Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Drake

Piers Morgan Live: The theme of this iteration: those that have misled the public in the past few weeks. First up: Governor Chris Christie, still reeling from “Bridgegate” and doing his best impression of a low-level mafia member in “The Sopranos”. After Bobby Moynihan”s great first outing as Christie, this was a disappointment. Next up: a pre-monologue Drake as Alex Rodriguez, who is suing everyone from Major League Baseball to Jackie Robinson. He also blames his seemingly-incriminating texts on Auto-Correct. Drake has a lot of nervous energy, and it”s hard to tell if it”s part of his character or just Drake being a first-time host. Finally, Kate McKinnon appears as Justin Bieber, who has been accused of throwing eggs at a neighbor”s house. (Somehow a real thing and not a joke the show made up.) McKinnon doesn”t need to say a thing here, instead using her incredible physicality to send the crowd into hysterics. The “Piers Morgan” sketches are rarely anything but a way to shove in half-ideas that can”t support a full sketch, and that”s fine. Here, each segment got progressively better than the last. It”s a weak re-entry into the show, but not horrible compared with other limp cold opens thus far. [Grade: B]
Monologue: “Toronto: Where the rappers are polite, and the mayor smokes crack.” Welcome to “SNL”, Drake! He apologizes for creating the phrase “YOLO,” so now I”m confused: I liked Drake until learning that, and now I hate him something fierce. Rather than having a “normal” monologue, we get a “flashback” to his bar mitzvah. It”s a smart move, since Drake instantly gels with the cast, and it gives the show a chance to introduce Zamata without drawing attention to her presence. Eventually, Drake breaks into a rap about being both black and Jewish, in which we learn that “Kim Kardashian” is apparently a Hebrew name. Who knew? Drake looks absolutely pleased as punch after stringing together a complicated a capella verse, and his energy is infectious. The nervousness in the cold open indeed seems character-specific, which is a huge relief. [Grade: A-]
Hip Hop Classics: Before They Were Stars: Kenan Thompson is Sway, hosting clips from rappers other than Drake that were famous onscreen before they were music stars. This is a variation on “let the cast do a bunch of impressions,” which means we get Taran Killam”s Eminem in “Felicity” and Drake”s Lil Wayne in “Family Matters”. Rather than having the impressions flow from one to another, Thompson”s introduction for each one throws off the rhythms of the sketch. Still, it”s hard not to laugh at Beck Bennett”s Mr. Wizard. I mean, it”s hard if you”re my age. If you”re younger, you don”t know Mr. Wizard and you make me question my own mortality. Also, any sketch involving clips of Winnie Cooper can”t be any lower than a B. That”s not a personal decision so much as a universal mantra. [Grade: B]
Nancy Grace Live: Noël Wells gets the nod for Grace for what I believe is the first time. She”s investigating the legalization of marijuana in Colorado. The bakery owner she interviews is over the moon over her recent income increase. “I”m Walter White, and this is Baking Bad!” Drake appears next as Katt Williams. He does a fine job, but isn”t given much in the way of actual material. He also seems to have a hard time with his timing, although that might be more a technical issue with the cameras rather than Drake”s fault. Still, this is a big miss of a sketch, which isn”t quite sure how it wants to approach what feels like incredibly fertile comedic ground. Rather than following up with McKinnon”s shop owner, the show went with Katt Williams for no other reason than Drake told the writers” room he could do a Katt Williams impression. That makes two sketches already stitched together rather than created from the ground up. The first one kinda worked. This one didn”t. [Grade: C]
New Year”s Resolutions: Taran Killam, Drake, Jay Pharoah, and Sasheer Zamata team up to sing a little ditty about keeping resolutions…and then instantly breaking them. It seems like a terribly repetitive idea, but it evolves into verses about blow-up dolls and LARPing. Which…is pretty incredible. Screw the song: I want to see Drake cast imaginary fire spells for thirty minutes. That would be amazing. This took a while to really get good, but ended on an incredibly strong note. [Grade: B+]
