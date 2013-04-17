Recap: ‘Survivor: Caramoan’ – ‘Zipping Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’

Pre-credit sequence. Enil Edam returns from last week’s bananas Tribal Council. Phillip calls a Stealth R Us team meeting, leaving Reynold, Eddie and Malcolm alone. Poor Malcolm. He has a nickname and everything, but he’s no longer invited to the SRU parties. “It was the right call. I don’t feel too bad about it,” Malcolm says of his play for Reynold’s Idol. “We have nothing to be afraid of,” says Eddie, knowing that the Alphas are at the bottom. As the Big Seven agree that everything will be OK as long as they keep the Alphas from finding an Immunity Idol, the Alphas are agreed that they have to go out the next morning to find an Immunity Idol. “I’d rather be my own man than be a puppet for Phillip,” says Eddie, who has been drafting off of Reynold all season. Everybody else does a S-R-Us cheer. It’s lame.
All I want for Chrithmuth… After all of her recent betrayals and flip-flops, Dawn is no longer seeming so hypothetically unbeatable, or at least that’s what Cochran is telling Phillip, who agrees that she isn’t a threat in any challenges. And, indeed, Dawn is in the middle of a breakdown and calling for Brenda. Dawn, it turns out, doesn’t have any bottom teeth and she lost the retainer that contained her falsies. She can’t even look at the camera as she sobs and tells the story and she vows to pull herself from the game before continuing without her bottom teeth. With a snorkel and goggles, Brenda gets to play Steve Zissou and she recovers the teeth. “There is a lot of kindness,” Dawn says of Brenda. This was… uncomfortable. “My heart just went out to her so much,” says Brenda, who vows to stand by Dawn. That’s somewhat sweet and somewhat disturbing but… Brenda got a confessional segment! VICTORY!
Purple people eaters. Reward is up for grabs. They’ll be divided in two teams of five, racing through obstacles and searching through mud for bags of balls. Those balls have to be shot into a basket and blah blah blah. Want to know what they’re playing for? They get lunch at a nice resort with a pool. It’s Reynold, Erik, Dawn, Cochran and Phillip for the purple team against Eddie, Malcolm, Sherri, Adorable Andrea and Brenda for orange. Oh right. This is the challenge from last season and Malcolm is using the Penner strategy and securing all of the bags for his team. It worked for Penner, but will it work for Malcolm? Unfortunately, it’s only a good strategy if Malcolm actually finds all the bags of balls, but he lags. Any hope that orange had of catching up is squandered by Sherri’s slowness on the balance beam. It’s a rout. Purple makes all 12 shots before orange gets a single one.
Partially muddy with a chance of showers. The victorious orange team are greeted by an insane spread of food, including beef and calamari and all manner of protein. Cochran is appreciative of the rejuvenation, which he deadpans will allow him to continue to be a “challenge monster.” But they don’t just have food. There’s also a shower and soap, which is helping Dawn get her marbles back. Phillip doesn’t need no stinking shower. He’d rather just jump into the pool, leaving a muddy trail behind him. “I’m really sick of Phillip being around,” Erik complains. “I’m loving life,” Phillip tells us.
Dawn of the Dead. Dawn’s marbles lasted only a few hours. It’s nighttime and she’s not sleeping, just as she apparently hasn’t been sleeping for days. She’s getting nervous about the way the game is going to play out from here and she’s getting paranoid about being blindsided. Ruh-roh. Dawn’s particularly afraid that Adorable Andrea has become assimilated by the Alphas. Wait. Did she not watch last week’s episode? Dawn warns Phillip that Andrea could be targeting her. Phillip reassures her, while singing that Dawn could be his target. Phillip calls Dawn “a lunatic,” which is a little bit like… well… Phillip calling somebody else a lunatic. Cochran is baffled by Dawn’s paranoia and he’s becoming suspicious of Dawn. Crunch. Crunch. Everybody’s enjoying burnt coconut. Dawn can’t take it anymore. She says that she needs a break and she can’t take it anymore. Andrea’s concerned and confused and Phillip reassures her that Dawn’s paranoia is being monitored. “I honestly feel unstable,” Dawn confesses to Cochran, asking for time alone. “I cry more than a baby. Literally,” Dawn says, while Cochran compares her level of instability to that of the Departed Mr. Hantz. Ouch. Low blow.
