Recap: ‘Survivor: South Pacific’ – ‘Running the Show’

Pre-credit sequence. It’s Night 24 on Redemption Island and Jim is the latest Savaii bootee to stumble over to the shelter. “I thought we were supposed to be the Final 3,” Keith says, looking at Jim and Ozzy. “That is a cult unlike any I’ve seen before,” Jim says, highlighting Coach as the leader of the cult. For some reason, Ozzy thinks he told everybody this would happen. Did he?
Kinda like Jesus, but not in a sacrilegious way. Te Tuna returns to camp. “Jim is the most dangerous kind of person,” Coach tells Dawn and Whitney, saying that Jim wouldn’t have protected any of them. Ah! Coach was protecting Whitney and Dawn against the malevolent Jim. Coach is in coddling mode tonight, because he knows that if the weakest parts of his alliance begin to feel insecure, that might foment revolution. “More blindsides happen than alliances sticking together,” Coach says. Part of Coach’s coddling strategy is to repeatedly tell his alliance that he’s not leading his alliance. Whitney, who probably hasn’t received a half-dozen talking head moments all season, suddenly has a lot to say. “Coach is running the show like he’s Jesus,” says an unconvinced Whitney. She has the choicest words for followers Cochran and Sophie, adding, “I don’t understand how these ‘Smart People’ can be so stupid.” I felt the same way about the movie ‘Smart People,” starring Ellen Page and Dennis Quaid.
The Coachtown Massacre. The next morning, Cochran joins Coach for his daily Pretentious Yoga. “I am drinking the Coach Kool-Aid,” Cochran says, agreeing that there’s a cult at work. And The Divine Father takes Cochran into his confidence and suggests that Albert may be conspiring against him. “I think there’s some sort of power struggle,” Cochran worries.
Planking. It’s time for a Duel, attended by all of the Te Tuna members. It’s a familiar endurance/balance challenge. But there’s a twist: The last person still standing remains on Redemption Island, but the first two people out are eliminated, becoming the first two members of the season’s Jury. The task is balancing two bars on the tops of your hands, with the two poles balancing a plank. Brandon’s rooting for Jim. Whitney’s rooting for Keith. Nobody’s rooting for Ozzy. Alas, Brandon’s God is not on Jim’s side and he goes out first. There’s a lot of fidgeting from Ozzy, but he recovers. And fidgets again. And recovers. But it’s Keith who fidgets most. Ozzy stays alive. “Try and win it for us, bro,” Keith tells Ozzy, who vows to just keep getting stronger on Redemption Island. Jim, a huge “Survivor” fan, is hoping that there’s a Secret Double Redemption Island, but instead he casts his buff on the fire. Keith hugs Ozzy and makes an encouraging gesture in Whitney’s direction. Whitney’s so sad to see her show-boyfriend leave. It’s so strange that that entire showmance obviously existed and yet was never featured on-screen for a second, presumably because of Whitney’s not-so-single marital status. That’s a weird storytelling concession the editors had to make.
Jacques Cousteau could never get this low. Ozzy’s having such a great time on Redemption Island that we’re just watching him swim around and spear fish. It’s quite beautiful in HD, probably the best underwater photography “Survivor” has ever showcased. “I’ve really scored out here,” Ozzy says, calling it a “mini-paradise.” Ozzy knows that everybody back at camp is playing a normal game of “Survivor,” complete with stabbing and backstabbing, while he’s relaxing and fishing and eating huge hunks of flesh. “I think that that Duel proved that I’m a huge physical threat still,” he says. Ozzy always did enjoy “Survivor” most when he didn’t have to play with humans.
I’m loving angels instead. While Ozzy is feasting, the Te Tunas are hungry. And Dawn is annoyed at herself for not outing Cochran’s flip-flopping and she asks for him to return the favor and protect her. Cochran begins to think that if he aligned with Dawn and Whitney, he might be like an angel and he might win some Jury votes. He’s not totally convinced that he wants to make a big move yet, but he’s considering it.
