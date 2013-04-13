Recap: ‘Saturday Night Live’ – Vince Vaughn And Miguel

It”s been more than fourteen years since Vince Vaughn last hosted “Saturday Night Live.” In between then and now, Vaughn has starred in dozens of movies, many of them funny, and most of them even intentionally so. (“Domestic Disturbance” is fairly hysterical, although that doesn”t seem to be the goal.) His upcoming movie “The Internship” won”t be out until June, but ostensibly one or two people from the upcoming “Anchorman” sequel might pop up in order to support Vaughn”s appearance tonight. Was milk a good choice for me? We”ll have to find out. Along for the ride is musical artist Miguel. Let”s just both assume I know nothing about his musical output and that I”ll be going into any performance by him with the wide-eyed innocence of a newborn babe.
As per usual, I"ll be grading each sketch live in order of appearance.
Presidential Address: President Obama holds a press conference to note the extremely slow-moving gun reform legislation currently moving through Washington. But he”s pushed offstage almost instantly as two members of the Senate list a series of “compromises” inside the current form of the bill. Even though this lasts four minutes, there”s almost none of the bite that consisted in a single line about gun control during the Fall debate sketches. Do I need to write “watered down political cold open” again? Or can we all agree to take that as a given at this point from here on out? [Grade: C]
Monologue: What did Vaughn learn is the most important thing from his last time hosting? The audience. Nice suck-up, Vaughn! With that in mind, he heads into the crowd to get a feel for the room. He singles out a single audience member, Paige, and asks her to be his rock throughout the hour. Afterwards, he meets Eric, a very nervous man. In both cases, Vaughn handles them like a master showman, playing easily off two very different vibes. If this wasn”t more than 50% scripted, I”d be shocked. But regardless, it feels off the cuff, which is the most important part. By the time it gets to the third member, the scripted nature of this really shines through, which is a problem. By this point, it feels less like a monologue and more of a filibuster. We”re getting sketches tonight, right? I”m enjoying this. But dear GOD it”s long. [Grade: B]
Al Pacino”s HBO Serial Killer Movies: Like Bill Hader”s Al Pacino impression? Then this is the pre-produced sketch for you. Noting that Pacino has played two serial killers in recent HBO films, we see Hader take on several high-profile murderers. They range from the obvious to the obscure, but then we get to him playing Dr. Conrad Murray in blackface and the crowd clearly gasps a little. At least the sketch has the good sense to have Pacino wonder if he”s gone too far. (“You cool with this?” he asks the African-American judge.) This is more of an idea than an actual sketch, but it”s fine for what it was. [Grade: B-]
Stormy Skies: It”s The Weather Channel”s first scripted drama, y”all. The basic premise: they still act like weather anchors, but inside a scripted environment that contains not only dialogue but the overall cadences of a news broadcast. Little touches like a constant update on the time/temperature and the use of the national emergency broadcast signal to bleep out a profanity-filled tirade break things up slightly. But overall, it”s another sketch that announces its intent upon stating the premise and rarely surprises after that. The best part of this whole sketch? Aidy Bryant”s obnoxious-citizen-partying-in-insanely-terrifying-weather. I could have watched her dance in the background for the entire segment. [Grade: B-]
History Of Punk: Ian Rubbish And The Bizarros are the subject of this fictitious biography, with Fred Armisen standing in as a Johnny Rotten-type figure in the late 1970″s. The twist, and it”s a pretty good twist, is that the start of the Margaret Thatcher age turned Rubbish into a government-loving rock star. (“You”re a very special lady!”) Bonus points to “SNL” for having Sex Pistols” guitarist Steve Jones around to lend credence to the proceedings. Special note must be given to the production here: the contemporary interviews look as lush as anything you”d see on a big-budget documentary, and the “old” footage has enough veracity to fool anyone channel surfing with the sound down. Armisen has been saving a lot of his really strong material for “Portlandia” lately, but here”s a premise that really couldn”t air anywhere but “SNL”. I expected a mention of Thatcher in “Weekend Update,” but not here. This is a happy surprise indeed, given the creative response inside this sketch. [Grade: A-]
