about as consistent as my favorite Chicago team’s quarterback): the absurd focus on Sam.
To me, Sam has something I like to call Riley Finn Syndrome: that is, he’s a lame character with no personality outside of being somebody’s boyfriend, and the writers know this, yet they can’t help themselves but make him some kind of center of attention. It also doesn’t help that the only role I can ever see him in again is Rocky Horror, if only because then I’ll never have to hear his whiny, self-important sniveling that makes Glee’s Finn look street by comparison.
::ahem::
My point was, I get that the writers feel they need to give Sam some kind of personality, but whether it’s Chord Overstreet’s passable-at-best performances (it’s not good when Corey Monteith is acting circles around the guy) or just horrendous writing, there’s no “there” there. I mean, Sam’s been given chance after chance to be interesting so far this season, but given less material, I’ve still preferred Harry Shrum Jr.’s Mike Chang, who at least seems to have a little bit of personality behind his dance moves.
As for the Bieber stuff… While I don’t really get the obsession with the kid, I really don’t care either way. The problem isn’t that they did Bieber at all; it’s that they didn’t do anything interesting with it. The show’s been down this road before with lame pop tunes like “Run Joey Run,” “Halo,” and “It’s My Life,” but this one didn’t add anything to the original OR give something more interesting to the characters. Rather, it was just kind of… there. It wasn’t even as much fun as the “Bad Romance” cover, which was pretty much a straightforward rendition of the song!
All-in-all, I hate to sound like Comic Book Guy here, but seriously: Worst. Episode. Ever. I think I might be done with Glee, in all honesty; aside from last week’s bright spot and a few other moments, it’s been a really, really rough sophomore season, and I’m starting to think I could do a lot better. Oh well. At least “V” is on right afterwards… and if that has nothing else (::coughcoughwritingcoughcough::) going for it, at least it has Morena Baccarin.
I agree with every part of this comment. Ha…Riley Finn syndrome.
Ryan…..This was a spot-on review. Glee is getting unwatchable. This episode has been the worst one yet. I used to say Glee jumped the shark at the Madonna episode. Then I said “Oh it really jumped the shark at the Britney episode.” But the “Rocky Horror Glee show” made it sink to a new low. Tonight’s episode lowers the bar even further to a depth I could never have imagined. We are supposed to suspend disbelief enough to believe that Sue Sylvester got a job as the coach for “Aural Intensity” (which btw, was supposed to be in Indiana so I guess she’ll be putting a lot of miles on her Le Car) The singing is great. I download the songs every week and listen to them at the gym. But the lavish performances also require a suspension of disbelief (and I talked myself into “buying it” by saying “Oh they’re just imagining the expensive sets and costumes.” I was basically doing the writers’ job in my mind).
It seems like the writers have given up on the show, and it’s now just a vehicle to sell music, which is a shame. It used to be so enjoyable and so clever.
Your last two sentences should be the blurb on the season 2 DVD.
While I have reconciled with the fact that Glee is slowly getting worse and worse, the lack of Kurt being included as a character is becoming painful. Chris Colfer won a Golden Globe for his wonderful portrayal, yet since that moment, Kurt has been regulated to a background character at best. He has not had a single solo in several episodes, yet the same characters continue to dominate the show musically (Rachel, Finn, Quinn, Schue, Sue). The past several episodes, the show has been used as a vehicle for the adult characters’ problems, neglecting the characters and plots that made the show good. Major issues have been raised and then dropped without properly resolution. The heart and soul of the show has been lost to grandiose, over-the-top musical productions that are lacking the essence that made the show great in the beginning.
Completely agree with this recap! At this point I don’t even know why I watch this show anymore, since it is now populated by increasingly unlikeable characters muddling through incoherent episodes. Yet for some reason I keep holding out hope that it will get better. It seems the quality of an episode is generally dependent on the amount of time Kurt is onscreen (like last week) so they need to bring him and Blaine to McKinley ASAP.
The high point of the episode this week was the Santana/Sam interaction, and that’s pathetic since this show could do so much better.
Astute review, Ryan. I’ve never known a show that made me so happy and so angry, sometimes within the course of a single episode (like this one, for example). I wish they’d lay off the Top 40 crap for just one week.
The highlight of “Comeback” was the diva-off between Rachel and Mercedes. Not only was it a great performance, but it was interesting for meta reasons too. Just like in the last diva-off with Kurt, Rachel sang a song that was originated on Broadway by Idina Menzel, who played Rachel’s biological mom on the show. I’m sure that was intentional, but I wonder how many people watching got that detail.
