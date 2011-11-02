Recap: ‘Survivor: South Pacific’ – ‘Double Agent’

Pre-credit sequence. “You just witnessed ‘Survivor’ history,” Cochran celebrates as Team Formerly Ozzy returns to camp. Nobody else is nearly as excited by Ozzy’s gamble and they’re all sitting around the fire rationalizing their decision. Keith is especially grumbling, grunting something about how he doesn’t live his life with other people fighting his battles, as if what Ozzy had done was all about Cochran, rather than Ozzy’s own bloated sense of self-worth. “Prepared to be the villain?” Keith asks. Cochran, intrigued by the chance to play a double-agent, insists he is and he’s so ready to be the bad guy that he paraphrases “Scarface.” “First you get the egomaniac returning player voted out. Then you get his Idol. Then you get the million dollars,” Cochrane says, not even bothering with a subpar Pacino.
Full recap of Wednesday’s (November 2) “Survivor” after the break…
Redemption Island deja vu. It’s Night 18 and we get our second shot at Ozzy’s less-than-triumphant arrival at Redemption Island. Christine is tired and confused, but we already saw all this happen at the end of last week’s episode, didn’t we? Ozzy spins his yarn and Christine nods politely. “I think she bought it,” Ozzy says hopefully, before misusing “ironic” and hamming it up like a maniac. “The move is probably either the stupidest thing I could have done, or the craziest, ballsiest thing I could have ever thought of doing,” Ozzy says, at least half correctly.
Let’s stick together. Let’s go straight to the Duel. And in a telling sign, both teams are at the Duel in their entirety. Ozzy goes on an anti-Cochran rant, wildly overplaying his hand, even tossing in a “tribal boundaries, we’re at the Merge, they don’t exist anymore” grace note. Ozzy is not a subtle actor. “I don’t buy it,” Albert says. “I thrive on the pressure to come back in the game… for REVENGE,” Ozzy raves, saluting ABC’s 10 p.m. Wednesday drama. It’s the exact same Duel we saw last season at around this point, where players have to put together long sticks and use them to collect keys. And guess what? The winner’s coming back into the game. This is not the kind of challenge Ozzy was hoping for here, one that rewards absolutely nothing that he’s good at. Both Duelists struggle early, but Ozzy successfully secures the first key. Suddenly, Ozzy’s on a roll and he has the second key, too. And then the third. This Duel was a total rout. Ozzy wins and his idiotic move from last week is suddenly a brilliant move. Christine is out of the game and Cochran puts great effort into looking miserable. Everybody is appreciative of Christine’s Redemption Island run and she’s graceful in departure. And… MERGE! Now, it’s all up to Cochran to pull off his piece of this scheme.
The line must be drawn here. This far and no further! The newly unified Team OzzyCoach celebrates the Merge with the usual amenities and getting-to-know-you chatter and feasting. It’s six-on-six and Coach immediately sits with Cochran. “I don’t want to sound like I’m bad-mouthing my tribe, but the way that they treat me is horrible,” Cochran tells Coach, instantly targeting Keith as his worst tormentor. “I feel like you guys are trying to play us,” Coach says, precisely picking apart each and every piece of Team Ozzy’s plan, predicting that we could come down to a rock-pull at Tribal Council. This is a weird return to the sane and reasonable Coach of the season’s early episodes. BUT… Coach tells Cochran that he knows what it feels like be intellectually superior and surrounded by dolts and he’ll give him a chance to rise up. “There’s a line in the sand… come across that line,” Coach tells Cochran, who has suddenly come to respect Coach, literally drawing said line in said sand. And with that respect, Cochran goes and tells the Team Coach Alliance about Ozzy’s Dream and the whole plot, including his assignment to gather information. “I consider myself a strategist and maybe even a mastermind, but not an evil mastermind,” says Cochran, who returns the Idol to Ozzy, as agreed. “I am the person, right now, who gets to decide how ‘Survivor: South Pacific’ takes shape and possibly ends,” Cochran reflects.