Humpty Dumpty, Repaired. It’s Day 28. Maybe Dawn just needed a commercial break to recharge? Or at least a night’s sleep. It turns out that Dawn went home on Day 28 last time, but suddenly her head is clear and she’s rebooted. Stealth R Us calls another meeting to decide who’s going next. They unanimously agree that they want Reynold gone first. They decide to split the votes four for Reynold and three for Malcolm. “My alliance has the numbers and I couldn’t be happier,” says Cochran in what I have to assume will prove to be the foreshadowiest bit of foreshadowing that was ever foreshadowed.
It’s “Aquaman” and Reynold is Vinnie Chase. Immunity time. I bet nobody wants Reynold to win Immunity, eh? Players have to race across a platform, swim under the platform and secure various rings. It’s an entirely physical challenge. Gee. Think Reynold might have a good chance in this one? The competition is in two heats. Reynold dominates the first round, followed by Andrea. Before the second heat, Phillip recuses himself due to a childhood incident involving water. Predictably, Malcolm dominates the second heat, with Brenda finishing second after Eddie blunders his second ring. It’s hard to imagine somebody other than Reynold or Malcolm taking this. In the final challenge, they have to collect a whopping five rings. That’s a lot of underwater swimming and… Reynold and Malcolm dominate. Malcolm has the early sprint advantage, but when it comes to endurance, it’s not all that close. Reynold wins Immunity. Well that complicates things slightly, eh? Not for me, I mean. I’m sitting on my couch.
Do you have Prince Phillip in a can? “I’m gonna do whatever I want,” Reynold says. And what Reynold wants to do is talk trash about Phillip, who he’s incredulous was willing to sit out an Immunity Challenge, “especially if you have lions and gorillas tattooed on your body.” Phillip is still feeling cocky, though. Phillip figures he’s coasting to the Final Three and, barring bitterness, he could even win. He has zero concern about a vote-splitting situation with Malcolm and now Eddie. Malcolm’s hope is to somehow get through Tribal without giving up the Idol in his pocket, so he calls the Alphas together to see if he can get a new Idol. Phillip is sitting around recalling his trauma, while Andrea and Dawn also go on the Idol prowl. Who’s going to get lucky? Well… It’s hard to know. Everybody is scouring simultaneously and in the same place, when Malcolm reaches into a rock crevasse and pulls out an Idol. Is this a play? Is it actually a new Idol? Apparently. Andrea rushes back to Stealth R Us and lets them know, not that this changes the plan. Everybody agrees they still have numbers and it’s off to Tribal. “Now I’m double-screwed,” Eddie says, predicting his own exit.
Tribal Council. Oh. Michael is the first member of the Jury. Did we know that? Reynold, Eddie and Malcolm agree that they’re collectively in jeopardy. Everybody tells the happy story of Malcolm’s Idol, which he puts around his neck. It seems that sitting out Immunity made history for Phillip? Phillip again tells the story of his near-drowning and he insists he’d do it again. Andrea discusses a stressed out situation at camp where nobody can talk to Malcolm, Reynold and Eddie. And then… The awesomeness begins. Malcolm whips out his other Idol and passes it to Eddie. Reynold loves it. Michael on the Jury loves it. Eddie loves it. Heck, even Cochran loves it. He appreciates good game-play. Adorable Andrea, however, looks like somebody drowned her puppy. Suddenly, there’s crosstalk everywhere. “I want to hit pause on the other nine,” Probst says, simultaneously loving this moment, but also hoping to retain order. Malcolm acknowledges that even if they’re temporarily safe, it’ll still be 6-3 against them at the next Tribal. So he gets to fiddling. “I’ll just throw it out there. The three of us are voting for Phillip,” he says. “Phillip is the fun-sponge,” Malcolm argues, saying it doesn’t have to be “this militaristic thing.” Andrea’s name seems to be getting whispered a lot, plus she also isn’t sure if she can trust the Alphas. Erik then throws out the possibility that one of the Alphas might not decide to actually play one of their Idols. Cochran describes his reaction as “bipolar,” saying that the “Survivor” fan at home is sitting there loving this. So… What’s coming?