Great Review. The show has lost its way – season 1 was refreshng t.v. But the loss of focus, weakly structured episodes and sloppy plotlines now reek of arrogance not innovation. So much talent in the cast though – so I hope the producers re-visit what it was that made this show great to begin with. If it had lost its way by season 6/7 they might be forgiven but at 2 – no way!!
So are we supposed to believe that Vocal Addrenaline, the juggernaut of Ohio show choir competitions, slipped so far without Rachel’s mom that they didn’t even make it to regionals this year? And if they didn’t win their sectionals who did? The Warblers tied with Glee meaning there should be 4 teams in regionals based on the previously established competion format.
I know all of this seems entirely irrelevant to the core of the show, but in a series with so much inconsistency in it’s plotlines, tone, and character development isit really so much to ask for some continuity in the competition that serves as the central arch each year?
I THINK they get a free pass directly to Nationals since they won last year. That could be completely wrong but seeing as the writers of this show usually disregard any sort of coherent storytelling, I wouldn’t be surprised Vocal Adrenaline’s sudden appearance in the last two episodes of the season was explained with one throwaway line/cutscene.
Dude. Nail on the head here. Will the producers/writers of Glee pleeeease read this review? Or, Ryan, just find a way to get yourself involved in that poor, confused group of people and steer them in the right direction. This show is such a mess right now.
Ok Glee, enough is enough. This season has been bad enough as it is without this episode taking it to a whole new level.
The Bieber stuff was cringeworthy and nothing but cashing in on his fans to eat it all up with a spoon. Then forgotten halfway through. The Brittany side story was POINTLESS. Emma was there, I forgot she existed. Will was boring as per usual, & besides the Sue scenes, is there to clap after every over produced glee club performance. I swear Mercedes and Rachel have had a diva off before. So has Rachel/Kurt, we’ve seen it all before. Sick of them shoving the ‘Puck likes the far girl’ down our throats. This show is SO uneven and so inconsistent yet the most infuriating part is that it’s so far up it’s own ass to even notice.
I like you Ryan, wanted to punch something /end rant
Just one criticism….it’s Aural Intensity. Aural as in ear. That said I agree with many of your observations. I still enjoy Glee, but with the exception of Kurt’s storylines, I haven’t expected much in the way of drama or consistency. I’m still reveling in the fact that there is a musical on TV! Loved the diva-off. Both singers have great voices. I am very tired of the Sam storyline (or lack thereof). Nearly choked on my tea when I read the Riley Finn comparison…perfect! I like Chord Overstreet, but his character is very shallow.
I couldn’t agree more with this review. The writers simply don’t care about consistency, and are just hoping that the musical numbers are good enough to make the audience forget what happened a week (or oftentimes, 10 minutes) ago. This doesn’t need to be The Wire in terms of overarching storylines, but it feels like the writers think the audience is dumb…just because I enjoy watching Lea Michele sing Broadway show tunes doesn’t mean I won’t notice that she seems like a different character, with totally different motivations, from one scene to the next. It makes me just want to listen to the songs on youtube the next morning, and skip the silly plotlines.
I hate Rachel, times 10. The best part of last night’s episode was when her attempt at being trendy backfired.
Even the last number, which I liked minus the plaid outfits, was pretty much ruined for me with Rachel singing lead. I get it – Lea Michele is supposed to be one of the stars of the show, but I just can’t stand her.
Though I’m glad that love triangle between Quinn, Finn and Sam is over and done with, I don’t like how Sam is now dating Santana. By the time this show ends, everyone in Glee club will have dated. It’s disturbing.
I’m glad that Glee club is at least pretending to be working towards Regionals.
New to Glee. I’ve kinda thought that the elaborate sets and song productions were more of an imagination thing, and not something that the kids actually produced in real life.
Am I wrong to think that? Like you say, “How in the HELL did they afford that set.” My thoughts are that we’re not supposed to take the performances literally (with exceptions, of course, like competitions and assemblies and just plain music room performances).
I never thought we were supposed to take the elaborate performances as real, but rather just assumed they were imaginary.
when you say, ‘How did they afford that set,’ I kinda just assumed they didn’t afford the set, it’s all just for the audience.
Am I wrong? I’m new to Glee, so no clue if this has already been discussed by this point.
Sorry, didn’t mean to post twice!