Dawn breaks. AGAIN. Cochran and Dawn go out walking and Dawn tells Cochran that she’s not feeling all that much loyalty to the tribe. With a game-changing swap ahead, Dawn breaks into tears. She’s guilty about not standing up for Cochran, who reminds her of her son. Cochran isn’t down with drawing rocks in the event of a tie and he thinks they can control their own fates. Dawn is prepared to make a stand on Cochran’s behalf, which is very sweet, but perhaps too little too late.
Conspicuously Low-Cost Immunity Challenge. Individual Immunity is finally up for grabs and for this challenge, there are two necklaces, one male and one female. Or at least one necklace will go to a male winner and the other to the female winner. I don’t want to imply that the necklaces have actual gender characteristics. Anywho… The challenge requires players to balance coconuts between two ropes, while standing on a precarious perch. Yawn. Edna and Cochran go out very quickly, proving and confirming their respective weakness. Out goes Whitney, leaving the quest for female Immunity down to Dawn and Sophie, but Sophie goes out soon after, giving Dawn Individual Immunity. Coach goes out and he’s followed by Rick, Jim and Keith. Brandon drops his coconut, leaving Albert versus Ozzy. Down goes Albert and the Ozzy Immunity Juggernaut begins.
For Those About To Rock (We Salute You). The tribe has redubbed itself Te Tuna — making me miss the glory days of tribes renamed after Boston Rob’s favorite imaginary creatures — but Team Ozzy is still a tribe on its own, especially with its pair of Immunity Idols. They initially float voting for Sophie, but decide that Rick may be a better idea. Jim suspects that Whitney is the most likely opposition target on the grounds that they’ll probably be going to Rocks. “I love this game. I respect this game. But I don’t respect reducing my game to a game of chance,” Cochran says, fearing Rocks. Cochran and Sophie parlay extensively and Sophie feels semi-confident in the support of the man she calls “a dodgeball target.” Assuming Cochran stays true, Coach offers him a place to sleep between him and Edna and he believes that he’s done all he can do. So it’s still all on Cochran and, to a lesser degree, Dawn. He’s still waffling, but Dawn is no longer interested in flipping. Dawn, in fact, warns Cochran that “what goes around comes around,” as if karma will eventually impact the rude people, in the long run. Suddenly, Dawn has decided that she’s had great experiences with her tribe and she loves them. Dawn, who prayed on this, has decided not only that Cochran shouldn’t flip, but that it’s WRONG for him to flip.
Tribal Council. Jeff Probst suggests to Coach that a tie may be coming and both Ozzy and Coach agree that a six-six vote is likely. Probst explains Rocks and reminds them that they could avoid Rocks if somebody flips. “I’ve never seen two tribes that seem so entirely cohesive in their own separate ways,” Cochran says. Jim says it makes no sense for anybody on their side to flip. Albert mocks Ozzy’s Duel theatricality, calling it “his best Broadway production” to point out that there’s an Idol floating around with Team Ozzy. Sophie says she was offended by Ozzy’s performance and Ozzy acknowledges it was “maybe was a little lackluster or maybe a little too over-the-top” and announces that his alliance has the Idol and he’s prepared to use it. Coach appears to give Cochran a wink, or maybe he just got something in his eye (I watched thrice and couldn’t decide).
The Vote. Probst goes to tally the votes, with Ozzy starting the wackiness by taking out his Idol and giving it to Whitney. The votes: Keith. [Ozzy looks down, immediately realizing that he threw away the Idol for nothing.] Keith. Keith. Keith. Keith. Keith. Rick. Rick. Rick. Rick. Rick. Rick. TIE! TIE! TIE!
The Revote. They can only vote for Keith or Rick. [Coach has started making funny “I’m voting faces.” I like it.] Time to retally. Keith. Keith. Keith. Keith. Rick. Rick. Rick. Rick. Rick. KEITH. Cochran flipped! For the second time this episode, Whitney’s shocked swearing has to be blurred. “I swapped. I’ll explain it,” Cochran says. “Coward,” Jim responds. “Don’t talk to him like that. That’s what you get for talking to people like that in the first place,” Brandon shoots back at Jim after a second “Coward” whisper. Look at Brandon, suddenly the guardian of wayward sheep. If only he had similar respect for women.