Sleepover: For the first time tonight, Drake is playing a non-celebrity. He”s a nebbish dad who nevertheless catches the eye of Aidy Bryant”s attendee. “Mr. Gorman is a shout of man!” I”m torn: Bryant is fearless here, but I don”t know at the outset how old these girls are supposed to be. So rather than being shocking, the entire sketch just makes everyone (and me) uncomfortable. Still, props to Drake for being willing to look silly: too many hosts come on and don”t give themselves over to the show, and that freakin” mustache alone proves he”s game for anything. (Seriously, we need to kill that thing with fire.) The sketch at least explains the disconnect between the language and the age at the very end (she”s really 25, not 13, after being in a coma for a decade), but it doesn”t retroactively make the sketch better. Rather, it opens up about another fifteen new questions. Yes, I”m overthinking this, but introducing the concept first would have produced a drastically different (and perhaps better) sketch. Sometimes the twist ending justifies itself. This one didn”t. [Grade: C+]
Drake appears on the music side to perform “Started From The Bottom” before seguing into “Trophies”. As with many other musical artists this season, he employs a dramatic look for his performance, but here runs away from the “bigger is better” approach, using only a red spotlight for the duration of the song. Whereas Timberlake got swallowed up by his production, all eyes are on Drake here. Going smaller works, since it puts the proper focus on Drake”s storytelling. It”s safe to say the guy”s having a great show thus far. [Grade: B+]
Weekend Update: Jacqueline Bisset appears to talk about her comedically long walk to the “Golden Globes” stage, so naturally Bisset (Vanessa Bayer) is sitting in the upper level. She paws at the audience around her, who are DELIGHTED to be part of the gag, which recurs throughout the segment. After a long absence, Nasim Pedrad”s Arianna Huffington returns to the “Update” desk. She”s upset about the recent media treatment of Hilary Clinton, noting she”ll be a strong candidate against anyone the Republicans would throw at her. (“As the busboy said the water: Chris Christie is already finished!”) It”s worth it just to hear Pedrad pronounce “penises” in Huffington”s accent, which somehow comes out as 14 syllables. The biggest takeaway here: Unlike “Update” segments in December, there was no “goodbye Seth” vibe this week, which was either an oversight or a suggestion that this dude ain”t going nowhere once he takes over the “Late Night” desk in February. Overall, this was an OK but mostly forgettable “Update”. [Grade: B-]
Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular: Pedrad is the “star” of the adventure, playing a confused woman named Rahat. And that…that”s her rice. And this is me feeling awkward as hell watching this slice of comedic death. Drake is doing his best both in-sketch and in real life to keep this from completing sinking into the abyss. But as great as Pedrad”s characters normally are, this is one-note in a way that is oddly lazy. This is the first truly big misfire in an otherwise fine if unspectacular show. [Grade: D+]
Detention: Bayer”s Miss Meadows make a surprising reappearance (she first appeared in the Miley Cyrus ep this season) here as a poetry teacher brought in to read the poems of students forced to attend detention. Some of the poems have epic lines (“Doritos, Doritos, Doritos!”) and some are less eloquent (“XBOX and Raven-Simone…before she was gay!”) The premise is the same: the last poem is always about Miss Meadows and the student”s sexual affections towards her, at which point she makes sounds like “someone is punching a dolphin” according to Mike O”Brien”s despondent teacher. This sketch wasn”t the worst one of the night, but felt the least vital, like it was padding out the episode rather than being something new to explore with Miss Meadows. Still, even if the premise isn”t all that great, the poems themselves were amusing and varied enough to occasionally entertain. [Grade: B-]
Drake takes the stage again to perform a stripped-down version “Hold On “We”re Going Home”. Staying in the primary color spectrum, he appears here in a solitary blue spotlight before Jhene Aiko joins in her own blue pinspot. Again, the sparseness of production works fabulously here, pairing with the equally spare instrumentation to create an atmosphere all its own. Rather than feeling like a big concert, this feels like black-box theatre. I”m totally down with that choice. Great, great stuff here, and something future musical guests should shamelessly copy when the material is appropriate. [Grade: A-]