Bowl movement. Immunity is back up for grabs. For their challenge, they’ll balance a bowl of rice on their heads, run across teeter-totters and dump their rice in another basket. This is actually fairly difficult. I’m fairly sure I’d be falling on my face with great regularity. It seems, however, like another challenge that rewards female contestants, as Dawn and Sophie take early leads along with Brandon. The other contestants basically fade into the background. With a heaping third bowl of rice, it’s Sophie who wins Immunity. “Wow,” says the easily impressed Jeff Probst, before teasing them that a twist is coming at Tribal Council. Dawn doesn’t want to give up and hopes the twist will benefit her.
Whitney the “Survivor” player is as good as “Whitney” the NBC sitcom survivor. Everybody is impressed with Sophie, but Cochran is disappointed with himself and his lack of balance and agility. Welcome to our world, Cochran. Coach reassures Cochran that Dawn and Whitney have to be the next two to go. But Cochran is still nervous, fearing a double-elimination at Tribal Council along with possibly a second Immunity challenge. Dawn figures she’s doomed, but she vows “It’s not over.” Whitney says that she and Dawn would be up to make a move. Really? You think? Whitney isn’t impressed with Rick’s effort or with Brandon’s instability or with Edna’s carful placement in Coach’s colon, so she targets Albert, warning him that there’s no way Coach will take him to the end. “Right now, I’m at a crossroads,” Albert says, thinking that if he gets Edna out first, he’ll get at least some support from Cochran and either Whitney or Dawn for saving them for an extra episode. Albert wants to get Whitney, Dawn, Cochran and one other person in on a vote for Edna. But Brandon doesn’t like seeing Albert talking to the enemy and he warns Coach. Meanwhile, Albert tells Cochran that he’s going to be voted out in seventh, which pisses him off. “I came to play ‘Survivor.’ ‘Survivor’ is about big moves,” Cochran says, signing on. Albert then goes to Sophie and proposes the shift. “This is our one shot to make the big move,” Sophie acknowledges, realizing that she’s the swing vote for tonight. “Albert right now is playing for Albert and that’s a dangerous game to play out here,” Coach says, and he warns Sophie and Albert that anybody who goes against the core alliance, they’re dead. He compares himself to a mob boss.
Tribal Council I. Jim walks in clean-shaven. Jim walks in with a conquistador mustache and soul patch. They take their Jury place. Dawn and Whitney make their pleas for a revised alliance with positions five, six and seven from Upolu. Probst chides Cochran for not planning his game-play beyond seventh place. “Fracture’s inevitable,” Cochran says and Probst jumps all over it by suggesting that now would be a good time for somebody to make “a big move.” Yes. We watched the last segment as well. Big move. Big move. We get it. Cochran agrees. Big move. Big move. Dawn agrees. Big move. Big move. “It’s always a concern,” Coach says, referring to the possibility of a big move. Yes. Big move. Big move. “I’m not running this alliance,” Coach repeats, though he knows that big moves are always in the back of his head. Big move. Big move. [Just because Whitney says something doesn’t mean you’re now required to cut to a Keith reaction shot, editors. Keep in mind that we barely saw them together. So it’s Whitney now weirdly winking at some stranger with funny facial hair.] Whitney says Coach is the leader. Albert, however, says that Coach may be merely a figurehead. Why would you say that, Albert? Time for a vote. And before they go to cast their ballots, Probst reminds them that it might be a good time to make a big move. Big move. Big move.
The Vote I. Whitney writes Edna’s name. No other votes are shown. Probst goes to tally the votes. Dawn. Edna. Dawn. Edna. Dawn. Dawn. Dawn. Farewell Dawn. So… no big move after all? TWIST! We’re going to have an immediate Immunity challenge and an immediate vote. It’s everything Cochran feared it would be.