The vote. “Whatever happens tonight, this is why I freaking love ‘Survivor,'” Cochran says, though we don’t see his vote. Erik writes down “Fillup,” which means at least one person split off from the main group. Still no clue what’s coming. But I love how much Cochran is loving this. Will anybody/everybody play their Idols? Eddie plays his. And Malcolm plays his. Bah. I wanted a killed bluff from one of them. “Bastards. Come on,” Malcolm whispers. Probst tallies: Malcolm. Malcolm. Eddie. Eddie. Eddie. Eddie. Phillip. Phillip. PHILLIP. He doesn’t say a word to anybody other than saying “Thank you” to Jeff. “Did they change the game enough to survive another vote?” Jeff Probst asks. And that is, indeed, the big question. “I feel I played a great game. I’m so happy with the way I played,” Phillip says. Interestingly, nobody changed their votes other than Erik.
Bottom line, I. First: That was awesome. Second: When it comes to game shifting Tribal Council distribution of multiple Idols, that was still way less awesome than this Tribal Council. Let’s never forget the many layers of awesome that took place with Parvati at that Tribal Council and, of course, that many layers of stupid that put JT in that position in the first place. This may come down to whether you feel greater affection for Parvati or Malcolm. In that battle, as much as I am a big Malcolm fan, I’ll always be Team Parvati. Speaking of… Surely it’s time to bring Parvati and Amanda back for another season, right? Right, Jeff Probst? Who’s with me?
Bottom Line, II. That was terrifically fun and theoretically marvelously played by Malcolm and his grateful alliance of Alphas. The question that has to be asked: Was Erik giving Malcolm some sort of symbol that he had flipped his vote against Phillip? Just so that Malcolm could have saved that Idol, which he didn’t end up needing to use? And I’m confused by the upshot of how Stealth R Us voted. In the end, they did nothing different, with the exception of Erik’s “fillup” vote, which presumably was supposed to be the third vote against Malcolm. So for all of that whispering, everybody other than Erik took the bloodless, passive path to decapitating their unpopular leader. They all remain in contention for Phillip’s hypothetical Jury vote and nobody risked accidentally offending Andrea with a stray vote or Dawn with a stray vote. Is that what their strategy was? Or were they counting on somebody from the Alphas trying an ill-fated bluff and pulling the Idol back? Or were they simply incapable of mobilizing in any way and they just retreated to the original plan because they couldn’t think of any alternatives? It was very weird. I have to assume that in a similar situation, a stronger leader — Boston Rob — would have been able to decisively tell his closest allies, “Vote for Dawn” or “Vote from Andrea” and maybe found some way to escape, but Phillip just didn’t have the juice for that or wasn’t prepared for it.
Bottom Line, III. It will speak ill of everybody in The Former Stealth R Us if they were being completely controlled by Phillip and they disintegrate as an alliance next week, because the fact remains that, as Jeff Probst and Malcolm both said: Nothing has actually changed in the slightest. The smartest vote next week would STILL be to take Reynold out. And if Reynold wins Immunity, the smartest move would STILL be to take Malcolm out. And if Reynold wins Immunity and Malcolm finds his third Idol of the season, the smart move would STILL be to vote Eddie out. I mean, Malcolm and Reynold are, as we saw tonight, the strongest players out there by an insane margin and if you don’t have a pre-existing alliance with either of them, what possible reason could you have to want to form an alliance with either of them? Maybe they could try arguing that Erik, who bailed on the Stealth R Us alliance and is probably the third biggest physical threat, might be a target ahead of one or two of them? Maybe? Just because he’s strong and wishy-washy? But otherwise, I don’t see how they’ve changed their strategic position in any way. And, ultimately, I don’t know if they’ve changed anybody else’s strategic position by removing Phillip, since Andrea and, to lesser degrees Dawn and Cochran, were already in charge of things in that alliance. So it feels like realistically all that happened was a cosmetic shift in the game and nothing more, unless Malcolm’s got some social magic up his sleeve. It will be interesting to see what that social magic might consist of and why anybody would fall for it rather than going, “Ding, dong the former federal agent is dead, but we still have numbers.” Of course, it’s not like there was an alternative play for the Alphas that made any sense that I can think of, so they got spectacular drama for an episode and then they’ll see what comes next.
Bottom Line, IV. This was a second straight great episode and a third straight above average episode. And we’re finally rid of the last of the season’s Big Crazy Distractions. Leaving aside the obviousness of the Alphas as targets for the next few weeks, it seems like it could be anybody’s season and there may not be any obvious goats who anybody would want to take to the end, leading to a hopefully entertaining free-for-all.
OK. Lots of thoughts shared there. Discuss!!!
My God Dawn is annoying with all the crying. She is reaching a Phillip or Brandon level of insufferability. She is a lunatic.