Bottom Line: That was a twisty and convoluted episode of “Survivor,” which I mean in a good way. There were just a ridiculous number of moving pieces at work in this episode and perhaps that’s why although I was tremendously entertained, maybe I’m not ready to call this a “pantheon” episode. Personally, my sense of schadenfreude wanted Ozzy to bomb out at the Duel or wanted the producers to hold off on the merge, but instead everything went exactly Ozzy’s way, right up to the Individual Immunity win. What Ozzy didn’t count on was that Cochran had been treated poorly enough that the double-agent would just flip, which feels like a pretty dumb thing not to count on, but once everybody had spent 20 days picking on Cochran, there wasn’t much they could do about the possibility. I like people to learn from their heinous behavior and just as I wish Mario Lopez understood why “H8r” failed, I also wish Keith had a clue why Cochran flipped on him, but Keith just thinks Cochran flipped because he was a spineless weasel and not because Keith (and Jim and Whitney and Ozzy) were ginormous tools and couldn’t even be bothered to feign compassion. So Keith doesn’t really understand why he was voted out and Ozzy also doesn’t get how his best laid plans of mice and men gang aft agley-ed as badly as they did. And that lack of self-awareness took away from some of my enjoyment of what ought to have been a triumphant moment. Also, Cochran’s about to face a lot of hatred next week and his most likely defenders are a group of maniacal Christians who pray to a reality TV-obsessed God. How are you supposed to feel good about Cochran’s position? I guess you just have to acknowledge that his other choice was four bullies and a jellyfish who were never going to let him truly play their reindeer games. In that respect, this was the perfect episode… FOR REVENGE.
Wacky stuff, right? What did you think of Wednesday’s “Survivor”?
REVENGEEEEEEEEE!
I would feel so much better if I didn’t think Cochran was the biggest tool out there. But now he’s with his natural sexist allies, so this is going to get nauseating. Hopefully Sophie pulls it out, otherwise I hate everyone.
Even with some of the “villains” the show has portrayed beforehand, I don’t think I’ve ever disliked anyone in the 23 seasons of the show as much as I’ve disliked Kieth this season. Isn’t really nice to anyone and is just completely oblivious to everything going on around him (as you pointed out in your recap). Hopefully he’s out at the next Duel.
And Ozzy in the front of the rainbow in the preview for next week’s episode allowed for 2 “laugh out loud” Ozzy moments this week (with REVENGE of course coming beforehand).
Keith: “Here c-c-c-omes C-c-c-cochran to k-k-kill me.”
Cochran: “REVENGEEEEEEEEE!” (thank you, DANNYF)
Great job by the editors of this episode.
Kudos to Dan for an excellent recap which has several LOL moments.
I hate to agree with Crazy Brandon, but I think he’s kinda right with what he said at the end of tribal. You can’t treat people that way and expect them to be on your side.
Dawn? She is weak and naive. She could have joined Cochran on the flip and possibly gotten to the end with him. I think Cochran is going to be able to find a seam in the Team Coach alliance without too much trouble which would have provided Cochran and Dawn a clear path the final (whether it turns out to be 2 or 3 in the final).
Nothing funnier than seeing someone who thinks he’s smarter than he truly is get enraged when he is outsmarted (talking to you, Jim).
Cochran should have been voted off weeks ago. The biggest mistake Savaii made was keeping him around. Jim was right, it was a coward’s move, and Cochran’s an idiot if he thinks he’s in any better position to win the million where he is. He’s the bottom rung on the Upolu ladder and now he’s got five pissed off jury members to contend with. The best shot he had at winning was to remain loyal, and a “student of the game” should have known as much. Poor move by Cochran to flip, poor move by Savaii to keep him around.
How can you say he’s not in a better position now? He was the bottom rung on an alliance that didn’t have numbers since it was 6-6. Now he may still be bottom rung but if the numbers play out at least 5 more people will go home before he does.