True or False: The band Hootie and the Blowfish got their name because their lead singer is an actual blowfish. Jim is very excited about the potential anarchy. But Immunity will be based on survival trivia. Surely if Cochran is capable of winning anything at all, this would be it, right? Albert, Edna and Rick are all eliminated on a question about hydration. A true/false question about coconut crabs eliminates Cochran and Brandon. Another coconut-based question eliminates Coach. It’s down to Whitney and Sophie, threatening to incite either anarchy or business-as-usual. Another true/false question, this one about clams, eliminates Whitney. Sophie wins her second consecutive Immunity and everybody other than Whitney is gleefully ready for her annihilation.
The Vote II. Keith knows his girlfriend is doomed before Probst goes to tally. Whitney’s symbolic vote is for Cochran. Whitney. Whitney. Whitney. Whitney. And that’s it for Whitney. “Nowhere left to hide. This game is about to change,” Probst gloats, relieved that the tyranny of boredom is now over.
Bottom Line. If you have an episode in which every single beat is completely predictable, in which there are no upsets or surprises, the one thing you don’t want to also have is at least a dozen references to people making “a big move.” Nobody on Wednesday’s “Survivor” made a big move, so everything happened exactly the way you would have guessed: Unsinkable Ozzy knocked Jim and Keith out of the game. And Coach’s Cadets knocked Whitney and Dawn out of the game. And that was booooring. It was funny to see the editors finally acknowledge the Keith/Whitney love affair they’d been turning away from. It was nice to see Sophie actually achieve something. But otherwise? That was not a very good episode of “Survivor,” the second straight dud after Cochran’s Big Move. Fortunately, next week something has to get shaken up. It seems likely that either Cochran or Edna will go next, but it’s hard to imagine anything happening with at least a minor skirmish. And this season desperately needs a shake-up.
I think Cochran is next on the chopping block. I could easily see Ozzy blowing through all these people on Redemption Island and coming back in the game and winning some individual immunity and getting the Savaii vote at the final tribal.
I think Albert, Sophie, Coach, and Ozzy are the only people with a legitimate chance of picking up enough votes to win.
Does Rick think he is on a family vacation?
The problem with big moves is that once you do it, you are marked as untrustworthy and then people aim for you, or refuse to vote for you (outside of maybe three times). Your best bet, as previous Survivor seasons have shown us, is to stick with your alliance, go to the final three as the person who least pissed people off, and win.
That strategy only works if you are the one in charge of the alliance. If not, the jury sees right through your “game,” and calls you out for doing NOTHING. Furthermore, they refuse to vote for you because you did nothing, and are pissed because the they got voted out for being a threat in the game.
The only time I can remember someone winning and not really making any big moves was when the blonde girl won, but that was because Hantz was such a detestable person.
The trend lately has been to vote for the least deserving person b/c the jury is bitter and petty that in a game about survival some people made it further than them. Only time in recent memory that the most deserving person won was with Boston Rob. I think this game seems to reward people who do nothing and piss few off.
Hey jury, just remember… it’s not personal, its just business.
But they have to be likeable and play a good social game for them to override doing nothing in challenges and nothing strategically.
And none of the hangers on appear to be forming any great social bonds with people from what we are seeing. Edna is annoying and up Coach’s butt. Rick is nearly a mute. Brandon is crazy bananas.
Remember the people who are most likely to be bitter are the players who get voted out while playing the game “hard.” They then resent the people wo did nothing.
One of the votes in Vote 1 was for someone named Don…… I facepalmed for little Hantz. What a moron.
It would’ve been a risky play to form a five person alliance with three Savaii people in it. I assume that’s why Sophie shot it down.
See I was thinking that too, but after you get rid of Coach/Edna you could get Rick/Brandon on board and get rid of one of the Savaii. The play was still there if you had the brains to pull it off and Albert/Sophie did not. Then Sophie and Albert are pulling the strings while only losing two potential votes (Coach/Edna) while still putting yourself in a position to win.