I like how Brenda finally got a confessional and it was for the most pointless segment of the show.
Reynold is a monster. I think one of the Bros will still get voted out next week, but that tribal was fun. I loved Michael’s reactions. He looked 50 years younger shaved.
I’m excited that the “game” has finally started. No more sideshows.
Dawn is killing me. If there’s a blindside soon, I hope it’s her.
Michael no longer looks like Christopher Guest now that he shaved.
I do not particularly enjoy Survivor being turned into scavenger hunt that Russell/Malcolm happen to be very good at. Even though I actually quite enjoy Malcolm (I hate Russell, but whatever). I’d rather he be good at strategy to survive, which I thought he’d been doing an admirable job of this season, but Andrea has been outplaying him because she had a built in partner, and was friends with Cochran pre-game.
And the vote for Team Andrea (I hate Phillip, and she’s the real leader, so we’ll go with that) was exactly correct. They had to remove those idols, so had to stick to the original plan. Especially once the bros announced their vote for Phillip. If they don’t announce, each member of the dominant alliance is suddenly in a prisoner’s dilemma. One of Malcolm’s bad but showy plays from this episode. I think he’s frustrated and knows he’s doomed, so is doing everything he possibly can to get invited back for a third time. Which he’s done.
I’m kind of bummed at this point, because I’m pretty sure Andrea is doomed (she’s got Phillip’s jury vote, and probably Malcolm and Eddie’s when they get there),Malcolm is doomed, and with Brenda’s edit she’s also doomed and that’s pretty much all the likeable people. I don’t like Cochran and the edit seems to be screaming he wins.
I love Cochran, but I agree with your view on “doomed.” Cochran seems to be in a good position, plus his confessionals are top notch, at least admit that!
Also, I think Malcolm’s blindside was a little better than Parvati’s.
Parvati’s was a great surprise, but Sandra didn’t actually get any votes. Malcolm’s team needed both idols to survive. Parvati kind of wasted one.
Parvati made a five person alliance essentially immune. Russell was her double agent, Amanda gave away that Parvati herself was not the target, she let Danielle have the immunity challenge, and handed idols to the remaining two people. And that move let her seize total control of the game.
Malcolm made a three person alliance immune and voted out a player who is ultimately meaningless to everyone except Andrea, who will still finish ahead of Malcolm, Reynold, and Eddie.
Elevation – But everybody knew there were at LEAST two Idols in play tonight. Parvati surprised nearly everybody with the first of her Idols and everybody else with the second. And, in the end, the person who went home was completely blindsided. Once the vote started, Phillip knew he had three votes going against him and that this was at least a possibility.
-Daniel
I guess that makes sense. Parvati had the “better” blindside, but Malcolm had the more necessary play. He or Eddie both needed to play idols. Sandra didn’t.
Also, I’d like to see Parvati back. Amanda annoyed me on Heroes vs Villains. She was too much of an apologist for James being unstable.
Malcolm wasted one too. He only received two votes, so if he didn’t play his then he would have been fine.
Wouldn’t it have been a smarter play to give Eddie the idol but not tell everyone so that the votes would lean to Eddie and then he could play the idol and Malcom could hang onto one for next week? Or is that too risky for Malcom?
That’s too risky because Malcolm doesn’t know if the 7 person split is 4-3 voting against him or 4-3 voting against Eddie. Keeping it a secret doesn’t help him. If it’s 4-3 against him and he doesn’t play the idol then he’s done.
The only way that would have been a better tribal council is if Malcolm pulled both idols right before Jeff said “It’s time to vote.” Because there wouldn’t have been time for Erik to say “Well, maybe their bluffing and neither plays it.” Because, man, I would have loved to see that vote if they didn’t all figure it out. I think the Bro-lliance made a mistake voting Phillip out though. They should have gunned for Andrea. Phillip has zero chance for jury votes. Getting Andrea out now would have really made people think about whats happening and possibly crumbled the Stealth R Us crew since Phillip was already being looked at as an annoyance.
But what we did get with that Tribal Council were some pretty obvious sub alliances showing up with all the chatter.
The Bro-lliance with Malcolm, Eddie, and Reynold
Dawn and Brenda and MAYBE Cochran
Free agents, Erik and Sherri
Andrea
This move really cripples Andrea as she has no ties to anyone since Phillip was her big one. And it looks like Brenda is gunning for Andrea too so who knows. The fact that we haven’t seen Brenda do anything makes me think she doesn’t have the power to take Andrea out, but Andrea seems to be on an island at this point inside her larger 6 person alliance
Who was the Asian lady that helped out Dawn? Is she a member of the crew or something? Kind of reminded me of Brian The Boom Mic Guy helping out Pam on The Office.