The bottom line is, the threat of drawing rocks creates a huge incentive for people who aren’t immune to consider, and act upon, flipping, since it’s fine for the “team” to say “we have the odds” but, if you draw the rock, it’s your game that ends. It’s a testament to Coach’s Mariano-esque brainwashing that there was apparently no consideration by anyone from Upolu to flip.
Mojo: As he said, cochrane is bottom rung either way. This way if he makes it to final three he ain’t getting any of his former tribes votes. Idiot.
Yep, it was a dumb move at this point in the game. Not that I thought he had any chance to win, but he has a zero chance now.
Matt: Well, he wasn’t quite in the bottom rung either way. He could have easily teamed up with Jim and Dawn, and pulled in someone from the other tribe.
It’s actually not at all unreasonable to have envisioned a final 3 of Cochoran, Jim and Dawn had one of the Upolu members drawn the rock and lost.
Of course, we’re not taking Redemption Island into consideration, but still…
DK,
Drawing rocks also create a huge incentive for people who aren’t immunity challenge threats (like Cochran).
Once a “weaker” player has a made it to the merge, they no longer become a major target during tribal, all the “strong” players do.
Even though everyone is pissed off at Cochran, that initial anger will subside. Then they will go back to targeting the stronger players.
Besides this helps put him further in the game, and eventually Coach’s 6 person alliance is going to have to break up at some point down the road, that is when Cochran can make his next move.
Cochran’s best (assuming his/Ozzy’s tribe doesn’t win the rock draw) would have been to get Dawn plus Ozzy’s idol with him through the vote.
To do this, he needed to sell Dawn.
Then, the two of them tell Ozzy, “we are flipping”, you can fight it or you can save the idol, come with us, and still have a chance to flip the game later.
Even after Ozzy’s “acting”, I don’t know that Coach’s tribe knew who had the idol.
Now, Cochran can only hope to survive long enough to take advantage of bad play, like Chris or Danny in season’s past. If he and a suballiance had an idol, they would at least have a chance to flip things.
Brandon stepping up to physically protect Cochran was priceless. Brandon and Ozzy both need help.
Thanks to Cochran, however, it is now extremely likely most of Savaii won’t make it to the jury. They are about to be picked off one by one. Their only hope is if they can get someone on Upolu to flip, which is probably not likely at first, but if Albert and Sophie (or Rick) see themselves being split off by Coach, then they may flip at some point.
Can’t argue with Cochran’s decision. He was guaranteed to be the last man on Team Ozzy’s totem pole. Maybe he will be on Team Coach as well, but he had to take the chance and find out. He didn’t know what cracks exist on his new team, so the prospect of possibilities was his best play. I could easily see Coach and Brandon forming a “to the end” trio with Cochran. It would be a brilliant play for Coach; the two worst social players and him in front of the jury.
I was very conflicted during the duel. I have disliked Christine all season and have hated watching her win, but I actually was torn on this one. The hilarity of Ozzy losing would have been great. Ultimately though, he’s a much more intriguing player going forward so I guess it worked out.
That said, Cochran’s flip goes to show what a huge blunder their strategy was. Anyone with eyes and ears who’d attended the duels knew Christine was not a fan of the old tribe. Team Ozzy could have strengthend by dumping Cochran for her, and now they’re probably going to get picked off.
Dan, I actually thought Cochran was doing a terrible “Godfather” Brando and mistakenly credited Pacino. Never caught that it was a Tony Montana impression. Just shows how bad it was.
Cochoran, in my opinion, got too caught up in making a “historic” move in the game of Survivor, likely because he is such a fan of the game.
It wasn’t smart. Now he is #7 on an alliance and has no shot to go an individual immunity run. Plus, more importantly, he basically just lost 4 jury votes (Dawn not included) by backstabbing his tribe. And whether he argues it was a great move or not, we all know that people tend to vote on whether they had their feelings hurt at this point in Survivor.
The negatives outweighed the positives of making this move, in my mind.
