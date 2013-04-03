Recap: ‘Survivor: Caramoan’ – ‘Blindside Time’

Pre-credit sequence. Anybody remember who we voted out last? Oh right. Julia. Bikal returns to camp and they’ve probably forgotten who they lost as well. Everybody congratulates Michael as The Last Remaining Bikal Fan. “I made sure I got The Gay,” Corinne says, proud of her Tribal Council role. For some reason, Phillip decides to call Dawn and Corinne over to “confess” that he threw the challenge. Corinne is… Let’s say… “skeptical.” “You could have just told us,” Corinne tells Phillip, who insists it was an in-game decision. “That’s convenient. That’s around the same time you blew the challenge,” Corinne tells us. “He’s so cuckoo-for-Coco-Puffs. There’s no question that Phillip has to go,” she adds.
Dawn is ready to rise. TARSIER! “I don’t think that most of the Fans have a brain,” a relaxed Corinne tells her fellow Favorites. It’s odd, because she hasn’t met most of the Fans. Dawn is anticipating a Merge and she knows that last time she played, the entire game changed in a two-day period around the Merge. “It is kinda funny that I cry so much,” says the emotional Dawn, thinking about what a million bucks can do for her family and her kids. At least twice, she blames Cochran for ruining her game last time, saying that her intention is to be a proactive player and to make moves this time to keep herself safe. FORESHADOWING!
Something about Andrea’s toes. A boat arrives at Gota. “I don’t know what’s going on, but something awesome’s about to happen,” Erik figures. The boatmen come with a message. It’s a scroll and a key and the note says to pack up and prepare for a new home. “I’m ready to get back to the Old Favorites,” Adorable Andrea says, vowing to be on her toes, but professing excitement.
Madam, I’m Adam. Aboard the Vincent, Gota sets sail and arrives at Bikal. Corinne’s glad to have new people to talk at and Bikal welcomes Gota with open arms. Reynold hugs Phillip! Cochran makes sure he hugs Brenda! And a locked wicker basket includes new green buffs and a banquet. Everybody is giddy. “We’re all here together now,” Eddie says. It’s name time. Somebody suggests “Stanley.” Somebody suggests “Douglas.” Malcolm suggests “Enil Edam,” which is either “Made Line” backwards or “A new beginning,” as Adorable Andrea tells us. Oh. Wait. You fooled me slightly, Malcolm! It’s “Madeline” backwards and Madeline is Malcolm’s mother. All together now… “AWWW.” “This is the dumbest name ever and it has too many syllables,” Corinne says. And me? I’m just curious what Andrea thought she was translating. Phillip gets Andrea together and they agree that they’re going to the Final Four with Cochran and Dawn. Phillip emphasizes that targeting the Alpha Favorites — Eddie and Reynold — is important. “It’s a lot scarier now, because it’s individual now and people start getting hungrier,” Andrea says, warning that in scrambles, anything can happen. Corinne scrambles to Malcolm and rants about Phillip. Malcolm says that he has Eddie and Reynold and Erik in his pocket, while Corinne agrees she has Michael. Corinne suggests that Sherri can be taken out first without drama and then Phillip has to go next. Corinne is giddy at how quickly she and Malcolm were able to debrief and says that she’s never been part of a blindside, but now’s the time! FORESHADOWING!
But I already think Eddie’s a horse’s wang. I like the Enil Edam flag, which features a helicopter. Tree-mail suggests that an eating challenge is coming up. Brenda is psyched. Reynold, however, suggests this is his one weakness. Eddie worries that he might eat something inappropriate — They pixelated his lips, but I’m assuming he feared cow penis — and it might spoil his image. Cochran, however, looks at it a different way. “I need some sort of image rehabilitation. I think this would add a little bit of a wild streak to me and might make me seem a little bit more dangerous. I think this is exactly what my love life needs,” he says.