Something needs to be done to Survivor. The predictability is getting outrageous. There needs to be some benefit to making big moves. Everyone is afraid to do anything because they want to ensure themselves jury votes at the end. There should be a formulaic way to vote at the very end so the jury members won’t pick the nicest and fairest player – but the one that was most strategic and tried to ya know, actually win.
Russell Hantz agrees with you.
Here’s what frustrates me most about Survivor. Dumb players not making the best moves for their games based on the information they have on hand.
Congratulations Albert and Sophie…you are my Sprint Co-Dumb Players of the Week!
Here’s why:
1) Coach clearly has Edna and Brandon’s votes in his pocket.
2) Based on Rick’s voting out of Mikayla, he’s with Coach too.
3) You are both clearly the “strongest” players in the game for individual immunity challenges, you are going to be targeted next. There is no way that Coach is going to sacrifice Cochran/Brandon/Edna or even Rick, since those are people you want to bring to the final vote to easily beat.
4) Coach wants to keep around people he can control, and you’ve both already shown that you will go against him with the trying to vote out Edna over Mikayla.
5) Oh and Coach has the idol, and neither of you two do as well.
The only wild card left in the game is whenever they decided to put the RI player left back in the game. But that SURELY is not going to happen before next tribal, so Sophie/Albert/Cochran are losing a numbers game 3 to 4 no matter how you slice it.
Sophie/Albert/Cochran should have flipped and voted out either Brandon (good in challenges) or Coach (leaving Edna/Brandon without anyone telling them what to do).
With Sophie and Albert the obvious targets. I predict whichever of the two doesn’t win immunity is going home next week.
If this were facebook I would “like” this comment. Thank you.
Even thought it turned out to be a tease, I don’t understand why they thought voting out Edna was going to do anything. Isn’t that the type of person you want around? She can’t do anything and isn’t a threat at all.
Elevation,
My guess is for talking purposes they were discussing Edna, because the reprecussions would be less if Coach was discussed.
If Albert goes to Sophie about getting out Coach, she can use that against Albert down the road (or immediately), “hey coach, albert is trying to get you out.” Whitney/Dawn could have told the same thing to coach, then Albert has the chance of potentially going out from Coach’s anger and being threatened.
Basically it all comes back to the Wire, “If you take a shot at the king, you better not miss.”
If you take a shot at an Edna, you can miss all day.
If they ultimately would have decided to go with the plan, I think it would have turned into “well if we are going to do this, then lets go after Brandon or Coach.”
Dan, would you rather have an episode where they make no effort to create mystery and just cram two predictable eliminations (Ozzy, Jim) into a single episode? At least they tried to create the potential for a “BIG MOVE” and left some wonder going into Tribal of what might happen. It’s fine to be disappointed that nobody pulled the trigger, but you can’t fault them for attempting to foster intrigue.
The problem I have is they rarely go back and show why players didn’t make a big move anymore. Especially now they are running off early in the show to do the RI challenge.
Haynie – Obviously this wasn’t a GOOD situation for the producers/editors. And I guess if they had crafted an episode in which I bought the potential for a Big Move, I might not have been as frustrated. But they didn’t. As logical as it would have been for Albert and Sophie to make the Big Move, I never believed for a second that they were going to. That, again, isn’t the fault of the producers. We’ll see what they do next season to react to two consecutive seasons that have evolved the same way post-Merge… The game needs a wrench tossed into the machinery…
-Daniel
It seems like they’ve failed in recent years to cast those guys who make the camp life scenes interesting. We enjoy watching the Yao-Man’s (sorry in advance for spelling that wrong) and other survival/how-to guru’s do things in camp. Ozzy’s fishing just doesn’t have the same entertainment value. Those contestants provide good entertainment and filler.