Short Term Memory Loss Theatre: Ooooh, boy. This sketch is pretty much DOA, with a psychiatrist trying to help his patients overcome their memory loss by staging a play in which he tells each of them their lines one by one. At least Hader is having fun, as he nearly breaks early on in the proceedings. I had slight hope when Jay Pharoah”s character came on that we”d get a new flavor in the sketch, but it was sadly more of the same. I”ll give the show credit for having Pharaoh appear as a character not overly reliant on a celebrity impression or overly dramatic affectation. But that”s about as much credit as I want to give this. [Grade: C-]
Migeul take the stage to perform “Adorn”. I love the simple guitar line that opens the song, but above and beyond that? I love it when musical artists play with the stage itself. It really helps sell the performance, and really helps visually separate it from the rest of the show. (That”s a shallow observation, but I hope other artists take chances in this way in the future.) As far as the song itself, it”s an interesting mishmash of rock, pop, R&B, and just a hint of dubstep. There”s enough space in the song, musically, to allow access to new listeners such as myself. Plenty of electronic pop is dense to the point of being unapproachable. No such problem here. By the time we get to the falsetto ending, I”m a convert. Great stuff. [Grade: A-]
Weekend Update: Brad Paisley and LL Cool J (Jason Sudeikis and Kenan Thompson) come on to discuss their recent single “Accident Racist”. “Racism”s over, y”all!” shouts LL Cool J. They insist it”s not about the quality of the song (which they both admit is terrible) but about starting conversations. (Sample conversation: “Don”t follow me around the store!” “Don”t talk during the movie!”) Afterwards, Marina Chapman (Kate McKinnon) comes on to talk about her time raised by monkeys between the ages of 4-9. It”s a slight retread of McKinnon”s Russian character Olya Povlatsky from a few months ago on “Update.” But I LOVED that character, so I”m pretty delighted by this retread. (Also delightful? The way certain simian inflections enter into her discourse.) Not an epic “Update,” but a solid one all the same. [Grade: B]
North Side Junior High Prom: Vaughn plays “a rich man who lives on a hill” who donated $100,000 to help pay for the dance. It”s a character that Christopher Walken would play, if Christopher Walken wanted to play a rich, possible pedophiliac benefactor. The entire vibe of the sketch goes sideways almost instantly, and the audience is absolutely, positively not on the side of what”s happening. Putting aside the “is this guy trying to sleep with teenage boy” aspect, Vaughn”s character is a loathsome a-hole that sucks everything fun out of the room. Let”s go back to that 45-minute monologue and try to regain some of that positive energy Vaughn tried to generate. Lord, I hated every second of that. [Grade: F]
The Tesh Brothers: John Tesh jokes? TOPICAL! Last week, we went back to the 1990″s for no discernible reason. Now, we”re revisiting the origins of “Roundball Rock,” and I”m at an equal loss. Vaughn plays the straight man here, and it”s so straight that really there”s no need for him to be in the sketch at all. I”m all for giving Tim Robinson more screen time. And if the entire sketch had been “The Tesh Brothers Daintily Break Things With Tiny Hammers,” it might be in consideration for sketch of the week. But it took so long to get there that the overall grade is still mediocre. [Grade: C+]
Miguel returns to the stage to perform “How Many Drinks?”, a song seemingly designed to replicate the feeling of having a few too many cocktails. Unfortunately, this HitFix recapper is sober, even though this episode has given him the desire to consume more than a few adult beverages. I appreciate songs like this that try to approximate the emotional landscape of its subject matter, but there”s something to be said for things like “melody” as well. The almost heavy-metal breakdown midway through sounds like something Prince would kill to compose, but the rest of it comes off atonal during first listen. Still, I fully admit I might love this after another 8-10 listens. But it took that speed metal interlude for me to even want to give this one another try. Still, Miguel came to make a mark tonight, and his onstage presence is extremely compelling. Good night for him overall. [Grade: B]
Donnelly”s: This is the same sketch that ended the Louis C.K. episode a few months ago. Then again, that didn”t include the phrase “blended genitals,” so this is its own beast. Still, whereas McKinnon and CK had near-perfect chemistry, there”s something slightly off about this one. It”s still strong, and much better than almost everything else tonight. Then again, it”s easy to forgive crisp back-and-forth dialogue when McKinnon is climbing inside Vaughn”s sweater and he”s getting to second base with her nose. Kenan Thompson”s harried bartender is a variation on a character he”s played two hundred times on this show, but I do like how his character reacts. He”s not acutely upset. He just knows the drill, which gives the sketch a lived-in quality that suggests equally awful hookups when we”re not looking. [Grade: B+]
