Recap: ‘Survivor: Blood vs. Water’ – ‘My Brother’s Keeper’

Pre-credit sequence. “Kasama”? Did we know that was the Merge name? Did we care? Nah. Probably not. Anyway, the tribe just blindsided Aras. “That was a great move. As a fan of the show, Aras did not see that coming,” Vytas says, putting on a happy face. Vytas hugs everybody. “Vengeance is gonna be mine at some point,” Vytas vows to us, while also telling Tyson that he’ll get him. “I can’t keep my mouth shut,” Tina says, instructing Monica and Tyson that they won the battle, but they have five Jury votes that they’ll never get. Tyson says that he felt pushed out, but Tina snidely tells him that he was never really in an alliance. At this point, hilariously, everybody goes around and says that they were sure they’d been in an alliance with Aras. “Everybody?” Tina says, chastened. Tyson snorts at the idea of Tina lecturing him on the way to play the game. “I’m like, ‘Tina, if everybody played the game the way you do, I’d win the game 100 percent of the time.”
Katie’s Choice. The next morning, Tina has reached the acceptance stage, telling Katie that she needs to go off on her own, that she needs to advance herself in the game if she can. They kiss on the cheek and Katie has to figure out what to do next. “I don’t really know how to say ‘Keep me instead of her,'” says Katie, suddenly rocking thigh-high socks for some reason.
Finally, you have to eat veteran character actor Gary Grubbs. Icky Food Challenge! Icky Food Challenge! And it’s an Immunity Challenge. Already. Our first round involves shot glasses with 40 meal worms apiece, squirming, yummy meal worms. Tyson finishes first, followed by Monica. And, despite a reversal of fortune, Vytas finishes third. The next round features more meal worms. Katie and Laura are eliminated. “They’re just like gummy worms, only grosser,” Tyson says helpfully. Hayden finishes, followed by Gervase and Caleb. Wait. Caleb is still in the game? Weird. I forgot entirely. The next round is pig intestines, three ounces. “How are they prepared?” Tyson asks. “Beautifully,” Jeff Probst replies. There’s a lot of spitting and puking sounds in this competition. Monica advances first! This is the best think she’s done in two “Survivor” seasons. She’s joined in the finals by Gervase. Probst remains Gervase of Season 1 and his failure to get a grub down. And, again, he’s staring down two squirmy grubs. Spraying worm viscera everywhere, Gervase attacks both grubs at once. Monica goes one at a time and gets one down successfully and then the second. Monica wins Immunity, jumping into Probst’s arms. “This has been a dream of mine for a long time,” Monica says of either eating grubs or winning Immunity.
Beware Lysistrata. With Tribal Council looming, the plan is for the guys to vote Vytas and the girls to vote for Katie. Laura masterminded this vote-splitting idea, which amuses Tyson, who knows nobody has an Idol but him. He remains mum. “Which one of us is next?” Vytas asks. “Only time will tell,” Tyson tells him. Hayden tells Vytas the way the votes are falling and Vytas begs him to give him another night. Naturally, Monica is getting antsy. If you leave Monica alone for more than two minutes, she gets antsy, even with Immunity. Vytas argues his case to Tyson, who isn’t exactly buying it, but Tyson realizes something else: There are a lot of women remaining and they could bond together. Suddenly, Tyson wants Katie out, both to get another woman out and to split up another pair. He impresses upon everybody this is how he wants it, but he doesn’t push too hard.
Tribal Council, I. How will Jeff Probst direct this conversation? He starts by getting Tina to flash back to after the last Tribal. Vytas thanks Tina for saying what she did, because he was thinking the same and much, much more. Vytas gets crazy-eyed talking about fighting in his brother’s name. For some reason, Vytas thinks it’s a good idea to mock Monica for her paranoia. Why is this the strategy? “This Monica the Benevolent thing is a little bit old,” Vytas says. Why is he picking a fight with the one person who can’t go home? Vytas says that if he goes out tonight, the women should come together and vote Tyson and Gervase out. It’s a good case.