What’s better ; #6 on an alliance where you know you’re the bottom man or #7 (swing vote?) on an alliance that you haven’t gotten to know yet? He went from an impossible situation to one that at least isn’t clear. At least there’s the potential of the unknown in his new alliance.
Jesse –
Had he stayed with Savaii, and one of the Upolo members drew the rock (a 5 out of 8 chance compared to a 3 out of 8 chance), then the Savaii members pick the rest off one by one.
Remember earlier in the season, Jim pulled in Cochoran and Dawn to vote out Elyse. Who’s to say that wouldn’t have happened again? When it gets down to 7 or 8, they secretly grab someone from Upolo to be the 4th in their new alliance. Perfect strategy? Of course not. But certainly a better chance of winning than he has right at this moment, being the 7th man of an Alliance.
And how can he think there is potential of unknown when Coach flat out says to him “The six of us, we are not budging.”
That should give him an idea of the tightness of that group.
Andrew 2,
Honestly, was there any chance that the 4 is Cochran’s tribe were going to vote for him if they made it to the final?
They have pretty much open disdain for him as a person, and thought nothing of him as a player.
Say he makes it to the final 2/3, if he doesn’t make a big move (like this) along the way, he would be seen as a player who was weak in challenges, did nothing strategically, and no whether he was annoying to live with or not, his tribe hated him from a socially aspect as well.
The 7th man of an alliance is a great position, especially as a newcomer. He’s a total swing vote now and we could easily see both Coach and Albert vying for his allegiance as they assumably start to make their plays toward the end.
You make a fair point about the Jim/Dawn potential, but would Cochran really expect them to be able to compete in Immunity challenges with Ozzy and Keith? Jim’s decent but he’s hardly a force. Very unlikely that those three could make it to the end.
As for Coach’s “not budging” comment, I think that was more about convincing Cochran of how solid Upolo was and that nobody from their side would flip. Coach was trying to work Cochran over there so why would he basically say “join us and you’re still dead?” I think in that context it was about avoiding the rocks.
Jobin –
I see what you’re saying, but hypothetically: If he goes to the final 3 with two other members of his tribe — let’s say Whitney and Ozzy? — he has a chance to get Jim’s vote, sure.
What has Whitney done? Jim has already turned on Ozzy and has used the thought process of not wanting to give a returning player a chance to win. The odds of winning with two people from his tribe in the final three vs. two people from the other tribe in the final three are much better.
Now, if he makes final 3, he’s down 4 jury votes from Savaii members, plus has to convince Upolo tribe members why they shouldn’t vote for their own person – and not just one, two.
I guess what I’m saying is that at this point, the jury vote thought process HAS to be a big factor in moves you make and it doesn’t seem like he was thinking much about that.
Jesse –
I agree with you about the “not budging” comment being how no one would flip, but I think the fact that Coach said it should have raised a red flag. Probst even asked Cochoran about the tightness of the two tribes, to which Cochoran admitted Upolo was very strong together.
Andrew,
You are arguing from a position that his team respected Cochran as a player and would vote for him if he made it to the end, where we have 20 days of evidence that they wouldn’t vote for him regardless.
Some players are always going to vote (or not vote) in the finale out of spite, but you NEED TO GET THERE FIRST.
Again there are going to be A LOT of more players who are going to be specifically blammed by voted out players. There is going to be a lot of spite and anger to go around from now until the end.
No matter how you slice it, Cochran is in a better position for flipping.
That is even without Cochran’s knowledge of how screwed up Brandon is, how Coach is paired with Edna, but how Albert/Sophia think on their own and willing to go against Coach without fear of retaliation.
While Coach’s tribe did a good job of showing unity going into the merge, we know that they aren’t that solid.
Besides 6 person alliances rarely stay together completely until the end, the only exeception was Boston Rob’s brainwashing last year.
