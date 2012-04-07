Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Sofia Vergara and One Direction

Welcome back, “Saturday Night Live” fans. When last we met, the show had put forth a subpar effort involving Jonah Hill. If “SNL” couldn”t produce a funny program with Hill as the lead, then it was probably time to take a good, long break. And lo and behold, here we are nearly a month later with the first new show since that debacle. Sofia Vergara makes her debut hosting appearance tonight, and I”m sure not once will her ample…talents be the focus of most of the sketches. Nope. No way. Just like there”s no way “The Manuel Ortiz Show” won”t make an appearance tonight, either. What WILL make an appearance? Musical guest One Direction, Myles McNutt”s favorite band, and the reason I imagine 80% of you will be reading this recap in the first place.
Let”s see if the time off did the show any good. As always, I”ll be grading each sketch in real time. Let”s see how many fun ways my word-processing program can auto-correct “Vergara.” This should be fun. Onto the recap!
Road To The White House: Awesome, a Mitt Romney cold open. Way to use the three weeks wisely, guys. Romney tries to pander to various groups, all of which see through his phoniness. Things pick up once he starts getting into cockfighting (“Ann and I don”t get into nearly as many cockfights as we”d like!”) and role-playing games. But by the time we get to the piercing convention, it”s just about three variations too many. Given the show”s recent track record for political cold opens, this wasn”t awful. But it certainly doesn”t set the tone for awesomeness ahead, either. [Grade: B-]
Monologue: “This country welcomed me with open arms and pulled-down pants!” declares Vergara, who is wearing a dress that looks like a car tried to run her over and then imprint its tread upon her in an act of passion. Vergara makes everything sound sexy, even “gonorrhea” and “Rick Santorum.” This monologue is the equivalent of a low-risk dive in the Olympics. Sure, the degree of difficult isn”t that high. But Vergara more than acquitted herself, and also gave us permission to stare at her chest all night. We all win. God Bless America! [Grade: B+]
Just Friends Booty Shorts: Gay panic is funny! Oh wait, not really. Basically, this is a live-action “Ambiguously Gay Duo” on a night where the first openly gay cast member in decades (Kate McKinnon) is premiering. Does her presence mean sketches like this can”t happen? Of course. Should they? Well, if they are funny, there”s a case for them. But considering “Schmitts Gay” debuted over 20 years ago, this feels slightly anachronistic at best, and fairly lazy at worst. [Grade: C-]
Bein” Quirky With Zooey Deschanel: Abby Elliot in the post-monologue sketch? Wow. Up is down, left is right, etc. And holy crap, Kristen Wiig”s Drew Barrymore is incredible. The pair name fake babies while Taran Killam”s Michael Cera looks on in delight. (Too bad he”s like a sister to her!) Vergara appears as Fran Drescher, and nails the high-pitched wail that Drescher made famous. Unfortunately, said wail makes me break out into seizures. So for once, I don”t appreciate the veracity. There isn”t really a shape to this recurring sketch, which means things like Andy Samberg”s Mayim “Jewish Strawberry Shortcake” Bialik come out of absolutely nowhere. But there are usually more hits than misses in its non-sequitur approach. Plus? More Elliot is always welcome. [Grade: B+]
Almost Pizza: Wow, this might be the pre-taped bit of the year. Here”s a parody of those DiGiorno pizza commercials, only if the makers of DiGiorno Pizza were mad scientists. Or perhaps hell beasts from another dimension planning to enslave us. Wiig”s hesitation over telling husband Tom (Bill Hader) about the true nature of the food-like substance between them turns from normal to freakishly horrific in no time flat, but ramps up in an internally logic way. Soon, Tom isn”t curious about dinner so much as saving the life of his daughter, who nearly eats the strange substance (which gets hotter over time, turns to glass upon impact, and magically reforms like late-model Terminators). Perfect pace, perfect length, perfect production. That was tremendous. [Grade: A]