The Vote, Part I. Monica writes Vytas’ which seems to run against the previously established gender split. She also says, “What up, Brad?” which is differently weird. [We have a commercial break before tallying.] Probst reads: Vytas. Katie. Tyson (or “Thai Sun”). Vytas. Vytas. Vytas. VYTAS. Farewell, Vytas. Kasama returns to camp and Tina engages in a little self-parody. Monica had, indeed, violated the voting order. She’s proud of this and also proud of her “What up, Brad?” Gervase doesn’t understand why Monica decided to rock the boat and vows he has only one more straw.
Pooh & Eeyore on Redemption. On Redemption Island, the brothers are hanging out. Vytas is blaming Aras for everything that went down, saying that his own elimination was just guilt-by-association. “We’re in the [bleeping] game,” Aras says, explaining that were he not in the game, he’d be eating a cheeseburger, criticizing his brother’s negative energy. “The best things don’t come when you’re pessimistic,” Aras tells us, telling Vytas that he’d be happy if his brother made it back into the game instead of him. “I can’t say the same about you,” Vytas grumbles.
Quick Change. I’m very confused on the structure of the episode at this point. Immunity is back up for grabs. So nobody’s going home tonight? We’re just loading up Redemption Island? It’s the task that involves balancing coins on the handle of a sword balanced on a shield. We’ve seen this one before. It’s not a favorite. Monica’s coins topple first, followed by Ciera, Tina, Gervase, Laura and Caleb. It’s down to Hayden, Katie and Tyson. Tyson and Hayden drop out and Katie wins Individual Immunity. Tina is very pleased.
Babysitting Tina. And Katie is pleased. “Winning the Immunity feels like winning the lottery,” Katie says. Tina’s plan is to spend the entire afternoon searching everywhere for Immunity Idol, with everybody else tagging along. As Tina tries to find the Idol, though, Caleb and Hayden and Tyson have to find Tina. Once again, Tyson could save everybody a lot of trouble, but he prefers not to. He likes watching people scurry. It’s very Boston Rob of him. Tina makes a decision: If she keeps searching, they know she doesn’t have it. If she doesn’t bother searching, at least there’s ambiguity. Monica inevitably is getting paranoid, which makes her dangerous. Gervase is, in fact, totally OK with voting Monica out, referring to her as a renegade. And Hayden’s OK with that.
Tribal Council, II. Jeff Probst asks Tina if there’s a target on her. Tina bluffs. Aggressively. Then she redirects attention to Monica, telling her she’s on the bottom. Monica disagrees. Monica breaks down the various alliances: She’s alone, while Tina and Katie are together, Caleb and Hayden are together, Gervaise and Tyson are together and Ciera and Laura are together. There’s more discussion of Monica talking too much and of her always being the last to know each vote. Hayden suggests the value of voting Monica out, but Monica says she’s trustworthy. “To lose Monica tonight would not be that crucial as far as numbers are concerned,” Tina says, again bluffing on her Idol.
The Vote, II. Monica votes for Tina. Katie votes for Monica. Tina has one last bluff in her, but admits she didn’t find the Idol. Why’d she bother to do that? The votes: Monica. Tina. Tyson. Tina. Tina. Tina. TINA. She’s chipper in departure. Katie isn’t chipper. “The bad news is, you lost your mom,” says Probst, who should never be allowed to deliver bad news.
Bottom Line, I. The episode ended with an appeal on behalf of typhoon-ravaged Philippines. Like Jeff Probst, I always endorse RedCross.org.
Bottom Line, II. What a structurally strange episode. We had two Tribal Councils and zero eliminations. I refuse to do any research, but does anybody want to tell me if this has every happened before during a midseason episode? So that meant a lot of frantic drama and scrambling, but no gravity, because nobody went home permanently. It also means no exit interview tomorrow. Since “Amazing Race” was also a Non-Elimination Leg this week, that means zero reality TV interviews from me this weekend. How very perculiar.
