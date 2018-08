Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Drake

LaKendra Tookes and Leslie Jones. So, problem solved, right? “Saturday Night Live” has been off the air for nearly a month, but it”s been nearly omnipresent in the news since Jimmy Fallon hosted the shows. But instead of discussing his hosting performance (and the near omnipresence of Justin Timberlake in the same episode), the topic of the show”s diversity dominated discussion of the show. That topic has surrounded the show throughout its existence, was re-ignited when “SNL” cast six Caucasian cast members before this season, grew more fervent when both Kenan Thompson and Jay Pharoah said less-than-satisfying things about it to the press, and went into overdrive when news of a “secret” audition arose days before John Goodman hosted the show in December. Since then, the show officially hired comedian Sasheer Zamata as a featured player, and added two new members to the writing staff:

Wrong.

That”s not to say these aren’t excellent moves for the show. The problem here is that judging them merely upon merit is nearly impossible, and that”s a problem the show brought upon itself by hiring the three women within this context. Yes, this was a lose/lose proposition for the show: Do nothing, and the outrage continues; do something, and the show is accused of bending to public pressure and hiring due to political fear rather than actual merit. But again, because it”s essentially impossible to not stress this enough: “SNL” created this lose/lose situation for itself, and now Zamata, Tookes, and Jones aren”t merely the newest additions to a constantly rotating staff of talent but the seeming byproduct of a hastily-assembled talent search meant to stem the tide of increasingly vocal dissent. This isn”t about reacting to the casting decisions made before this season, but rather reacting to the entire history of the show”s hiring decision in front of the camera as well as behind it.

Zamata can”t be simply another cast member, at least not for the next few weeks, and that”s not her damn fault. She should be, and should have the opportunity to be great or to be terrible based on what she brings to the table. But there”s an asterisk there for the time being, an asterisk I”m worried the show will exploit rather than try to erase in the short term. Looking back at the way the show handled this topic when Kerry Washington hosted , there”s every chance tonight”s episode will seek to address the hire in a way that highlights the show”s historical ineptitude in this arena and (comically) suggest everything is fine now. But as I stated during that Washington-hosted episode, this issue doesn”t go away with one sketch or one hire, but rather through the sum total of efforts going forth. Hiring women and men of African-American, Asian, or other non-Caucasian races shouldn”t be about scoring points in the press but putting a better product on-screen. Zamata shouldn”t be there just so the show can now have First Lady Michelle Obama in sketches. But isn”t it kind of nice that this is now a freakin” option?

If the show wants to keep a core cast that plays the main roles in every sketch, then diversifying that cast is the only way to keep the show”s comedic range from atrophying. I still think having a huge reservoir of on-demand talent living in the NYC area that can play any role conceived in the writers” room on any given week gives the show the most flexibility while keeping the talent pool fresh and hungry. (You think up-and-coming comics wouldn”t work cheaply for the chance to be in one out of four, or even eight, shows a year?) MTV”s “Girl Code” has a range of diverse voices on that show, which main turns offers up multiple viewpoints on the same topic. All of those women live and/or work in New York, and could step in and nail a “Weekend Update” segment tonight if given the opportunity. “SNL” has shown the ability to change in certain areas–its embracing of digital shorts was both a byproduct of the success “Lazy Sunday” but also its comedic value as a whole–so it will be interesting to see if Zamata is the start of a new era for the show”s hiring practices or something meant to shut up those who write about the show on a weekly basis. Because Lord knows those writers are blowhards who don”t know when to get off their soapboxes, amirite?

Let"s kick things off in 2014 with a liveblog of tonight"s show, featuring host/musical guest Drake.