Channel 5 Action News Team Promo: Well, way to kill the mood, “SNL.” An entire sketch built around Fred Armisen”s stupid newsman unable to turn on cue? I”m at a loss. This doesn”t even deserve a rant. Terrible. Awful. Aside from Vergara”s angry, “He needs to turn!”, there was nothing of value here at all. Why put this so early in the show? There”s no way the show thought this was the second-best post-monologue sketch, right? Someone say “yes” so I don”t start drinking. [Grade: D-]
It”s Gilly: Vergara is a sex-ed teacher, who wants to draw a realistic picture of her “vajija.” Give Vergara”s talent at losing her mind on “Modern Family,” she might be a good foil for what I”ll admit is not one of my favorite Wiig characters. Halfway through, there”s a pre-taped dream sequence of Gilly dying, and I”m wondering if I took a bunch of drugs without knowing it. The whole thing ends with Gilly taking her retorts up a notch to the blue language scale. And while I”m sure I could transcribe them under journalistic pretenses, who cares? This boiled down to the writers thinking Wiig vs. Vergara would produce some interesting tension, and then never developed a sketch based around that premise. There might have been a lot more mileage in building this around Vergara as a sex-ed teacher without bringing Gilly into this. [Grade: D+]
One Direction takes to the stage to perform “What Makes You Beautiful.” So, they just rewrote “Summer Nights” and added more hair product, right? I don”t know a darn thing about this band, so I don”t want to say these vocals are lip-synched. If not, they are perfectly solid harmonies. If not…well, who cares? This isn”t about veracity. It”s about a pre-packaged group selling a dream to girls who take Taylor Swift”s “You Belong With Me” waaay too close to heart. I sort of like that they don”t dance, but rather amble around the stage as if they were too busy not combing their hair to actually rehearse. Better than then five dudes dancing like Finn on “Glee,” no? How to grade this? Hard to say. How does one grade the Backstreet Boys by way of “Downton Abbey?” [Grade: B, for Bates/Barrow, depending on how you felt]
Weekend Update: Drunk Uncle appears to give tips on dealing with the family at Easter. This is one of Bobby Moynihan”sbestcharacters, somehow straddling the line between offensive and empathetic, nostalgic for old times that probably never existed in the first place. (He wore a tux for a week around Easter as a child, supposedly.) It”s a looong segment, so long that it”s actually the only one of the entire “Update.” I think that”s the second time this year this has happened, which also makes it the second time since I”ve seriously started paying attention to the show again in recent years. A little Drunk Uncle goes a long way, so having it out for that long actually hurt the bit. Oh well. [Grade: B]
The Manuel Ortiz Show: Sigh. Knew it. I”m not saying this sketch should be taken out behind the shed and shot in the head. But if someone actually did that, I might offer to put his or her children through college at my expense. I knew the show wouldn”t resist letting Vergara show off her assets in this sketch, but I sort of wish they had resisted going to the most obvious well possible. Here”s the thing: having the almost all-white cast portray Latin character isn”t offensive. But it takes on a new meaning when a woman of Colombian blood is onstage with them. This isn”t about “SNL” being racist, in the least. It”s about having an on-screen reminder of just how non-diverse the cast really is. Speaking of non-diverse, where the hell is Kate McKinnon? Tonight doesn”t count as an audition for her if she actually doesn”t appear. Also, NOW we know why One Direction didn”t dance in their song! Glad we settled that. [Grade: C-]
Lil” Poundcake: This is the third time this season “SNL” has aired this. The third. The first: during the Melissa McCarthy show. The second: during the Charlie Day installment. I mentioned they had three weeks off between shows, right? Just checking. [Grade: N/A, since I don”t grade repeat airings of preproduced material]