Bottom Line, III. It’s hard to quibble with tonight’s votes. Taking Vytas out to join his brother on Redemption Island was the no-brainer of no-brainers, unless you thought there was any chance that the women could have mobilized into an alliance. Tyson and Gervase didn’t think that and they appear to have been correct. So of course you send Vytas to Redemption to guarantee that there’s no chance that the brothers could ever be reunited in the game. And getting rid of Tina? Well, as long as you’re pretending Laura and Ciera are part of your alliance, then splitting up the remaining duo makes sense and Katie had Immunity. I guess you could ask why nobody has talked yet about splitting Gervase and Tyson up when everybody seems to know that they’re a “couple,” but that’s not where the urgency is. And you could also ponder at what point Monica becomes so absurdly annoying that it’s worth wasting a vote not to have her around anymore. I think Monica’s probably playing a good third place game right now I get the feeling she might be OK with that.
Bottom Line, IV. “The X Factor” was bad enough tonight that I regret not watching this episode of “Survivor” live, even though nothing happened.
Bottom Line, V. I’m not Sepinwall, so I don’t have a “no previews” rule. With that in mind, speaking coyly, my appreciation for one contestant could go through the roof if what was hinted at happens.
Thoughts on tonight’s Non-Elimination “Survivor” votes?
I refuse to do research as well but they wouldn’t be able to send someone home unless the had the RI duel at the end of the episode. And I’m pretty sure Survivor has NEVER ended without a Tribal Council.
Well we found out yet another challenge that Ciera sucks at. If she convinces people to vote out Laura it will be because everyone knows they can beat her in a final three vote.
Ciera is one of the worst challenge contestants I’ve ever seen. She’s a triple threat with sucking at physical, mental, and eating challenges. She’s like the Deion Sanders of shitty contestants.
She’s the Britta Perry of Survivor.
The challenges thus far have been pretty neutral and not favored anyone in particular. So much for all that talk of those individual immunity runs that people fear so much.
Teen mom, tisk tisk. She hasn’t done much that’s for sure. Perhaps if what is hinted at happens we can give some credit to Ciera, but this far she’s been useless.
She’s so bad at challenges that I kind of wonder if it’s on purpose to an extent. Why does she need to win an immunity? If she’s the worst at challenges, there’s no real urgency to vote her out since there isn’t any threat of her going on an immunity run and the other mini alliances of two are probably fine with going to the end with her since she’s not really a threat to win a jury vote.
That’s probably why she’s open to the idea of blindsiding her mom. Being the only family members still together in the game is the only thing that makes her a threat.
Monica is a lunatic. I think her plastic surgeon also performed a lobotomy on her. Why was she scared of being voted out with immunity? She’s like The Question from DC comics. Such conspiracies.
I think it was a pretty poor season all around for Tina. She sucked at many of the puzzles. Her social gameplay was pretty poor. She made many dumb comments, like the “Gee, Monica you’re now 5th in our alliance” last week. I thought she would be a little more cunning. Gervase did a much better job of being an early season contestant who acclimated to the new Survivor environment.
Agree Tina played poorly. As expected at the time, keeping Laura around would have been smarter for Tina.
Either it would have put a smaller target on her alliance with now alone Aras, or not been so blatently obviously “YOU ARE 5TH” to Monica, even if Tina had kept her mouth shut and not told Monica she was indeed 5th.
Agree with Dan on Monica, she’s playing the annoying the living crap out of everyone game, but I don’t think she has enough self-awareness to pick up her annoying personality is what is driving everyone away.
As for the preview, I’d be shocked if Ciera actually votes against her mom. The whole thing is probably a red herring.
Well, it would not only be a brilliant move for her – to become the weakest physical player among an all-male alliance – but it would also give Ciera an astonishing argument to win the jury votes, if she somehow manages to get to the Final.
I still think that she’s far better off with mom. Much more of an asset than a deficit, all told. And she can always discard her later…
A Hayden, Caleb, Mom and Mini mom could take the game. And if T’s girl wants to save herself — instead of playing sitting duck — she should rally for that essential Tadhana angle to include herself. Then blindside Tyson. Bam! The newbies rule the roost…
Getting stuck in *any* mindset (e.g., mom is only poison) is never ever good in a game that has dynamics.