Mornin” Miami: One of my favorite sketches from the Fall is BACK! It”s still fine, but lacking the comedy shock value of the first version. Still, some of the specificity that made the first go around so great is still here. (“Jeanine Tripplehorn is back from the dead to tell us how we were wrong and she was never dead in the first place!”) But really, this is the “Mad Libs” approach to sketch writing, where the wireframe is identical and only the punch lines get slight variations. McKinnon”s song this time before the final day”s announcements? “Total Eclipse Of The Heart”, an admitted upgrade from “I”ll Stand By You”. The “BF” initials for Bobby Moynihan”s anchor…now stand for something I”m not sure I can actually print. All in all, this was fine but probably never needed to air again without anything sufficiently new added to the mix. This is why I”m fine that the Ex-Porn Stars seem to be done as a recurring sketch. More of something good isn”t always better. [Grade: B-]
I Know: Bennett and Kyle Mooney get the last slot with their latest short. But while I consistently gave their previous shorts high grades, this might be the first dud they have produced. The premise doesn”t go anywhere once established, being too short to really gain traction and escalate into increased absurdity. When the “emotional” payoff occurs, we”ve spent no time with these two other than fifteen seconds of them constantly arguing. I”m fine with absurd shorts, but this was just the germ of an idea that needed a few more passes before actual filming. [Grade: C-]
Best Sketch: Monologue
Worst Sketch: Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular
Best Surprise: After going meta with Kerry Washington, the show smartly let Zamata just be a member of the cast, with Drake”s curtain call appreciation the only overt mention of this being her first show. She neither shone nor was obscured tonight. She was just another new cast member with limited time on the show. That was great.
Best Non-Surprise: That Drake was a great host, even when the material was subpar. The best evidence of that? The “Indiana Jones” sketch, which even he knew was terrible but still sold every moment with incredible focus and dedication. Many can make a great sketch sing. Few can hold a scene together when it”s breaking apart at the seams. For that alone, he deserves another hosting job in the show”s fortieth season.
What did you think of tonight”s show? Was Drake a hit or a bust? Did the sleepover sketch shock you in a good or a bad way? Sound off below!
Everyone talks about what a great guy Uncle Phil was, but when Will first arrived at LAX, he didn’t even pick him up at the airport
In the extended video for the song (used once or twice as the opening theme), you see that there was a limo waiting for Will, presumably sent by Uncle Phil.
This is a pretty good episode so far. This sleepover sketch reminds me of Girlfriend Talk Show.
Look Ryan, SNL has been working towards this lose/lose scenario for its entire history, and the zeitgeist only decided this year it was time to say something out loud, after the hiring decisions. Everyone was pissed about those decisions based on the, for lack of a better word, “monochromatic” nature of them. The conversation has deemed it irrelevant whether or not those six Caucasians happened to be the best in the room at the last audition.
Now, SNL NEEDS those “asterisk” performers. They’ll have a tough job, and they won’t be the last, because SNL will need to keep hiring “asterisk” performers until the staff, producers, cast, and scouts are so thoroughly diversified that multiple comedic and cultural backgrounds are influencing the hiring decisions in what will have become an organic way.
Basically, it’s a bumpy first step towards a better situation that requires more bumpy steps before smooth ones.
According to Kenan a ton of minorities auditioned for the show but none of them were considered funny enough by the casting team. That doesn’t mean they think blacks, asians, and hispanics aren’t funny, it means of those who auditioned they didn’t find them the best.
I hope nothing but the best for Zamata, but this hire was SNL trying to look good.
People in non-diverse workplaces always use the excuse that the minorities who applied weren’t good enough. Do you really think that SNL had no black women in the cast for six years because funny black women didn’t apply?
C’mon, dude. The show is predominantly white because the whites making the decisions find people like themselves funnier than other people. They might not have meant to do it, but they stuck to where they’re most comfortable.