Watch What Happens Live: Taran Killam portrays Andy Cohen, who assures us that, “Anything can happen…but nothing actually will!” On the show? Two of the stars of “The Shahs of Sunset” and…Desmond Tutu. I”ll leave it to those who actually watch this show to attest to this parody”s veracity, but I love the idea that you can submit questions to the show via a website I dare not print here lest HitFix”s SEO results go haywire. Cohen”s ego serves as the punch line for nearly every joke in the sketch (except when the sound of ladies being naughty at brunch marks the start of a new segment). McKinnon makes her first appearance as Tabatha Coffey, mocking two pre-teen girls running a lemonade stand. Killam”s energy is commendable, but Lord this sketch is approximately 37 minutes long. Still, compared to the other stink bombs tonight, this was almost downright refreshing. Come back, “Almost Pizza”! I miss you! [Grade: B-]
One Direction returns to the stage to perform “One Thing.” They are all fiddling with their earpieces, which means that either the sound production is terrible in-house or they are doing a fantastic job selling that these vocals are produced live. The solo voices certainly sound legit, but those choruses sound so sweetened I”m worried that I”ll contract diabetes. (But hey, as Mitt Romney said in the cold open, maybe that wouldn”t be so bad!) At one point, they all assault downstage right, and I honestly feared for my life. But then I remembered they were teenage boys on my television, and not “Doctor Who” cosplayers trying to eat my soul. But seriously: this is perfectly fine, disposable pop. It”s essentially “I Want It That Way” with different lyrics. But I like that song! So taking this for what it is, I kinda liked it. No hatin”, McNutt. [Grade: B]
Pantene Commercial: Sofia Vergara plays herself against McKinnon”s Penelope Cruz. Cruz has to enunciate lots of complicated ingredients, whereas Vergara just has to say words like “hair.” It shouldn”t work, but the soft-focus camera, cheesy music, and nearly soft-core interactions between the pair somehow sells the silliness. Pronouncing “photymorphogenesis” as “refrigerator” is stupid on paper, but McKinnon sells it. (The “Jeff Bridges” follow-up made me snort my soda.) I”m a bit queasy that her second appearance reinforces the show”s ethnic demographic issues, above and beyond the fact that even in a wig she looks absolutely NOTHING like Cruz whatsoever. (More on this in the bullets at the end of the recap.) But McKinnon acquits herself well in her first big sketch, and overall this was one of the stronger ones of the night. That”s faint praise, but praise all the same. [Grade: B+]
74th Annual Hunger Games: “BOOOM! HUNGER GAMES!” Ah, there”s Gloria in all her…glory. Vergara”s in-arena announcer reveals the location of the various players, all while pimping product placement. Also, I”m really mad I didn”t come up with “Hunger Games Puppy Bowl” first. (I knew something was missing from my Twitter feed. And there it is.) This was an odd choice for the 12:55 sketch. For one thing, this is usually the timeslot for the “odd” sketch of the night. Secondly, one would think “SNL” would capitalize on “The Hunger Games” earlier in the show. Then again, given the bite-sized way in which people consume the show after the fact, it airing at all is what”s important in the long run. This was short, but perfectly fine. After a really sup-par middle hour, the show caught a bit of wind in the final few sketches. [Grade: B]
Best Sketch: “Almost Pizza”
Worst Sketch: Channel 5 Action News Team Promo
Show MVP: Taran Killam.
Show AWOL: Jay Pharoah, who might have appeared but I honestly don”t remember seeing him at all.
The Verdict on Vergara: She didn”t take anything away from the table, but rarely added anything to it. The show seemed confused about whether or not to play up her sexuality or tone it down, often leaving things in an awkward middle ground. She seemed most alive in the finale two sketches, when she was 1) able to mock herself, or 2) let herself really turn the volume up to 11. So I”ll give her the benefit of the doubt and say her middle-of-the-road performance had more to do with the material than the host.
The McKinnon Report: Only two sketches, one of which amounted to a cameo. Should we make a big deal out of her status as a lesbian? Why did I harp on her appearance as Cruz? I could go into detail…except I already have. Check out this back-and-forth I did on The Huffington Post with Mike Ryan, in which we discuss the show”s current status at length. McKinnon comes up a lot there, and instead of repeating myself here, I”ll just link and let you check it out yourself.