Best Sketch: History Of Punk
Worst Sketch: North Side Junior High Prom
Takeaways: Not much, really. This wasn”t a solid show, but there are weeks when “SNL” doesn”t have it. With little tether to anything in the current world, sketches like “Stormy Skies” just float in the ether, forgotten as soon as they”ve ended. I guess you could say this was a good night for McKinnon, but that”s not really a trend so much as this simply being her week to shine. This season really hasn”t had one true breakout star, and it”s equally hard to say who the “lead” on the show is. The latter isn”t really a problem: I”d rather have a strong ensemble rather than a central cast member overshadowing the others. But the former is a big problem, especially in light of the show losing Kristen Wiig and Andy Samberg, not to mention any potential holes that will need to be filled should this be Sudeikis” last few weeks on the show. It”s one thing to not have a single face representing the show. It”s another to be a faceless show.
What did you think about tonight”s episode? Was I too harsh, or not harsh enough? Who would you dub the “star” or “breakout performer” this season so far? Looking forward to Zach Galifianakis in May? Sound off below!
When SNL has to identify subjects of parody with things like “that Italian cruise ship captain” or “the doctor who killed Michael Jackson,” do you think the parody is too outdated or esoteric?
I ask for two reasons – 1) Because I’ve heard Lorne say that you should be able to watch any episode of SNL and know what was happening in the world that week, and 2) I don’t feel the same way when SNL parodies a low rated show I watch like “Mad Men” or “Homeland” that most of the audience has no familiarity with.
Wow. Didn’t expect a pro-pedophilia skit.
Ryan, what are your feelings on the Canteen Boy sketch from yesteryear?
Canteen boy was an adult (part of the joke was that he was still a boy scout despite being in his late 20s).
Miguel = unlistenable.
But what else would we except of Ryan McGee
Unnecessary, music, like comedy, is subjective. He is allowed to like something you dont. If you hav such a problem with that then dont read.
SNL could get better musicians. No really, it needs to be said.
Miguel is a commercial success and his latest album has universal acclaim on Metacritic (which, for the record, is not exactly common). Who exactly should the arbiter of quality be in choosing these “better musicians”, if someone who is very popular with critics and the general public isn’t good enough.
I think Hader has become a star and not just because of Stefon. Also, Cecily Strong has proven to be a great addition but the other two new people (Aidy and the guy with the crooked nose) have not added anything to the show.
I think Bill is the lead on the show. He plays a lot of forgettable characters though, so his leadership is less striking. His appearances as Game show Hosts, straight men, and interviewers aren’t interesting enough even though they add up to a lot of air.
I thought the Weather sketch was the best of the night.
I pretty much agree with you assessment. The show was pretty solid up until the junior prom skit, which you critiqued spot on. Besides that skit Vince Vaughn was hilarious. My only disagreement with you was that I thought the short term memory loss was right up there with the history of punk. But that’s just me, and I might be the only one who thinks that. Overall, great review of the show. Keep it up!
Excellent review. Totally agree.
Hands down, Cecily Strong is the breakout performer this year. She’s such a natural and so comfortable that it’s hard to believe this is her first season.
God, that sucked on so many levels.
I thought the Al Pacino and History of Punk sketches were great. Rest? Egad. This show needs some new stars.
I think what this show inevitably needs is a full-on cast purge, which will be aided immensely by Seth Meyers’ departure as head writer to take over the new ‘Late Night’ show produced by Lorne when Fallon takes over ‘Tonight’. Turn back the clock to the fall of 1995, when SNL went to a whole new cast with low expectations led by the likes of Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Darrell Hammond and Cheri Oteri. They eventually found their way and so will a new cast led by a new head writer.
History of Punk was pretty great. McKinnon sells her Donnelly’s character and that’s why we like it. Three weeks until the next new show? Season is almost over.