I think she’s better off without her mom. She seems to be liked by her alliance and her mother is a threat and possibly unlikeable. By ditching her mom she takes a target off her back (if they vote out her mom, they could get lazy and just vote her out next or vice versa) and it shows that’s she loyal to her alliance above all else. Would be smart. We’ll see.
If Ciera did vote out her mom, it could be looked as a hell of a final jury plea about how cutthroat/badass a player she is, and/or “what was her biggest move,” etc.
Also, she it would be the type of huge betrayal of a jury member, would usually cost a jury vote, but Ciera has her mom’s vote in the final no matter what.
BBQ – At this point, known pairings exist that are clearly bigger threats. And finagling for a guaranteed position is always better than just hoping for it… no? Mom *could* be used as a total expendable number/tool to get there, and then cut her most opportunistically (say maybe from four to three). A most forgiving stepping stone if you will – and not an automatic Achilles heel.
But just making *a* move and clinging on as a singleton to an alliance that brought you in, cuz you just happened to be sitting there…can work too. Could also put a *bigger* target on her back w/ no infrastructure gain (!) and just hope to prop her up. But that seems more her style anyway.
Monica wasn’t the only one to switch votes during the first tribal council. Laura also voted for Vytas, making it 8-1-1 which is why Probst only read one vote for Katie (from Ciera.) If Vytas somehow had used an idol, it would have resulted in a Tyson-Katie tiebreaker runoff which I’m certain was *not* the desired outcome. But either Laura didn’t tell anyone or those scenes were cut, and only Monica took heat for not following the plan.
Very nice and sweet of Survivor to have that appeal for The Philippines, loved that they chose our country to film 3 seasons in a row :)
Lots of really forgettable castaways left in the game, not really rooting for anyone at this point, I hope it changes. This is why I dislike redemption island post-merge, it messes the show’s structure
I believe an episode with two tribal councils and no eliminations has happened in both previous episodes with RI…the original with David (?) and Steve were voted out, and SP when Dawn and Whitney were voted out. I’m kind of sad that I remember this (if I’m remembering correctly).
Gervase is quietly playing a heck of a game this season. Hope either he or the always entertaining Tyson wins. I think not blabbing about his immunity idol was a smart move for Tyson.
Both previous seasons, I mean.
Yes, you’re right. Every RI season has had a double elimination episode after the first post-merge Tribal Council. Only difference is in Redemption Island and South Pacific, the 2nd immunity challenge was optional (you could sit out and eat instead of compete for immunity). Additionally, both of those seasons had TWO double elimination episodes. Not sure if that’ll happen this season since we already technically had one (Colton quitting right before Rachel lost on RI). So yeah, this episode was nothing unusual, and was well-timed because it got two incredibly predictable votes out of the way in 42 minutes and loaded up RI for next week’s episode, which looks like it could be one of the best of the season.
Tina might have been able to rebound if she kept her cool and tried to work strategy the moment Aras was offed — instead of yelping and nipping and engaging in a pointless idol foray and charade. Oh probably not, but still… why simply paint a bullseye to accentuate the target?
And guess what Vytas – a doormat is different than a spittoon! And in true fashion Monica responds in the name of Brad (!), see – she’s not just any ol’ generic brand of mat – so there!
Hayden & Caleb look to be sitting pretty, they’re in a great position for an ambush later on. Ciera could prove to have *a* use there after all… ;)
Tyson is entertaining. But watching Gervase w/ the food challenge suddenly brought value to the course. Eating live things with *faces* — yeah those little critters are more readily named than masticated. It was smart of Gervase to throw both in at once, the more distance from the source, the better!
Agreed. Tina could have formed an alliance with Katie, Ciera, Laura and Monica. She would just have to convince Monica that she’s #3, which wouldn’t be too difficult.