What did you think of the show”s return? Did Vergara impress you or bore you? Did you leave the show a One Direction groupie? Did McKinnon make an impression? And given all the swirling news about potential cast departures, around which current cast member do you think the future of “SNL” should be built? Sound off below!
I was in tears by the end of this episode. I thought it was really, really funny. If they cut out the Gilly sketch, I would have called this almost a home run. Really happy with it, and hope to see a return for Drunk Uncle. I never get tired of that Lil’ Poundcake ad.
Yeah, I thought much the same, in part because my mind had suppressed memories of the awfulness of the Action News Team skit–altho Vergara almost saved it with “He has to turn!”. Almost.
The Gilly skit just reminded me of days of SNL’s past, trying to come up with a stock character in the hopes of making a movie franchise out of them, only to fail.
I thought it was just so Wiig could showcase her characters before she leaves the show, especially because Gilly was supposed to be retired.
If so, I’d like for her to do another “Two A-Holes”.
Borgetas, I bet if the rumors of Sudekis/Wiig leaving at the end of the season are true, they’ll bring back the 2 @holes for the season finale. I actually liked that sketch when it first premiered, and the writers smartly moved on from it when it got old.
I busted out as soon as Sofia screamed “BOOM HUHGER GAAAAAMES” lol
I’m not quite sure why you would have expected a repertory player added midseason to be prominently featured in her first episode. The newbies usually get stuck with a bunch of single-line characters without names for their first several weeks. The fact that McKinnon even got to front a sketch in her first show already puts her ahead of the pace of most castmembers.
I was practically rolling around on the floor with glee at how well Kate McKinnon did. I freakin’ LOVE HER.
Wtf? One Direction are amazing dancers.. They had to dance like that on purpose for the Sketch. That sketch deserves more than a C-. At the least it deserves a B. It was a really funny and silly sketch.. It should have gotten an A. #justsaying
Actually the lads in 1D admit they are horrible dancers.
I don’t think I laughed at all during the Pizza skit actually. :( But I thought the Pantene commercial was HILARIOUS.
How the hell was that funny ???? One Spanish woman amping her already well known sex appeal and a fake Spanish accent pronouncing long words this was a waste of time
I believe Jay Pharoah’s only appearance was peaking in behind Sofia Vergara at the beginning of the Hunger Games sketch.
I would guess that he had a bit that was edited out on the spot for time in the Hunger Games sketch… And no on made it clear to him until the last possible moment???
Jay’s cameo appearance behind Sofia was hysterical, in my eyes. It was like he was saying “Hey, I’m here tonight!”
I think that Jay Pharoah’s only appearance was peaking in behind Sofia Vergara at the beginning of the Hunger Games sketch. He had no lines as far as I remember.
Yep, that was it. A silent peaking from the side of the camera in THE HUNGER GAMES sketch.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. Too bad Arminsen’s not leaving so finally the show would feel free to replace his awful impersona-er, too strong a word, his performance as Obama. “Free Jay Pharoah!”
Pharoah is a poor actor. That’s why he rarely gets off the bench.
The camera cut so quickly from Pharoah’s peaking that it looked almost like he’d escaped from wherever he’s kept and made it on screen.
Pharoah’s a fine screen presence. I quite liked his bit in the Jonah Hill taped monologue segment, particularly his reading of the line “because I’m black?”
One direction might have been the worst performance on SNL in history and definitley the season. Their lip syncing was indefinite and dancing was ortrocious it’s sad how easily they can make pop starts out of no bodys
*definitely *atrocious *It’s *nobodies
They weren’t lip syncing?
Are you kidding?!?! How can u say that!?!?! One Direction is the BEST! They wer NOT lip syncing at all and their dancing was fine, i thought they did better than most singers.
I thought Gilly was retired. Holy cow. Did we really have to sit thru that again?
This one was really about expectations. Mine were low and I ended up enjoying it more than I would have otherwise. Sofia was better than I thought she’d be. One Direction was pretty awful, though. Those choruses were sweetened big time.