Andrew 2 – Why would you assume The Coach Alliance has no chance of going on an Immunity run? Regardless of Ozzy winning last night, I don’t think the current “Survivor” producers have tasked the game designers with coming up with the sort of difficult challenges that used to make Immunity runs an impressive thing. Albert could just as easily have won Immunity last night and I wouldn’t put it past him to be in the same situation again in the near future, nor would I doubt Coach’s ability to win a few mind-over-matter challenges. I think most of the challenges this season have practically been coin-flip challenges and if you’ve got the majority, you may end up being OK on coin-flip challenges…
-Daniel
“No matter how you slice it, Cochran is in a better position for flipping.”
Couldn’t agree more. All he has to do is find a fracture in Coach’s tribe (Albert/Sophie?) and he could be in position to really make a move. Not only that but he still has a tie with Dawn, and the inevitable desperation of anyone from his old tribe still willing to work with him once their numbers get dwindled (say Whitney?) and they get desperate. He could then bring in Dawn/Whitney with Albert/Sophie and be in control going into the final 5.
Daniel,
Agree with you big time on the chances of an Immunity Run.
The biggest factor in the Coach Alliance favor is that they have the numbers sure, but more so that they got out the immunity idol.
Coach’s alliance only has to vote off whoever from Ozzy’s remaining tribe doesn’t have immunity week by week.
It may be harder, if an idol is introducted back into the game, or if they stick to the 2 male/female immunities but that seems highly unlikely.
Daniel –
I’m not sure where I said that? I said Cochoran is #7 in an alliance now with no chance to go on an individual immunity run. Meaning Cochoran isn’t winning 3 or 4 straight to get into the final 3 at some point.
Maybe I’m misunderstanding what you were asking me?
Andrew 2
Andrew 2,
I think Daniel was pointing out that the challenges aren’t phsycially taxing, so Cochran very well may have a immunity challenge run in him. Not because he’s a great player, but because the challenges are in such a way that anyone could win them.
But on another point, just because Cochran is currently 7th in an alliance, doesn’t mean his only way to the finals is winning 3/4 immunities in a row.
If its Coach’s crew + Cochran who get to 7, Cochran wouldn’t be enemy #1, who everyone is trying to get out. They would be trying to get out whoever the “stronger” players are, which would be Coach/Albert/Sophia, or someone else who steps up and makes a big move in the game between now and then.
I’ll concede the 2nd point, but to say Cochoran can go on an immunity challenge run? Haha. C’mon now. At this point, that is like saying Rick is going to be a great strategist down the stretch because of all his awesome gameplay thus far.
We’ve seen nothing from Cochoran in any aspect of immunity challenges to make us think he has a *run* in him
Andrew,
When you saw the immunity challenge last night, did you think hands down Ozzy/Keith/Albert have this? It was balancing a coconut on string, while standing on a plank, it was anyone’s to win. If Cochran had won it, it wouldn’t have proven he was going to dominate challenges from here on out, all it meant was he won a challenge that was a toss up.
I’m not saying that Cochran is going to start dominating challenges, but you have to realize the challenges aren’t phsycially grueling anymore, and they usually give an equal playing field to “stong” and “weak” players.
Andrew – I misread your original post as saying that the ALLIANCE has no chance of going on an Immunity run, when what you said was that *Cochran* has no chance of going on an Immunity run.
Apologies!
I can’t disagree with that.
I *do* think it’s VERY notable how puzzle-driven last season was as a CLEAR piece of production manipulation to favor Boston Rob. Every single challenge seemed to end with a lengthy, involved puzzle so that Rob could be the hero. I wonder if we’d view Cochran differently if he’d had the chance to do some serious puzzle-solving and I wonder if future challenges might work some of that in. Then again, Boston Rob was never a physical liability. Cochran’s obviously an embarrassment.
So yeah, apologies for the misreading. I do think that Cochran could win an Immunity or two just based on random chance, but… yeah. Not gonna happen if he has to run, jump or lift things…
-Daniel
I’ll always prefer someone making a move to just sticking with the status quo, but in this case, I don’t think we’ll really know until the end whether it was a good move or not.