The blacks who have been hired from the cast typically come from a multiracial background. They already know how to be funny within a white frame of reference before they get there.
Myra Rudolph for my money was top 5 funniest of the past 15 years. I doubt she was hired because of her background, nor was she ignored because of it.
Maya Rudolph (not Myra) was hired by SNL when she sent a demo reel in with another member of the Groundlings. She had been invited to audition earlier but turned it down.
Your assumption that her hiring was done with complete ignorance of her race is precious. It reminds me of a Stephen Colbert joke:
“Now, I don’t see color. People tell me I’m white and I believe them because police officers call me sir.”
Ahem…. “Toronto: Where the rappers are POLITE…”
Kate McKinnon was hilarious as Bieber in the opening sketch. She is so talented. I wish they had never billed her as the first openly gay cast member. It made me initially look at her as another affirmative action hire instead of the talented performer she is.
Loved Drakes energy, but it’s been awhile since I laughed out loud at an episode of SNL.
This is one of the best SNL shows I’ve seen in a while. Drake is killing it. His energy is infectious.
I thought he was adorable, I’m not too familiar with his music so I didn’t know what to expect. I love when the hosts go all in and don’t care about trying to be ‘cool’. Musicians who host are either great like Justin Timberlake or horrible like Justin Bieber, luckily Drake fell more into the Timberlake side of it. I thought the Rahat sketch was pretty funny and nowhere near the train wreck that Ryan described, but since they’ve added a black female cast member I guess he needed to play the race card somewhere.
oh, no! I am usually on board with you, but Rihad was HILARIOUS
There are now three African American cast members on SNL, but no Asian, Native American or Latino cast members. In fact, Saturday Night Live has only had two Latino cast members in its history (Armison and Sanz) and amazingly, Lorne Michaels has never hired a Latin female cast member. I am a Latina, and I notice it.
So where is Ryan’s outrage about the absence of people who look like me? The next time Cecily Strong mocks people like me, will she be criticized or lauded?
Noel Wells is half Mexican.
And before you say “half doesn’t count”, if a half-black performer was hired no one would say half doesn’t count.
Nasim is Asian
In fact, Wells has only one Mexican-American grandparent. That would make her 1/4 Hispanic. She identifies as Tunisian, uses an umlaut in her name, and has two grandparents who are from Tunisia. To suggest Wells is a Latina is a joke.
Nasim Pedrad was born in Iran. To suggest she is an Asian-American in the sense mentioned in Claudia’s comment is laughable. If you want to consider Iranians as Asian, add Israelis and Saudi Arabians to your list. Those nations are technically in Asia, too.
For future reference, Asian is a politically correct euphemism for Chinese-Japanese-Korean heritage. The term “oriental” has fallen out of favor.
Lets just have 4 of every ethnicity, give equal air time to all, and get this all approved by way of ethnic councils who mandate every decision that Saturday Night Live makes.
Come to think of it lots of shows have just white people. Hell, lots of shows have just black people (granted not as much, but still, not cool people!) The ethnic council should watch over every show, and also make sure everyone opinions are reflected and represented. We must have disclaimers to make sure even if its satire and has an anti hero or someone whose opinions do not necessarily reflect the shows creators, that we cater to people who don’t understand that.
We still have a long path ahead of us if we are to take complete control of other peoples intellectual property, guys. But we can do it! We can make our future boring, hypocritical, and most importantly, blow.
After that atrocious Nancy Grace impersonation, Noel Wells will be gone at the end of the season so her ethnicity is irrelevant.
I’m of so many minds about Rahat. There were things about it I felt should have been cut or changed (i.e. the entire air or xenophobia to it), but there were also moments where Pedrad played the character as so amused by the Indiana Jones characters and etc that really worked for me. Or maybe I was just laughing at the idea that Pedrad thinks she can just give the same character a new quirk and/or hat every week.