One Direction is a parody band, right? That looked like a mediocre high school talent show.
Having Romney go on too long seemed appropos for the skit.
It’s nice to see this generation’s Back Street Boys is carrying the baton–not like those posers, N’Stync! (Okay, okay, I did like their “Pop” music video and their “I want my baby back / I want my baby back / I want my baby back … ribs” Chili’s commercial. The rest were just the most obvious pick-up lines wailed out, unlike the BSB’s string of back-to-back hits.”Backstreet’s Back”, “I Want It That Way”, “Quit Playing Games With My Heart”, “Larger Than Life”, “Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely”, “Shape of My Heart”, “All I Have To Give”, … but I am seriously digressing, this is a SNL recap, not a BSB recap).
As a fan of Home Run Inn’s microwaveable pizza (btw, microwaveable pizza, truly one of the top 10 inventions of the 21st century), I completely agree about Almost Pizza. It started out like one of those commercials or infomercials and slowly turned into a hilarious horror story (“It’s getting *hotter*!”).
Yes, odd playing their parody of the top-grossing movie of the year by far at the END of the show. Have they ever done that before? Totally weird.
Yeah, Vergara was okay, comfortable with comedy, and not just the typical “She’s a ‘pretty lady’ while guys drool over her” role (altho every outfit but two had low necklines), but physical comedy, like in the one-season series, THE KNIGHTS OF PROSPERITY.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. Btw, Ryan, so how did you word processor suggest correcting the spelling of “Vergara”?
The Manuel Ortiz Show is, in addition to highlighting any lack of diversity, a glaring example that the creative people in charge of what gets on the air have NO NEW IDEAS.
But even if a show has no new ideas, it can still be funny by writing good jokes. Look at shows like ’30 Rock’ and ‘Happy Endings’. Neither of these shows is terribly fresh or original in concept. However, they both consistently make viewers laugh because they pack their shows full of jokes. SNL can’t seem to do this. They are trying to pound out recurring characters to create movie possibilities. That fails to serve their audience.
They had thirteen slots on this episode for comedy bits or sketches. They decided to use recycled and tired characters or set ups in six of them. I guess it is terribly difficult to create fresh sketches with three weeks of work. At least make them funny. A character that has appeared at least a dozen times but remains funny is Stefon. Not sure if that is because the writing for him is good or Hader is great at the performance. But he should be the model for ALL of the stale characters. If you have to use them, make them funny. Because the same old concepts are tired.
Vergara is just another in a long line of hosts in the last few years who the writers have no idea what to do with. They are so unimaginative.
McKinnon has obvious talent. I’d rate her higher than Jay Pharoah immediately. (Note: the reason he isn’t in any sketches is because he can’t act and his impressions are lifeless.)
I’m not sure which cast member to build the show around. But I would like Wiig to go. Her talent is obvious but they can’t seem to break her out of the played-out recurring characters like Gilly and many others. And her presences retards the growth of the younger female players. I’d let Sudeikis go and make movies full time. I think it’s time Armisen concentrates on Portlandia with all his energy. Samberg seems to have run out of steam, too. I would get Pharoah into some intense acting classes or let him go. There has to be a young, hungry up-and-coming talented performer of color who could take his place.
Most importantly, I would replace all of the writers and get some fresh talent into that room. It matters little who is in front of the cameras if the material is as dismal and cynical as it’s been for the last three seasons. For every nut these blind squirrels find, there are nine horrible mistakes or misfires. For a show like this, the writing is the MOST important element. Without it, you might as well put up a test pattern for 90 minutes. The fact that the lip-synching bores they pass of as musical talent each episode are not the worst things on the show demonstrates how lazy and awful the writing has become. They continuously waste the talent of almost every guest host. Someone like Charlie Day, who is a writer himself, ought to have more input when he is on. I can’t believe he had a strong hand in any of the writing of his episode, for example.