You’re right that the game needs a wrench, Dan, and one different from the iffy Redemption Island. I think there should be occasional pre-merge Tribals where the immune Tribe gets to vote someone off, allowing the Tribe up for elimination to plead cases as to who should stay/go. That would be pretty interesting.
Daniel,
How would you mix up the game?
Do you think that the wild card of a player coming back from RI has only caused players to further remain solidified in their alliances?
My recommendations:
1) Get rid of RI, it doesn’t add to the game, the RI returnee is always going to be voted out as soon as possible.
2) Jumble up the teams pre-merge. Why not have a few different options of how teams could be mixed together (players can choose to swap, teams are swapped at random, random captains and teams are picked), then have it be decided by a roll of a die which one of those options would occur.
3) The merge is FAR too predictable, everyone knows exactly when its coming.
4) Make the Immunity Idols, only good for 2/3/4 tribal councils from when it is found. That way players have to decide if they want to use it before it expires, or not.
Jesse,
I think the reason camp life is less interesting is because teams are given luxury items and FOOD far too easily and far too frequently in the game.
Then need to have teams taking luxury items and food to be more of a penalty to their game, right now it rarely if ever is.
Case in point, last week. Why make that an opt-out and eat challenge when you knew there were 7 people who could pig out with no penalty of potentially going home?
Jobin – I DEFINITELY would get rid of Redemption Island. It has provided the occasional moment of drama, but overall, it’s been a two-season bust.
And I agree with you completely that it’s time for a season shaking up the Merge process. If that’s Tribal shuffle a the quarter-pole? That might work. If it’s another opportunity for mutiny? That might work. Or if it’s just holding off on Merging until a week after EVERYBODY assumes the Merge is coming, even that might work. I think anything that breaks from the established status quo would knock the players off-balance in a welcome way, because they’re all much too complacent now.
-Daniel
Also, the 2nd elimination last night would have been MUCH more interesting had Probst not hinted at a “SURPRISE” early in the day.
Even when they try to surprise players and force them to think quickly and/or on their own, they tell them they are going to do so. Given the players the ability to prepare for it, when some surely wouldn’t have.
I disagree about removing Redemption Island. It adds drama, more contests, and a much-needed hope if a contestant you like has been eliminated. Also, it is one of the only wrinkles that they’ve added that encourages the physical players… it gives them a chance on the show.
Likewise, to achieve your goal of making the show more fun to watch, any wrinkle or addition they make to the game from here needs to add encouragement to players making moves, not increase the chances that a “threat” will be voted off. (A suggestion to have one tribe vote off the other will just eliminate the threats again.) If you want a season that is more fun than a bunch of people flying UTR, then you add a twist that gives protection (for a week? For two?) if you backstab someone or make an interesting gameplay. For instance, someone wins immunity twice, then they receive some kind of advantage (a free vote to use later, etc.) which can affect the numbers and make things more interesting.
Anything would be a good addition to the show if it encourages people to compete and not just sail along with their alliance.
Barry – I don’t disagree that what you’ve said about Redemption Island would be how it impacts the game in an ideal world. But do you genuinely think that’s the impact it has had in its two seasons in the game? Last season, Redemption Island was the sole outpost for Matt, a physically solid player who was strategically as dumb as any player in “Survivor” history. I understand you want a Redemption Island that encourages physical players, but do you also want a Redemption Island that encourages stupid players? That’s all it did last season.
And this season, you had a five-Duel run for Christine, who probably wasn’t an intimidating player either physically or intellectually and the challenges she won rewarded pure luck more than anything else. Yes, Ozzy has now won two Duels, but has he won’t them because of his strength as a player or… more luck? He held poles longer than two guys and built a longer stick and than Christine. What is being rewarded there? And if Ozzy gets out of Redemption Island and back into the game, I agree that he could win, but he’d be winning because the jury will be heavily populated by his disgruntled former tribemates and not because of any achievement.