But from my perspective, it seems unlikely to me that Cochran was -ever- going to get jury votes from his tribe. He was always the low man, and they had no respect for him, so if he gets to the end, it was always because he had pissed some of them off somehow with some move. And even if not, i f he was loyal the whole way, they probably wouldn’t vote for him. I don’t see Jim or Keith graciously accepting that this guy they so clearly look down on outlasted them. So it’s not necessarily that being the low man in Coach’s alliance is a guaranteed improvement, so much as that sticking with his tribe was a guaranteed failure.
Plus, strictly by numbers, if Cochran flipped, he pissed off his tribe of five people–if he -didn’t- flip while telling the other tribe he would, he pissed off six people. Maybe not quite as personally, but still.
Oh yeah, and the whole rock thing– if he didn’t flip he’d have had a pretty good chance to just randomly go home, which a lot of people seem to be forgetting.
Great episode. I wasn’t rooting for Cochran before this episode but I’m definetly rooting for him now. Obviously, Dawn changed her mind about supporting Cochran when she won immunity and didn’t have to worry about the Rocks which is pretty weak and disloyal on her part. Also, Ozzy proved once again that he’s an idiot.
I still say that Ozzy’s best plan would have been to say his team tired of him and wanted him out before the merge (b/c then then they feared he’d go on an immunity run). Seems like it would have been a better plan then relying on Ozzys acting skill and an ostracized Cochran. I said that last week, and still think it would have been the better play.
My only hope is the Cochran has some sort of in with Albert/Sophie and them and Dawn can scrap together some sort alliance and change things up in the next couple of weeks or there will be little need to watch this show for the next month.
I was glad Cochran turned against the Red team. They were arrogant. I can’t stand Dawn. She looks like Willem Dafoe. Not really sure what turning against the tribe during the second vote accomplished instead of the 1st.
Elevation,
Here’s why he flipped on the 2nd vote:
– Sophia didn’t want to tell Cochran who on his team that they were going to put all their votes on. Because had Cochran not actually wanted to flip, then they could have used that info to better decide who to use Ozzy’s idol on.
– If Coach’s team would have all voted against Whitney (or whoever had the Ozzy’s idol used on them), then Cochran doesn’t have to flip, because Rick would have gone home.
If Cochran didn’t tell Coach’s team they were giving the idol to Whitney, then it was a pretty ballsy move by Coach’s team. Considering there was a 1/3 chance (Whitney/Keith/Jim), that they guessed wrong, and one of their tribe would be going home.
I’m guessing this was edited out, due to lack of time, but why wasn’t Ozzy’s team trying to get someone to break off out of Coach’s team and flip to them?
to your last point- Ozzy’s team isn’t exactly a collection of Oxford graduates.
Daniel,
I’m confused about the rock drawing situtation, and who exactly would have had to draw rocks.
Would Ozzy/Dawn/Whitney still have had immunity, and not had to draw a rock?
It was unclear because Probst said that Rick/Keith would have immunity if the vote stayed tied a 2nd time. But it was unclear to me if Ozzy/Dawn/Whitney would have kept immunity too.
Rick, Whitney, Ozzy, Dawn, and Keith all would have been immune from picking rocks.
Thanks, I figured this was the case, but it was still murky.
Wouldn’t it have been a much better play for Upolu to have Cochran just tell them who Savaii was voting for and then use the idol to save that person? That way Cochran is on their side but no one from Savaii would know it. He could have actually been a double agent!
I think Cochrane told them Savaii was voting for Whitney, which is why Keith looked surprised when his name was read.
Leetmats,
I don’t believe Cochran had any info from Coach’s team about who they were going to vote for, see my post above to Elevation.
Before he flips, he says, “well whoever they (Coach’s team) tells me they are going to vote for on our team, we know they aren’t going to vote against them.”
Ozzy seemed to come up with the plan to use the idol on Whitney, under some logic that thought Coach’s team would put their votes on Whitney, rather than a stronger player.
Thanks, Jobin. I read your previous post and re-watched some of last night’s episode. I agree with you. Thanks for the insight.
Why waste the idol? It worked out perfectly the way it was, and now they still have their idol.
I for one am curious to hear Cochrane’s explaination for flipping. It seems like, at least in his mind, his behavior was justified.