Cochran’s Rehabilitation. Individual Immunity is what they covet. It is, as predicted, a food-eating competition. Probst swears these are things that are eaten “out here” every day. That’s BS and you know it, Probst. Anyway, it’s a series of group challenges. Andrea, Sherri, Corinne, Eddie, Erik and Malcolm square off with squirming beetle larva. “It’s running off the plate,” Malcolm says. “Is it going to bite me?” Eddie wonders. Andrea, Malcolm and Edie advance. The other six face off on the same squirming beetle larva. Squirmy! Cochran is first, followed by Phillip and Michael. In the second round, they’re eating “ship worms,” which are actually like clams and apparently can eat through the hull of ships. They’re disgusting and stringy and gooy. Malcolm, Eddie and Cochran take the prize. “You’ve got ship-worm mustache,” Probst tells Adorable Andrea. And she does! Ew! The next round? Balut, naturally. “I can see the feathers,” Malcolm says. “You can see the feathers. You can see the little beak,” Probst adds. Cochran is a warrior and finishes first! Eddie has a reversal of fortune and has to re-feed as Malcolm chews and… finishes. It’s Malcolm versus Cochran. I like this. Probst is actually impressed with Cochran, perhaps for the first thing. “He’s Ginger Kobayashi,” Malcolm says of his competition. Pig brain is the last delicious dish. Cochran stuffs the brains down and wins Immunity, shadow-boxing in his moment of glory. “I’ve been waiting my whole life for this. You’re going to touch my shoulders. It’s going to be incredible,” he tells Probst, receiving the Immunity necklace.
An easy first vote. Monkey! Cochran is glowing. He’s agog that he beat “the Golden God of this tribe” in Malcolm, calling it “dream fulfillment.” He knows he’s being a bad sport, but he also knows everybody is happy for him. “I like Cochran, but since I don’t plan on keeping him around that long, I’m glad we got it out of the way early, so he can check that off the bucket list,” Malcolm says. Malcolm gets his troops in line, but he worries about independent free-thinkers. Phillip, thinking he’s got control, wants to do a split vote with Eddie and Reynold, but Corinne suggests that Eddie and Reynold would go along with voting Sherri out and they might as well have an easy first vote. “I want a big fish to go home,” Phillip insists and he tells Corinne that this is what Boston Rob would do. With Adorable Andrea and Cochran and Dawn, Corinne suggests strong-arming Phillip to vote Sherri out. Cochran is OK with one easy vote, but he also doesn’t want to show the world that there are cracks in the Favorites Alliance. TARSIER! Reynold is OK with being in a counter-alliance that might eventually overthrow “Lord Phillip of the High Shelter” and he exchanges exploding fist-bumps with Corinne. This could get Reynold back in business, or so he figures.
An easy first vote complicated. Snakes. Corinne levels with Dawn that she isn’t prepared to put up with being marginalized by Phillip forever and shows her cards that she may target Phillip after the Sherri vote. Dawn’s experiencing deja vu and she thinks her problem the first time was getting key information and not sharing it. Uh-oh. Dawn goes first to Cochran and suggests that Dawn has an alliance that’s prepared to break up the Favorites alliance and take control. Cochran is flabbergasted and agrees with Dawn’s counter-plan to put together numbers to take Corinne out instead. “It’s a sobering situation and if we don’t come up with a plan, it could be devastating to my game and the game of my allies,” Cochran says, before going to Andrea. Andrea makes Contemplative Dimples. I like Contemplative Dimples and Andrea is up for a blindside. Erik is viewed as the wishy-washy question mark who nobody can read. Andrea tells Phillip and Phillip is game for booting Corinne out. “I will not allow Corinne to take control of this game,” Phillip tells us, before telling Sherri that she needs to vote Corinne. “I’m willing to make a really big move. The problem is, I can’t stand Phillip,” Sherri says. “I have no idea what’s going on, but I feel like I’m becoming the swing vote,” says Erik, who sounds utterly clueless.
Tribal Council. Michael says it’s a fair assumption that a Fan will be going home tonight. Corinne agrees it’s bleak, but “a situation is never helpless,” admitting she’s open to pitches. “That’s one of the good things about Corinne is that she is so open and honest about it,” Cochran says. Reynold tries reminding the Favorites that he can be a chess piece for Favorites not feeling secure. “I am so much more paranoid this time around,” Adorable Andrea admits. Corinne then offers a Mike Tyson quote about how everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face. Sherri makes like she’s feeling defeated. Reynold teases that the bottle is about to pop, predicting future shockers, but not on this vote. Hmmm… Reynold would, indeed, think that. But is he right?