Strong show, I thought. Only thing I really didn’t like was Nancy Grace.
The Indiana Jones sketch started out painfully unfunny but did generate some decent laughs near the end. Full credit to Drake for keeping it alive during that awkward first half. Overall, he turned in a surprisingly strong performance for a first time host.
Vanessa also had a good night, between her owning the audience as Bissett to the poetry teacher’s sheer delight at being wooed by Drake. That’s one character I never expected to see again, yet the strong crowd response suggests it will return.
Oh, and Kate’s Bieber impression was fantastic. Funny to recall that during last season’s “find a Bieber lookalike” sketch, Bieber himself singled out Kate (in character as Ellen) as being the closest match.
Bashing morons aside, this was a great episode. Drake is more at home on SNL then any of the new cast members this season. Hes quite the performer.
Rahat was hilarious! The premise may have been ‘lazy’, but Drake kept the skit funny. I enjoyed Beck and Kyle’s short, but I may be bias because I love them and think they’re adorable.
Also, and I’m saying this respectfully because I like checking out these recaps after the show, but you should like…chill out about the politically correct stuff. It’s not that big a deal. I’m glad SNL hired a black female cast-member because they really do need someone to play black women on the show, and Zumata has performed with UCB, which is a plus. But why is everybody obsessed about it? The ‘controversy’ is over, move on. Every time I watch a skit that’s a *little* risque on certain subjects I know you’re going to have a problem with it because you’re so PC.
Hey Ryan! I noticed that you were strangely silent about that Nancy Grace impersonation. We finally get to see Noel Wells featured in a sketch and SHE IS HORRIBLE.
Nasim Pedrad HAS to play Heshy again! I replayed that skit for months lmao!
Has anybody in the history of the world worked as hard to save a dying sketch as Drake did in Indiana Jones/Rahat?
anyone else notice the lipsync on starting from the bottom? super obvious and he made a face like “oops”
It’s not lip sync, his mic wouldn’t have even worked had it been
Part of the song…
Yeah, pretty good episode, great use of the host, great commitment by the host, nice intro of the newcomer (altho, yes, SNL shot itself in the foot by hiring SIX featured players, only one female and none of them African American, none of them African American female, thus limiting the range of skits they could portray).
Ironically, I actually felt bad for Drake’s Disney’s Indy host character. It was like watching him really trying to host a theme park event. It seemed just like what someone would actually try to do to keep Rahat as the star of the event instead of just easily sending her to sit back down.
This show is so wonderful now that they have a black female cast member. If only they had thought of this in the 70’s and we wouldn’t have had to suffer through such awful cast members like John, Dan, and Chevy.
Chevy wasn’t an awful cast member, just an awful human being.
I like how SNL hires one black woman in six years and there’s suddenly a hypothetical danger of white men being excluded.
In my opinion, the “Mornin Miami” and “I Know” skit were horrible. The “Indiana Jones” wasn’t the funniest, but watching Drake’s energy and enthusiasm keep this skit alive, so I’m surprised that this skit got a lower grade than the other two that I mentioned before.
This is simply ridiculous when people say the show has a “history” of casting problem with regard to minorities. How many Black/Latino stars do SNL have? How many Great Female stars do SNL have? Heck they have had a middle-eastern main cast member on the show for years!!! And all of a sudden everyone is crying for the lack of a black woman… it’s unfortunate, yes, but to make serious accusations on the show is just completely unfair.
I don’t think she needs any well-wishes. Sasheer Zamata basically has the most secure gig in show business.
They kept no talent Ellen Cleghorne in the cast for four seasons. Zamata will be able to stay no matter how poorly she performs.
Not a fan of Drake or his music. But if he ever hosts again I’m cancelling everything in my life to be home to watch. He was a *great* host and as a fan of this show, a great host is hard to find. Kudos to him!….. And Kate McKinnon? Love love love her!!! She knocks it out of the park every time! I’m a little insettled by how much I dug her as JB, but I’ll survive.
I was in tears at the indiana jones sketch!