Anyway, clearly this episode was all about setting up Dawn as the new “Look at how crazy this person is!” contestant since apparently we can’t go an episode without at least one unstable person anymore.
I wonder if Phillip really had the fear of being underwater or if he saw who he was up against in that heat and knew there was no way he’d finish top two against those four?
Dan- In your exit interview with Phillip, you should make a point of applauding how brilliant he was for “throwing” that challenge to get rid of Julia and just keep going back to how great that move was.
Muddy – I’ll have to see what I can do to work that into my questions with Phillip…
-Daniel
I found out that her name is Brenda. I think she started last week.
I’m not sure who she is but she looked really pretty. Maybe they will let her be on TV one day.
Considering that Phillip didn’t sit out last week when you had to be underneath a metal grate holding your breath as the tide comes over you I would say his fear of being underwater isn’t that great. He didn’t want to get owned by the younger guys so it was easier to sit out. Kind of like when he “threw” that other challenge.
Ask him about the book his brother wrote based on Phillip’s life as a spy! :-D
Jim – Phillip participated in the Immunity last week, but he *was* the first person out, well ahead of anybody else. He may have been completely fine with the treading water portion of that challenge and he may have bailed well before any breath-holding was actually required…
-Daniel
I’m kind of disappointed Malcolm didn’t bluff and not play his idol. Sure he would have risked going home with an idol, but all he did now is buy himself a couple extra days unless someone in Stealth R Us panics and switches alliances. Also, I thought Philip went out nobly by telling his tribe to stick to the plan even though it put a target on his back. If he doesn’t do that then maybe Malcolm keeps his idol.
I’d like the Ozzy/Malcolm comparisons to stop, Malcolm is the better player. You also have to appreciate that they didn’t bluff and went through with it. So many times, players try to overthink the room and screw it up. The alphas are in a bad position, so throw it all against them tonight and worry about it later. That was their best play, imo.
Who knows, maybe without Phillip the alliance splinters and they have a shot. I did enjoy Phillip, I enjoyed his character he was playing and respected the way he went out (what he said atleast). He was at least entertaining.
I still think the alliance holds true and picks off teh Alphas, but… it was worth the shot and I’m glad to see them actually go through with a plan that flusters the majority rather than waiting to get picked off.
BBQ – Are people comparing Ozzy to Malcolm? That definitely undersells Malcolm’s strategic game. Ozzy kept playing over and over again and his game consistently imploded every time he had to use his brain or utilize any sort of social strategy. Then again, while Malcolm is obviously a hell of a strong player, he’s never been a provider on the level that Ozzy always was, whether he was merely providing for himself or for his various tribes.
-Daniel
Not that they show. It doesn’t look like anyone fishes and that all they eat are coconuts, rice and beans which they seem to have plenty of. The days of finding your own food are long gone.
It hasn’t happened so much this year, but last season I seem to recall a lot of it. Both are comparable in challenges (Ozzy being a better swimmer) Malcolm’s clearly better socially/strategically. I mean, look at how Cochran has blossomed away from Ozzy. Ozzy was a great provider, which gives him added benefit to a tribe, but then we have to start doing some math about caloric intake and bring in the advanced metrics. I don’t remember much of Ozzy’s first season, but I believe he succeeded b/c Yule was driving things strategically.
I’d like to see Malcolm back. I bet he’d do well.
@Mulderism,
I seem to recall Colby complaining about how much teh show has changed and how little scavenging, fishing, exploring you can do now. Seems like they cordon them off and don’t give them much.
I heard that too. Maybe that was why Colby checked out halfway through the season. He seemed to have lost his drive.
I think it became too difficult to police a large area (they had to hire a ton of security during some seasons due to people trying to infiltrate the production) so they started limiting where the contestants could go.
Not sure how Malcolm is a great strategist. He’s been proactive both times he played in coming up with plays to make, but his plans for “big moves” have always failed in execution.
But really MOSTLY everyone who’s played is a better strategist and social player than Ozzy.
Jobin00 – I don’t think it’s fair to say his big plans have ALWAYS failed. The guy made it to the final 4 last season and would have won if he won the last challenge. He got Jeff Kent voted out. And he survived time and time again when people thought about flipping to vote him out by talking to them.