The Vote. “You are one of the most selfish people I’ve ever met in my life,” Phillip says, writing Corinne’s name down. Corinne writes Sherri’s name and says, “Unfortunately for you, I wasn’t looking for applications for new friends.” Andrea writes Corinne’s name, but admits to being nervous. Michael, trying to stay alive, votes for Sherri. Nobody plays an Immunity Idol. Probst tallies: Sherri. Sherri. Sherri. Sherri. Sherri. [Lots of smirking.] Corinne. Corinne. Corinne. [Some concern.] Corinne. [Shock.] Corinne. [Corinne says, “Oh my God.”] Corinne. CORINNE. Tee-hee. That was fun. Farewell, Corinne. In her interview, Corinne says that other than Michael and Malcolm, she didn’t really like anybody out there, which was why she was eager to switch things up. But at least she made some new memories.
Bottom Line. Gee. Isn’t it funny that when you have an episode that’s heavy on strategy and low on Phillip being a lunatic (to say nothing of Brandon being a lunatic [or Shamar being a lunatic]), you get an episode that’s satisfying on a purely “Survivor” level without gratuitous exploitation of the mentally unstable. Weird, right? This was basic and satisfying with certain limitations. Yes, the Disgusting Food Challenge is a variation on reality TV at its worst, but like old prostitutes, “Survivor” has the advantage of having become respectable with age. Yes, they were eating larva and balut and all of that, but what used to be shocking and disgusting has become amiable and institutionalized. Nothing under any of those covered dishes surprised any of the players and absolutely everybody made a game effort to eat what was offered and it happened that in a season of Fans & Favorites, the ultimate SuperFan/Favorite, Cochran, had the mind-over-matter resources to make it into an exercise. And good for Cochran. He deserved that one. And Cochran also benefited from a situation in which nothing physical or survival-y was required. Now that nobody’s dumping rice and the rain appears to have temporarily stopped, these folks look pretty comfortable. Comfortable players are better set up to make intellectual moves and this was a good, solid play put into place by, of all people, Dawn. And executed by, of all people, Erik.
Bottom Line, II. Dawn, of course, made the right move. She figures she has a Final Four with Phillip and Andrea and Cochran. And even if she decides not to stick with that, she’d have lost even the potential for that alliance if she let Corinne take over. She has the ability to flip-flop as requires if she needs to shake things up again, but if Corinne’s alliance had been in control, she just would have been a pawn going towards the middle, but not the end. Whether or not Erik made the right move remains to be seen. He shifted away from an alliance that had both strength and a pair of status quo-screwing Hidden Idols lurking. Now he’s with an alliance in which, at least from what we’ve seen, he has no evident strategic power, but a group in which he could potentially dominate as a physical threat if some of the Alphas are somehow jettisoned in the weeks to come. I think he probably has a better chance to force himself up the ranks of this alliance than he would have with Corinne, Michael and the Alphas. Right?
What do y’all think? Are you sad to see Corinne go?
It really sucks to see Corinne voted out and I think I’ll hate Dawn forever now.
On a different note, what is the deal with Erik? I thought maybe he was just getting a bad edit but it seems like he really is barely there. And when he is there he’s utterly clueless. I loved Erik on his season and am really disappointed in his game.
MrMojo – I remember linking Erik in his season, but I no longer remember why watching this guy. He was kinda goofy and normal, but he obviously was “Survivor”-stupid, so how much of his appeal came from how dominant he seemed to be in challenges and how much of that appeal has been diminished seeing him equalled if not exceeded by Reynold and Malcolm?
I really thought he’d be more Survivor smart this season. He participates on Reddit’s Survivor forum and I’ve heard him in podcasts where he seems to understand strategy, etc. I have no clue what he thinks he’s doing out there.
Erik and Brenda are getting edited like they quit eventually. Brenda even has that noticeable limp and now her right knee is heavily wrapped, but the show hasn’t even mentioned it. It’s totally bizarre. I know a ton of time has been monopolized by insane people, but still, you’d think we’d have heard from them a couple times, right?