Finally, there is one common element that doesn’t get talked about very much. Lorne Michaels. I have no special knowledge of what his role is now other than I know he is EP. However, I assume that pretty much everything is under his tight control. It may be time for Lorne himself to step aside and let someone else do more of the heavy lifting.
To Ryan McGee For your information, One Direction sing live and perform live in all of their concerts,TV appearances etc. They are talented, hard working and very professional in their approach to what they do. If you know nothing about what you are reviewing, perhaps you should do some research first and do your job more professionally!? I can’t comment on the quality of the programme they took part in but I find American humour boring anyway! I just don’t get it!
Troopeer – you’re an idiot. Keep your 12-year old musings to yourself.
Awful, awful, awful… from beginning to end. You are grading way too kindly. I don’t think any sketch merits more than a C. Nothing worked, escept Vergara’s Wonderbra. If ever there was a case to make for the players just phoning it in, tonight’s show was the proof. Wiig was good as Drew Barrymore, but that’s hardly enough reason to applaud the cast. Even Weekend Update was weak. Yeah, Drunk Uncle went wayyyyy too long. We get it: he’s drunk. And we know why Vergara appeared. It’s because she’s promoting the new “Three Stooges” movie. And next week Josh Brolin hosts because he’s shilling for “Men in Black 3.” It would be great if just once in a while sell-out executive producer Lorne Michaels would invite hosts who are their for the sheer fun of it. As for One Direction, they sucked. I can’t believe each of these guys won on “X Factor.” Oh, and Jay Pharoh did appear–for a milisecond in the “Hunger Games” sketch.
Alec Baldwin has been on several times without shilling for something – in fact many times people are on without shilling stuff. But the pure fact of show business is that people appear on shows to promote stuff. It’s been happening for DECADES – get over it.
Actually One Direction didn’t win the X Factor- and before you say “That makes SO much more sense!”, One Direction placed third after all 5 of them auditioned as solo acts and then were put together as a band during the boot camp stage. At the end of the show, Simon Cowell signed them to his record label because no other band on X Factor has ever been as popular. If you watch one of their performances on that show, the girls in the audience that are all screaming their heads off (rather annoyingly) give them the appearance of being in an actual band. All of them can sing live, and all of their performances are live. (To the best of my knowledge) And you might be a dude over 30 or something, (I’m just guessing because of how grumpy and out-dated you sound) so their kind of pop music may not be suitable for your ears. And that’s fine.
Oh my gosh, I am so sorry. This comment was not supposed to go on this long.
Didn’t they do “Almost Pizza” twenty years ago as “That’s Not Yogurt”?
Sofia was very good and One Direction too, I love them both. They sing live, they can sing, you can go on Youtube and play some videos from X Factor or write One Thing acoustic and you can see.. Greetings from Czech Republic
Why the hell was this band one direction on? The only direction i would of preferred was away from me. Seriously, who picks the “musical talent” on the show. If we’re lucky we get 1 -3 good bands a year on that show. My only complaint is the way the music is sub par playing teeny bopper crap.
Ryan, don’t you see about One Direction on stage?
They were Almost Dancing.
Clearly they were choreographed to give the impression of dancing but not legally allowed to call it dancing.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. Kinda like Celtic Thunder
I will be the first to admit this has not been the best season of SNL, mostly because even when it was funny, it was funny with either a returning cast member, with the host sort of in the background, or with each person doing their own thing. But i wonder if we all are too harsh on SNL because now we are almost judging it based on the entire episode and we want the whole thing to work; if we went back and judged episodes from an earlier time period, and judged each show on the entirety and not the 1 or 2 skits the stood out, would we feel the same about SNL?
The problem is that only one or two skits stand out for every thirty they do.
He showed up for literally 1 second holding a knife while Sofia Vergara first came on camera for the Hunger Games skit. It was really sad.
Congratulations on a new world record for uses of the word “veracity” in a show recap.
Pharaoh popped up in the Hunger Games sketch for a split second looking like he just wanted to get on camera.