Stormy skies was the worst sketch of the show. Anyone else done with vince vaughns decade old motivational “baby” lingo? Hader, sudekis, and vaughn could’ve been unstoppable but poor writing or business politics wont let us know. Damn should’ve been an snl writer.
where were vanessa bayer and cecily strong besides the wrap up at the end? overall a really weak show in my estimation. Without Bill Hader and Bobby moynihan (and occasionally armisen, but that’s not anything to count on), the show is pretty boring. Aidy dancing – yes! a real highlight. Im not sure i laughed once with/at VV. Sometimes i even forgot he was on the show. Weekend Update at least is there midway to keep you interested. Yes, totally hopeful about galifianakis!
Bayer was young Thatcher, and Strong was in Stormy Skies (which I liked more that Ryan, and at least was not The Californians). But I don’t remember any Nassim Pedrad at all, despite Vaughan mentioning her in the monologue.
thanks donboy, yes of course now that you spark my memory (tells me how unforgettable their parts were). Pedrad got the drink thrown at her at that horrific junior prom sketch. really, i don’t think they used the women to any great effect last night!
Whoops! I FF’ed that sketch, which explains my confusion. But I should have remembered that I DID FF it.
Also, Vince Vaughn? Sorry, but, he’s completely irrelevant, right? I mean, it’s not 2006.
I have to agree with you. Vinces shtick is so old at this point. You know all youre going to get with him is a lot of fast talking and most of it is not funny or new anymore. I loved that Donnellys sketch when Louis CK did it, there was something sad and real about it which is why it was so funny but vince never comes off as sincere so the sketch was just gross. I actually found myself forwarding 90% of the sketches.
I can’t recall ever watching SNL and afterward feeling certain the opening monologue was the funniest part of the show. In fact, to me it was the ONLY part of the show that made me laugh even a little. It was a long, dull slog to the end.
I’d like to toss out this question: What is the connection these days between the hosts chosen for SNL and their movies they usually plug in the open or we see in commercial form during the breaks? Does Lorne Michaels sell the host job to the movie studios these days like a “product placement” contract other shows sell in order to pad profits? (The sickest recent example of which I saw last week on The Office: “Subway, Subway, Subway, I’m a ballplayer, Subway, Subway…”) So has the SNL host gig just become another promotional handjob for sale to the highest bidder? Will we see Wayne LaPierre hosting soon, with NRA promos tossed into the breaks?? Why not the real Kim Jung Sun instead of a fake one, for a price??
Someone smart please enlighten me…
Why would you be shocked if more than 50% of the monologue wasn’t scripted?
A, Why can’t a sketch reference back to the ’90S
B. The point of the Tesh Brothers sketch was how funny it would be if the iconic INSTRUMENTAL song originally had dopey VOCALS
In no particular order…
Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong are both OUTSTANDING, and SNL should have a bright future with those two on board.
Vanessa Bayer is also excellent, and extremely versatile. In fact, pound-for-pound, this might be the most talented GROUP of female cast members the show has ever had at one time.
That being said, Nasim Pedrad is criminally underutilized. She is so beautiful and talented, and if/when she leaves the show she will be an even bigger star.
Along that same line, as Ryan McGee alluded to in his recap, Jay Pharoah has been mostly misused. Most of his infrequent appearances are cameos that too often amount to a bug-eyed stare, and that’s a shame.
This Vince Vaughn episode sucked, as too many have this year. Aside from Seth MacFarlane, Louis CK, Justin Timberlake, most of Martin Short and some of Jamie Foxx and Melissa McCartney, the season has been a dud. There have been TOO many instances of multiple weeks between episodes for the writing staff to be flailing this badly. I’m sorry.
Weekend Update needs to get it together: the jokes fell flat for a second week in a row (despite an always-game Seth Meyers).
Lastly, I really hope the season wraps up on a high note.
P.S. I agree that Bill Hader might be The Man now…
As for the nose kissing sketch … [youtu.be]
I thought that Junior High Prom skit was absolutely hilarious! I like the fact that it’s unclear how he made the money, hahaha it’s funny man! You gotta be a fan of black humor I guess..