If you look at the number of people left and the number of episodes left, there need to be two more double elimination episodes. Past history tells us that a double length/double elimination final episode is pretty common, so that implies that one of the next 5 weeks will feature either an evacuation plus regular vote or a double elimination vote.
The thing I don’t get, is that Erik was considered a survivor fool by giving away his idol then getting voted out, if you were given a chance at redemption, wouldn’t you try and assert some strategy this time around?
Guessing from how this season has gone, I’m guessing we liked (remembered fondly) Erik based on his strength and naivety.
It could be part of his strategy to just be the “I’ll do whatever anyone tells me” type.
Especially in an returning player season, everyone is going to fall towards being more agressive than they normally would.
They are doing this because they decided they weren’t agressive enough the last time the played and need to be more agressive this time around (seemingly everyone besides Brenda/Erik has said this during their talking heads).
Or because they know the returning players are going to be more agressive than normal players, it just keeps going on and on in a cycle of everyone needing to be more agressive.
Having said all that, Erik wasn’t smart player the first time around, even if you remove the giving away the idol he wasn’t strategic at all, and it doesn’t appear much has changed since then.
So I highly doubt he’s chosen the above path of being under agressive as an aid to help him fly under the radar long enough for him to go on an immunity run at the end.
I’m getting tired of hearing John disparaging himself all the time. It’s really getting old. Does he think he’s going to get sympathy from anyone?
It was funny to see the look on Corinne’s face when she heard the votes. I won’t miss her but there were bigger threats to get rid of (say one of the Alphas) which would have splintered their alliance. I don’t think getting rid of Corinne was a very strategic move.
And when is that dark-haired beauty going to say or do something? Julia was a regular chatty Cathy compared to her.
I totally enjoy Cochran. He’s consistenly amusing and I enjoy his jokes at this own expense. Besides his vanilla joke about (don’t know her name) was pretty funny last week, so its not all the time.
Corinne lacked self awareness and it was rightly her downfall obviously. She was making this move to wrestle “control” from Phillip (even though everyone is just appeasing him with this leader BS), because she was tired of him walking around like he was in charge.
Then she makes this plan, and then goes and tells everyone how great everything is going to work for her and how in control of the game she’s going to be.
Completely oblivious that if someone became aware of the plan that helped Corrine a great, but wasn’t going to benefit them, they would just let it happen.
I liked Corinne, but she dug her own grave. If she’d kept quiet about her 6-person alliance she could have convinced the others all to go for Sherri, allowing for an easy vote and a delayed power-play.
Even if Phillip prevailed with his vote-splitting method, Corinne’s 6 (or 5 if Erik flipped) against Sherri would have sent Sherri home and Corinne would have had a strong hand.
I just don’t see any upside for Corinne to have shared with Dawn. As for Dawn, she played it pretty smart as far as I can see.
I agree. I couldn’t believe it when Corinne just flipped out at the idea of splitting the votes, when Phillip all but gave her the perfect situation where she could vote Phillip out with no fuss at all.
I love Corinne and couldn’t believe when she was against splitting the vote. That was the absolute best thing possible for her plan.
Agree, it made no sense to not split the vote.
I also thought it would have raised more questions about why Corinne would want to keep the alpha males around over Sherri. But oddly everyone seemed to be on board with voting out Sherri, even though that made no logical sense.
Totally agree, Corinne/Malcolm’s plan was going great until Corinne needed to boast to someone else how great it was.
The thing is, the tribe was going along with her plan to vote out Sherri… THEN she overplayed her hand and ruined it. You don’t talk about the coup until you’re storming the gates. She needed to shut up and not boast about her great plan and just let everyone else do it for her. Poor Malcolm, putting confidence in Corinne when he needed Denise.
I’m not sure Corinne/Malcolm’s plan was all that smart to begin with.
They only had a 6 person alliance, if you included Erik who they didn’t have. After Sherri would have been voted out last night, that still leaves them with a 6 person alliance, and 12 people left.
Furthermore, it gives them a 3 favs vs 3 fans split in this new alliance. Why would Corinne/Malcolm want to sign up for that? Especially Malcolm, since he’s aware that Reynold also has an idol.