Vergara was more shrill than usual. Terrible episode.
The only time I laughed was during “Almost Pizza” and Drunk Uncle.
I have to say, the sketches aren’t as good as the used to be. I wasn’t alive in the seventies and eighties and i was little in the ninties but i have seen re-runs of those episodes and those wer hilarious, but in these new ones only skit i really laugh at is Stefon! I wish it was like the old days again, anyone agree?
I was alive in the 70s and 80s, and I totally agree with you. Stefon, and little else, meets the early standards.
Now excuse me while I go feel old. Blech.
Oh, this happens over and over again. Everybody always says the new cast sucks and the old ones were great. I started watching in the mid-80s. Yes, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are 2 of my favorites. But that’s just because they were the stars when I fell in love with the show.
I’m sure if I watched full episodes from 1988, it would be just the same as it is now – about 2 or 3 good sketches per show. We remember the good stuff and forget the rest.
You need to watch the full episodes – just not the “best of” – they are all like this. I got the complete sets of the first five years that everyone (and I was watching then) raved about and they are almost unwatchable. Quit crying about what used to be – it almost not what people are talking about.
I think Ryan, you might let your past history with the show cloud your reviews. As a forever watcher (yeah, first episode onward), I try to take the show in ‘fresh’ every time and give it a new chance (not easy to do).
But they won me over last night. Cold open left me cold, but the show snuck up on me so well that I laughed at the Action News sketch – out loud even.
By Drunk Uncle I was laughing pretty well, and then the Pantene commercial really got me – “I can pronounce it – repeat after me – ‘refreeegeeraytor'” killed me.
I thought it was one of the best episodes this year, and Kate McKinnon is going to be a great addition obviously.
Stephen, I have to ask how you could laugh at the Action News sketch when that’s at least the third time in the last few seasons they’ve centered a sketch around a director instructing a local TV news team how to look at the camera. That concept is not rich enough in comedic content that it should be dragged out again and again and again.
It’s apparent after a four-week layoff that to put out a show like last night’s means only one thing – this cast and writing staff are tired. They’ve been doing their jobs too long and are simply going through the motions. When SNL seemed to have bottomed out in the mid-90’s they brought in a whole new cast led by Will Ferrell and the show felt fresh again. It needs a similar infusion right now. Perhaps McKinnon is the start of that infusion, but she better not be the last move Lorne makes.
Why doesn’t anyone understand that the “GILLY” sketch was a final fuck you to the audience from Kristin Wiig?
People! She knows everyone hates Gilly! She knows she already told everyone she was retiring Gilly! She knows she’s just about done on the show! She basically told the audience to fuck off in the last moments of that sketch – and I give Wiig the highest of props for that.
Interesting take, Foggywood. Next week she’ll have the Target lady go all postal.
I think Sofia was good, not memorable enough to ask her back, but I did laugh several times. The Mitt Cold Open was funny but it lost steam due to length (I specially liked the people yelling “we are not buying it”, since I feel the same way when I hear the real mitt Romney talk).. the Fran Drescher impersonation was spot on, but as with the real Fran D, I wanted her to stop talking.. but Zoey D impression was hilarious. For me the best sketch of the night was indeed Almost Pizza, especially when it went from funny husband-wife banter to father really afraid for his daughter safety. (the Gilly Sketch and the dumb news reporter, were really bad.)
Why was it the funnier sketches came in the last half hour? Were the dumb reporter/Gilly sketches received favorably during rehearsal? I actually wonder if the order of the sketches gets moved around based on audience reaction during the rehearsal, fully realizing that each show has a different audience?
Wiig killed it with her drew barrymore
One reason they aired Lil’ Pancake again might be because they literally didn’t have time to do the planned sketch. In this clip it sounds like Lorne Michaels instructing them to queue up the Cialis pre-taped bit. [www.nbc.com]
You really do come off as a typical liberal guilty white man in these recaps. It has gotten really irritating.
Oh shut up about the “demogrpahics” of the show. What nonsense.