I think its going to be “I didn’t wnat to draw rocks and possibily go out on that.”
Cochran should have totalled owned the moment though, and been like “You damn right I flipped…@#$@#$#@&$%^%s”
BEST FREAKIN’ episode EVER on survivor ! From the glorious Ozzys victory to the coward Cochran doing the most bravest move!
Excellent episode. God I love this show!
Cochran’s flip made it pretty clear Ozzie had no choice but to go to redemption. Ozzie had to eliminate a guaranteed flip if Cochran beat Christine–when Ozzie won the dual it was clear he made the right move.
But…Ozzie’s mistake was not realizing Cochran would flip anyway–the idiots on that tribe are like high school bullies buddying up to the nerd they’ve abused all year when they need help the night before the final exam–and expecting their victim to fall for it. Not sure which is worse, tribe Ozzie’s hypocritical smarminess or tribe Coach’s hypocritical religiosity.
I do give Jim a but of a pass on calling Cochran a coward, though. Remember–ONLY Cochran and Jim were going to be pulling rocks–Ozzie, Dawn and Whitney were exempt. So Jim was willing to take the risk for the team–I give him props for that.
I think Cochran did the right thing, but it’s arguable. Given the rock draw would have been 2 to 5 advantage for his tribe he might have gone with the odds instead. Of course, it was also a 1 in 7 chance he would get the rock himself so I can’t blame him for bolting. And…at that point, he had already cozied up to Coach–had he not switched then he likely would have had a major target on his back had Coach’s side got the advantage.
Now Cochran is essentially ensured of surviving 4 or 5 more tribals rather than trusting the (admittedly not terrible) 5 to 2 odds of a rock draw getting him the same position on the other tribe. Still, 100% chance to be on the side with the numbers is better than 5/2–smart move.
He also gets the satisfaction of revenge. And…my guess is, a guaranteed all star spot in the future. Don’t discount boldness–he may have a hard time getting jury votes (though stranger things have happened) so going for fame and a future all-star spot has its appeal.
Can’t believe no one sees how Cochrane could at least POTENTIALLY be better off. Perhaps he’s #7, BUT once it gets to that 7 there will be a pecking order with numbers 6, 5 and 4 trying to get further in the game. Plus there is a greater chance that Upolu tribe 6 breaks apart in his favor versus his own tribe where he knew repeatedly he was low on totem pole. But the biggest thing is now he is a VILLAIN to lots of jury members from his former tribe and thus someone people must seriously consider taking to the end b/c they know/think that he’s the easiest to beat in the final vote.
If I am Jim, I play on Brandon’s insanity and delusion that Cochran is really in physical danger. I laughed when Brandon told Cochran to stay close to him after tribal.
If I’m Jim, I insult the core of Brandon’s being (although this would be cruel given Brandon’s demons) and I threaten Cochran as aggressively as possible within the rules.
I continue to do this in the hopes that Brandon “snaps” and throws a punch – and gets kicked off the show (preferrably without the machete).
Fantastic episode, and very interesting discussion points. The show finally delivered such a quality episode that it left virtually no whining about Redemption Island or other easy things for us to complain about. Bottom line is that despite the questionable mental stability of Brandon, we finally have a season full of interesting personalities which interact with each other in very TV-friendly ways, be it humor, kindness, or hostility.
Specifically to this episode, while it was great to see the meek player wind up and clock the bully straight in the face for a change, Team Ozzy really left a sour taste in my mouth with their behavior. Keith, as Dan pointed out, accepts no blame and doesn’t entertain the possibility that “treat people how you want to be treated” might be worth considering in a social competition show. Brandon had a killer line to cut down Jim at the end, which was fun. And what a quack Dawn has turned out to be – sympathizes with Cochrane in a fit of tears and pledges to stand up for him…that is, until her a$$ is safe after winning immunity whereupon she whips a 180 and attempts to guilt him into not flipping. Huh??
Also, a pretty good Probst showing in that he mostly stayed in the background. I like his energy in general, but this week proved that, given enough interesting player personalities, Probst is best in small doses.