Maybe they were just setting things up for next vote to pull in Erik, and then pull in another fav, but Corinne went and blew up the alliance plan before it had reached “well thought out” levels.
Like everyone else here I don’t get it.
Corinne and Malcolm had 5 votes for sure. They didn’t need to talk to anyone else at this point. If they had all voted for Phillip and everyone else split between Eddie and Reynold they might have got Phillip out and splintered a strong alliance. They could have easily brought in Sherri safely to make an even stronger vote.
Corrine would need to figure out who was voting for who. It would be a bit risky if too many of Phillip’s alliance were voting the wrong way.
… or you wait until next week to approach other’s when your position is stronger. a 5 person alliance wouldn’t be dominant next week if you pull that move this week. Plus, why would Malcolm/Corinne want to get into a 6 person alliance with 4 fans?
Really, if Corinne could’ve kept quiet about her alliance, Sherri would be out and she would be in complete control.
When Erik asked Andrea to “just point” at the name on the flag, that reminded me of some similar moment from TV or film that I just can’t place. Any ideas?
I know what you’re talking about but can’t place what TV show or film it reminds me of. Now it’s going to drive me crazy.
Random thought but wouldn’t it be hysterical if next time they could signal who Erik should vote for by having Bubbles make a cameo and place the red hat on the person’s head?
I got to the point where I liked Corrine less than Phillip. She really rubbed me the wrong way. Probably all her talk of her “gay” and how he was hers. She was funny sometimes but became, for me, unlikable somewhere along the way. She said something in her exit comments about how she wanted to switch because she sensed problems in her alliance. The only problem I saw was her inability to deal with Phillip. The rest of that alliance seems to understand that they need to deal with him and string him along until the other players are eliminated. I really didn’t like her game.
I was a little surprised that Cochran didn’t see what Corinne was doing. Maybe he’s not as astute in the game as he would have us believe?
How will Malcolm scramble back from this? Idol notwithstanding.
Yea her comments about “the gay” rubbed me the wrong way too.
Corinne was idiotic. What the hell was the upside to telling Dawn that plan?
I was ready to cry like Dawn after Corinne made that move. I so want Phillip to go.
Are we sure Brenda isn’t didn’t just happen to be vacationing on the same island where Survivor is being filmed?
Corinne is not as smart as she thinks she is. As soon as she started opening her mouth, the end was inevitable. Cochran and Dawn have improved their game immensely. They might make it to the end. I’m surprised no ones looking for the other hidden immunity idol of. It’s out there!
Malcolm has one idol and Reynold has the other one.
There is no other idol out there. Malcolm has one and Reynold has the other that he found again after playing it. Now people may not know that… But it’s not in play
At which point do you think Erik flipped? and why did Malcolm think he had him in his pocket?
If Corinne had her, mike, reynold and Eddie all vote for philip, it wouldn’t have mattered who voted for which male fan in a split vote.
i meant malcom voting her way as well.
But then she definitively breaks with he fan alliance and is still outnumbered. So while you win the battle you get crushed in the war when the other 6 line up against you. So Corinne and Malcolm’s strategy was brilliant, until Corinne had to tell everyone how brilliant it was.
BBQ – i have rethought this. she should have recruited Sherri and talked to her instead of dawn. and they should have just all voted for philip while the favorites are busy splitting male fans votes.
Matt,
Problem with pulling in Sherri is you would have a 7 person alliance with 4 fans and only 3 favs (Corrine, Malcolm, Erik). Don’t see the 3 favs signing up for that.
Great episode and what a bummer for Malcolm to have a strong plan go boom because his top ally made a horrible blunder.
Imagine he will be one of the next couple to go now, especially as it seems clear Dawn is not turning on that core alliance. Can’t see him getting back into the Stealth R Us good graces either. This is now the third time she has gone back to Phillip and/or Cochran with key info directly leading to a vote out.
Yea I agree with you, the ONLY thing I can think of would be to claim ignorance and say he thought the plan was to vote Sherri. Even then though, he’s probably not getting back in good graces with the core group and would be fodder sooner than later.
Such a great plan Malcolm had then Corinne blew it…
He has no hope. Corrine spoiled the beans and now everyone knows Malcolm was part of the group trying to blindside Phillip and take control.