Sure in this season his moves haven’t worked, but Corrine blabbing to Dawn and Eddie spilling the truth to Andrea is probably what hurt him more than anything else he did.
Duncan – Understand, but I think last season he gets far too much credit strategically for making it to the final 4.
There were 3-4 votes right around the merge where he was completely out of the loop, and was shocked at each tribal by who went home, because he thought some version of a plan he was involved in was going to be executed that night.
Again, I think he’s a proactive strategic player, which I always enjoy, but I still think he fails to see the bigger picture a lot of times.
Even last week, when his plan failed and Corrine went home, he basically tried the same plan again, with the same people, and somehow didn’t think he had to change it up.
Jobin – Strategy vs. tactics. He’s actually got a great strategy. He’s just been tactically out maneuvered this year. Part of that is because he’s working against two built in two person alliances, three of whom are friends outside the game (Andrea-Dawn-Cochran) and Andrea in particular is almost as smart as he is.
It is moments like this that keep me watching. However, the other group still has numbers so it will depend on whether two people flip or not.
Also, it seemed to me that the plan was to get people to vote Phillip so the guys wouldn’t have to play their idols. The mistake was calling them out on it.
Once Malcolm realized they were going to split their votes anyway, he had to play his idol just in case the votes went against him. It was a smart move. It gives him and his guys a couple of more days to try to swing someone over to their side.
Or to find another idol.
Why did the 3 Amigos use their idols BEFORE tribal to try to pull 2 people over to their side, and set them in a new alliance going forward?
They could have gone to ANY two people of the major alliance and said, who in your alliance do you want out because we can make that happen.
Remember if they resist, then the 3 Amigos can target with their 3 votes, instead of just picking Phillip.
Again, they were LOCKED into using both idols anyway, so why not try to use the power of them to create a new alliance. Even if word spreads they have two idols (which they did at tribal anyway), the remaining players can’t do anything about it.
Sure the two could just flipped back to the majority alliance next week, but it would have at least attempting to set them up for next week. It also would caused unrest in the majority alliance, if two flipped even for a week.
Also, why target Phillip? The best chance they have to stay in the game is by winning challenges, what is Phillip going to win? It’s not going to create unrest by “knocking off the leader” because everyone, includind Malcolm, knows that Phillip was just a leader in Phillip’s eyes only.
They may have gone to people before the reveal at Tribal, but CBS cut it out to have more of a shock value. They didn’t even mention the possibility of Malcolm gving the second idol to Eddie so it’s entirely possible they went to someone to try to flip them before. We won’t know until Dan interviews one of the 3.
The way these shows are edited leaves a lot of that gameplay ambiguous.
This was the most entertaining episode I’ve seen in years. Probably since Heroes vs Villains. Notwithstanding the fact I wanted to give Dawn a slap to shut her up. Very exciting tribal.
I thought it was risky to announce their votes ahead of time. They could have kept quiet and voted out Philip like they were planning and the others would have split their votes and lost when they played their idols. It could have backfired if they decided to vote out Andrea instead. But it worked out for the best and was a good kick in the ass to Phillip.
So they bought themselves another few days. Hopefully now that Phillip is gone the alliance may fall apart. It shouldn’t but if the guys can pick up Eric and eye makeup they might have a fighting chance.
I’m a huge Parvati fan and I strongly second your motion to bring her and Amanda back again. (Courtney too!) But I have to disagree and say tonight’s tribal council was better just because I’ve never seen scrambling and whispering like this at tribal before. Even Probst looked clueless about what was going on.
The Three Amigos should make these plays:
1. To Sherri: you’re the only remaining Fan on their team, you’re #6 in a six-person alliance. Come join us, you can move up to #4.
2. To Andrea: Even though your team split the vote between Eddie and Malcolm, your name was thrown around a LOT by your so-called teammates. They were ready to throw you under the bus and so your place on that team has to be precarious. Come join us and be on the majority, you’ll last longer.
Bingo, there’s your new 5-person alliance. Get rid of Cochrane, Dawn, Erik, and Brenda and then take your chances with the final five.
Thanks for the link to that magnificent tribal council on Heroes vs Villains where Parvati became a my favorite survivor by a mile. I’m with you, I like Malcolm, but Parvati did it first and did it better. Team Parvati always!