@Lee – After Tina told Monica last episode she was fifth? Why believe a desperate person in a sinking ship? Her true thoughts were revealed when she thought she was safe and in control. That’s on Tina being dumb.
3 weeks in a row. 3 weeks of Tina boneheadedness. Thankfully she’ll be gone soon because for a former winner to play the way she did is a referendum on Survivor the game. Vytas all but handed her a way to stay in the game yet she didn’t try to mobilize the women. I think a former winner would know how to do that or at least get them talking about it. But since she stupidly had that outburst after Aras elimination it probably hurt her in any case. Not to mention not bluffing the idol. If she bluffs the idol, the main alliance gets paranoid, splits the vote between Tina and Monica and then Katie and Tina vote out Monica and save Tina. The only way that doesn’t work is if Tyson admits to having the idol. So Tina didn’t bluff, didn’t get Tyson to give up the info he has the idol, and didn’t get the women to start picking off the men. Other than that what a player. Ugh.
Also, Dan, Monica didn’t say “What up Brad,” I’m pretty sure she said “What a brat.”
I will say this, if Aras or Vytas comes back from Redemption and somehow makes the final 3 they are in good position with the jury which goes to show how dumb Redemption is this late in the game.
Yes, it was “What a brat”.
Huh – I heard “Whaddup Brad” which seemed to be reinforced by Monica talking about Vytas voting out her husband back at camp… NOT that it was cuz Vytas simply spat on her.
Which was quite stupid I think, cuz isn’t she in an alliance with some other guys (!) that *also* voted out her husband? Plonk.
Duncan & SlackerInc – Didn’t Monica go back to camp *boasting* that she said “What up, Brad”? I wasn’t sure when she said it either, but then I’m pretty sure she repeated it at camp…
-Daniel
Wait sorry! Monica didn’t talk about Vytas voting out her husband, I made that up! I guess that is what I heard thru ‘what up Brad’, and not the other way around… my bad.
For whatever it is worth – closed captions heard the same thing. But that isn’t worth all that much!
Yeah Dan, you’re right. She does say “What up Brad.” I just went back and rewatched it. Maybe I was assuming it was brat and thought that’s what I heard. I missed the scene at camp but she does repeat it. What a weirdo.
Alright, sorry for all the posts, but I wasn’t completely hearing things — Monica scorned Vytas at *tribal* for flopping on her husband…then switched her vote *and* then loudly broadcasted her triumphant “what up Brad”. Her message remains the stupid same, methinks. Whew!
Monica is an idiot. Tina’s a bigger idiot, though.
I don’t blame Tyson for not outing the idol yet. If I were him, I’d use it to cement a final three with Gervase and Monica (while pretending he didn’t find it until after Tina’s great hunt). Not that I want Monica around that long, but she seems like a perfect goat (so is Laura M., but her prowess at challenges means she’s too dangerous to keep around).
BTW, am I the only one wanting Tina to shut up during the coin challenge? It would have been funny if Katie screwed up because of her mom’s big mouth.
Tyson Tyson Tyson! Come on Tyson! This next phase of the game could be tricky for him, but if he manages it successfully will be in a good position to make the final three and have a legit argument once there.
Monica, what gives? She seems awkward with how she deals with people. It’s almost like someone that’s a bit privileged and becomes a bit socially unaware as a result. I don’t dislike her and think she’s playing a good game to get to the final 3, but that all depends on how well Tyson is playing and thinks his relationships are with other people.
I think she’s safe with gervase/tyson and they’ll vote out Laura/Katie. The play then would be for those three to stick together, tell Hayden/Caleb/Teen Mom they are voting for Monica then use the idol on her to save her and push yourselves into the majority and final 3.
Anyone else notice Vytas revealed his true character? Seems like most of his personality this season was just an act and when he realized his time was limited he decided to just burn bridges and act like a jerk. I tended to like him until these past couple episodes, call me gullible.
BBQ – I thought I saw a real weasel, so I’m not so surprised. I just thought he’d keep it more under wraps.