He *did* vote Sherri and was not made aware of blindsiding Corrine, so he now knows he’s no longer part of the dominant alliance.
He’s toast. His only way out is to use his and Reynold’s immunity idols the next two weeks and get lucky in figuring out who the other alliance is targeting.
Corinne completely overplayed her hand, the tribe was going with her plan and there was literally nothing gained from pushing her plan to Dawn NOW. Wait until next week to reveal and you have more power and might sway her. Ugh, stupid Corinne. They had a good strategy and Corinne overplayed it. I just hope she hasn’t brought Malcolm down with her.
Also, didn’t Cochran go to Dawn about flipping to Coach’s team on their season? And she said no, so she wasn’t exactly blind-sided by it… if memory serves correctly.
You are correct about the last time they played.
Cochran and Dawn were both outsiders in their tribe before they merged. Cochran talked to Dawn about flipping, but she balked.
There was doubt that Dawn would also flip, but in the end it turned out Cochran was the only one who did.
I never liked Corinne, though I found her more tolerable this iteration than her last. But telling Dawn?? What an idiot!
Mostly, though, I’m mad at her for messing up Malcolm’s game. I hope he can trick Reynold into giving him that other idol so Malcolm can have two chances to stick around (unless he goes on an immunity run, which would also rule). IOW, go, Malcolm! :-)
Corrine should have just shut her mouth after getting Dawn to agree to voting out Sherri. As a matter of fact why she didn’t just acquiesce to Philips demand to split the vote and have her secret alliance vote out Philip? 3 vs 3 vs 6.. durrr..
Do you think the Phillip, Dawn, ect.. alliance is playing under the assumption that they are going up against 1 or multiple idols?
I still think that group of 4 (Michael, Eddie, Reynold, Malcolm) can flip the game back in their direction two ways.
1. Getting Sherri or Erik back on board to make it 5 vs 6. That way they get to a place where
2. Malcolm uses the idol and flips the numbers back his way.
That would make Erik a flip flopper, but it’s the only reasonable way besides using back to back immunity idols to make it 5 vs 4
Also those 4 can flip the game by winning the immunity challenges and they have the players to do it. I do think Brenda leaves at some point because they have not shown her do anything which made me surprised she was with Stealth R Us last night.
Why would Erik flip to go to the bottom of a physically strong male alliance? If he’s going to be at the bottom of one, better to be at the bottom of one in which he has a chance to go on an immunity run.
I suspect Malcolm never had Erik. It was still a Faves v. Fans game w/ Andrea literally pointing the way… Just so happened she fingered a Fave — but that is the cost of defection.
Even with a split vote and taking out a Stealth/Fave with the Malcolm five this round – that still would put the new alliance in the minority at the very next TC. It’s not sustainable. So no real loss anyway.
It was too early to try and split, and especially to align with the two biggest targets out there? That is suicide. And it just wasn’t in the best interest of others’ to board a sinking ship. So no surprise at all, that the numbers simply were not there.
“Dawn goes first to Cochran and suggests that Dawn has an alliance that’s prepared to break up the Favorites alliance and take control”
Don’t you mean that Dawn suggests Corinne has the alliance?
Hey man, well it may not be totally BS, because a balut seller is always around at 6pm, selling balut + other variety of eggs, crackers, etc. Everywhere, even in Metro Manila. I was expecting balut and was pretty much surprised with the rest, but did my friend watching with me surprise me about the ship worm as he shouted “TAMILOK!” all of a sudden and I went “you know that sh*t?”. So then I knew hey these may indeed be real deals, with the BS part perhaps from the absence of any preparation to render such food items as delicacies. The balut though, that’s how it really is.
I’m very happy though that they had this eating challenge, one of the veeeery few manifestations of anything Filipino in two cut-throat survivor seasons. Tribe name? I wish they had gone with PHILIP.
Best episode of the season so far. High on strategy and low on Jerry Springer type moments. The eating challenge is classic survivor and glad to see it back. Like that they are doing the submerged under a cage challenge next week Remember that from Palau I think. Corrine had the right idea but was just too blabby. Have to be more careful who you share info with. She should have let them split the vote like they wanted and that would have been easy for her alliance to vote out Sherry