This episode was so fun, it couldn’t be written to be more satisfying. Phillip not playing that immunity is such karma too. I’m so happy they took him out instead of Adorable Andrea.
I think SRU voted the same way they’d planned (with the exception of Eric, whose vote of Phillip as foreshadowed in the pool segment) because the risk was Phillip’s and Phillip himself told them they should vote as planned, so they had nothing to lose. I’m glad my four favorites are still in the game (Malcolm, Andrea, Brenda, Cochrin)!
Great recap, love the snark, although I did feel bad for Dawn, I mean it’s easy to mock from the couch.
One of the most entertaining tribal councils I have seen. Maybe the most. If Malcolm and company can get Sherri and Eric to flip they will be in a nice position. I would never consider voting for Dawn if she made it to the final three. She’s horrid in challenges and her constant crying is driving me nuts. No adult should cry that much. If the hidden immunity idols go back into play I wouldn’t be surprised to see Malcolm find them again
I think “The Three Amigos” are just delaying the inevitable, but it was still incredibly entertaining. I still don’t see any of the six flipping (especially since two would need to flip to gain the majority) but hopefully something crazy happens next week as well. Survivor is at its best when it’s unpredictable, which is mostly wasn’t for the first half of the season.
In my mind, there is not enough incentive for 2 people to switch to the 3 amigo’s side because even if they vote out the favorites they are left battling the 3 domninant guys for immunity challenges. Vote them out and take your chances against dawn,cochrane,brenda etc
There’s no real impetus for 2 people to switch to the 3 Amigos. Why battle the guys for individual immunity when you can take at least even odds against Dawn, Cochrane etc? I’d like for Malcolm to get to FTC but I think his play was 1 tribal too late. They needed to have saved Michael last week in order to have a shot at taking charge.
You could always expand it to a new 6-person alliance, with 3 Amigos + 3 others so that it matches up.
But agree, it doesn’t make much sense for the remaining players to join an alliance where they are greatly reducing their chances of individual immunity.
Oh that tribal could have been a lot more exciting had the guys not revealed their idols so soon…
They could have each voted for a Stealth, say maybe Phillip, Andrea, and Cochran. Then *forced* the others to vote out their own upon re-vote…
If they were intent on Phillip, they could still throw the three votes that way upon recast and then all they would need is just one more, which is almost a given there.
There would be way more scrambling and fissures more readily revealed. And with the mega-alliance forced to shatter *themselves* – the guys would be in a much better position to pick up the pieces…
Phillip fell on his sword and more or less kept his alliance intact AND insured that those idols would really be played. It was a dignified exit.
I know I may be alone here – but I will miss the guy. I saw method in his madness and I applaud his efforts in building & maintaining an alliance that was so ultra-sized that it could split votes at will. RIP you big galoot you, you done well.
Wow, splitting the votes 3 ways, one on each would have been insane. Good call on that.
Then the revote would have been the 3 Amigos + 4 that they didn’t vote against, and needing to vote for 1 of the 3 that 3 Amigos voted against with one vote.
That would have been entertaining as all hell.
But it would have removed their ability to decide who goes home, or reduced it to just 3 possible. Though I’m not sure I get how voting out Phillip helps them strategically next tribal. All it did was remove someone annoying from around camp.
Why would Phillip fall on his sword for the betterment of his “alliance?” Dumb move by him, you always do everything in your power to stay another week. They could have easily just said “vote out Sherri.”
Salticid – Part of me *loves* the idea of a 1-1-1 vote by the Alphas, forcing Stealth R Us to totally splinter. But part of me also figures that they were trying to be unifiers as well as dividers. They wanted to offer everybody something they could come together on, in the hopes that if nine people combined to vote Phillip out, maybe when they got back to camp, it would still be 9-0 and new alliances could form, rather than going back at 6-3 still…
But a 1-1-1 split would have been oodles of fun…
-Daniel
Pretty sure Cochran’s head would have exploded.
Why was a new idol introduced into the game? Sure it made for a great episode. But I don’t remember them adding a new idol into the game, when there are already existing ones from the previous unmerged tribes still in someone’s possession.
It was the idol Reynold played last week that was reintroduced. Not a new idol. A new idol would have really annoyed me.
It wasn’t new; it was the one Reynold gave Malcolm last week. They keep putting them back in until final four or five, I think.
But it was a NEW idol.
Reynold played his last week.
But Malcolm still had one from pre-merge that remained in the game.