I don’t disagree with the theory of Redemption Island, but thus far it hasn’t worked and I don’t know that I want to give it a third shot…
-Daniel
Daniel,
Couldn’t agree more.
The problem with RI is that it has to be all gender-neutral challenges, which then always leads to challenges that hinge completely on luck.
A voted out person does not deserve to enter back into the game because they won a series (or only one) coin-flip RI duels.
Survivor: RI – Outwit, Outplay, Outlast…Outluck on RI
Good points Daniel. And you guys are right, the challenges seem very gender-neutral, perhaps to the concept’s detriment. Yes, the promise of what RI brings to the table is far greater than the impact its been able to bring to the table. But that is not unlike the idols: just because they’re in the game doesn’t mean people are going to use them effectively.
I think you’re leaving out a bit of what RI has done already, however. Like him or not, Matt’s struggle was a plot in itself, and probably tugged a million heartstrings, helped viewership, started conversations. Again, the hope factor is there… moreso for the viewers who attach themselves to these contestants than for the players themselves.
That said, Ozzy’s use of the island may turn this conversation on its head. So far, he’s the only person who’s purposely gone there. And now he talks big, laying threats about coming back rested and well-fed. And so far, he’s been right. It is like a looming doom for the other players. I like it. His threats to return adds an additional level for me (assuming he can stick it out).
And I forget to add: The promise of RI is to the benefit of physical players and strategic “threats” not because the challenges there are particularly physical, but because those players WILL be voted off. We’ve seen it, every season. So the show needs something, some vehicle, to give those players a chance at the million. Otherwise you just have season after season of UTR blandness.
An idea I thought of while reading this thread of comments: some kind of call-out whereby a player can challenge any individual in his/her tribe. The one being challenged would not be allowed to refuse the challenge. The challenge would be something random. It might favor one person over the other but that would add to the unexpected nature of it and hopefully to the drama. The loser of this challenge is out of the game without any kind of vote or any kind of redemption option. The winner gets automatic immunity for a set number of tribal councils; maybe three. I am thinking that the number of these challenges be limited to 2 or 3 throughout the entire 39 days so that it is a rare occurrence and can possibly become an interesting piece of strategy. It could be used if a player wants to try to eliminate a strong strategist who might not be a good physical player. Or a strong strategist might try to convince one good physical player to try to eliminate another. It could be used to change the balance of power. I can think of a myriad of possibilities. I think this could add real excitement because of the finality of it. Do you want to risk your own Survivor life to get rid of someone? There are lots of instances where it could be very interesting.
One of the unfortunate shames of any elimination show is being one of the first people voted off. Particularly on Survivor with it being a tribe vote, it’s usually pretty random that those people happen to get singled out.
From that standpoint, I like what Redemption Island offers pre-merge…a fighting chance for someone who may not have deserved getting the boot right off the bat.
But RI should vanish at the merge. It’s asinine that while the real players are making decisions and casting votes that could alienate jury members, one person will come back into the game after having been sitting on the sidelines and not actually playing it.
I find myself wondering if we’ll be stuck with post-merge RI until someone from RI winning the million dollars causes enough uproar to do away with it, or if such a result – in the producers’ minds – would actually vindicate the existence of RI and keep it around permanently.
I used to like Albert and Sophie, but if they’re too stupid to make a move then I’m just going to cheer for the cocky and unlikeable Ozzy to cause some chaos or for Cochran the feeble to get some glory. Bleh.
I think Coach would like to take Edna and Cochran to the end. He can sacrifice Brandon and Rick and still probably get their votes at the end. Nobody from Savaii is voting for Edna or Cochran except Dawn.
Also, what is going to happen with the idol?
I feel like the concept of Redemption Island would be greatly improved if nobody knew what was going on there. Still have the weekly challenges, but don’t send any representatives, so that when the returning player returns, it’s a complete surprise. At least that way there’s some element of unpredictability around.