Usually there is one hidden idol out there in the game per tribe, the only way there are two is when player merge from seperate tribes with their idols.
They don’t usually introduce a 2nd hidden idol to a single tribe, if one already is in someone’s possession.
And they always reintroduce idols that have been played until a certain point in the season (4 or 5 players left?), so they were reintroducing the one Reynold played last week. That idol was from the Fans camp, and Malcolm’s was from the Favorites camp. Those are the only two idols in play.
What happens if you get voted out without playing an idol in your possession? What if you didn’t bring it to Tribal Council? Do the producers go root through your things to find it or can it be found by another player? Sorry, I haven’t watched the show in several seasons so I’m not up to date on the rules.
So, since both idols were used, will they introduce two new idols?
From Entertainment Weekly’s mini-interview with Jeff Probst:
Will both idols go back into play now that they’ve been played?
Good question, Ms. Shaw. We do have a method to our madness and die hard fans have probably already figured it out. So without guaranteeing anything or relating specifically to this situation — I’d say it’s a safe bet that an idol played at this point in the game will go back out.
SAUL,
Exactly my point. If you follow this week’s logic, two new idols will be introduced next week.
But per the usual formula of season’s past though, only one idol will be introduced.
I think it’s just the producers messing with the game and they were playing fast and loose with the “usual” hidden idols in play. Whether this was their plan from the start, or they came up with it on the fly to add a wrinkle and/or because no one had any clue Malcolm had the idol (a rarity over the last bunch of seasons).
Malcolm may not have made a big shift in the voting numbers, but I think he tipped the scales if only by a margin in his favor. I mean, I know the real mastermind is Andrea and with Phillip gone, her, Cochran and Dawn could pretty much run the whole show. But Phillip was the easier target. He’s stepped on enough toes to make it an easy flip for anyone who’s contemplating on doing so. And for now, the easy vote is the way to go for Malcolm and the “Alphas”.
Also, yes. Such an entertaining episode! Can’t wait for the next one!
I’d be interested in hearing Malcolm talk about the decision process here when you eventually talk to him Dan, because he had an alternative that wasn’t as cool, was very risky, but still viable. Play one immunity to save himself at this tribal (losing Eddie). Try to win immunity, if so, great keep going (losing Reynold if you don’t find another idol), if not, play your idol and now you’ve reached the point where the dominant alliance is going to look to turn on itself and you can try to be a key swing vote. And hey, maybe you can keep winning immunities.
Risky of course, because it’s more of a lone-wolf play and you’re giving up on forming something with Eddie and Reynold, but what Malcolm decided to do was risky too. Now his alliance has no idols and he must either win immunity or convince the people he has so far utterly failed to convince to join his group. Maybe if he had played it a little better and not announced who his crew was voting for he might have been able to hang on to his idol, obviously that was his best-case scenario and that seems like what he went for.
I think Malcolm should have let the big alliance choose during tribal who they wanted to see voted out. That would have led to everybody pointing to Andrea or to each other. They could still vote out Phillip, but by that time the alliance would be in taters.
By doing it that way, they could have voted out Phillip and gained Andrea for the alpha alliance.
I think that is what they were kinda trying to do.
To see if they would turn on each other, but it didn’t really reach full panic mode because Phillip said to vote as planned and he would fall on his sword.
Yes, but by forcing them to say out loud who they wanted gone would have stirred up a crap storm.
Then Malcolm could just turn to the person they wanted gone and say “Align with us and we won’t vote you out, instead we’ll vote out whoever you choose.”
The announcement of the vote for Philip was Malcolm’s appeal to any possible sympathizers in the alliance of 7. He was hoping to inspire a sort of slate-cleaning, knowing the one thing they ALL have in common was being sick of Philip. And you could see by the looks on some faces (and Erik’s vote) that it was at least partially effective.
I really don’t get it. Brenda’s cute and hot and atheletic and from what I remember, pretty strategic in her own season. Has there ever been a survivor player who makes it past episode 10 and this is the first time the show showed us a confessional? So weird.
Pavarti’s two idol play was definitely better in that it shifted the power entirely and made way for the villains to take out the heroes. Macolm’s play here was certainly showy and exciting to watch, but in the long run, doesn’t seem like it affected anything power wise and it still looks like the 3 guys are in a bit of bind come next episode.
She had a confessional in the first episode. I wish they showed her more, it’s really disappointing, I was so looking forward to seeing her this season.
They’re punishing her for some reason.