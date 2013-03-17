Recap: ‘The Amazing Race’ – ‘Your Tan Is Totally Cool’

Hmmm…
As y’all know, I don’t have the encyclopedic knowledge of “The Amazing Race” that I have for “American Idol” and that I kinda have for “Survivor,” but Sunday’s Leg was the first one to ever see a team withdraw at the beginning of a new Leg, right? I don’t remember, actually, if anybody’s ever withdrawn at the end of a Leg before. But I think this situation was unprecedented.
After hobbling around for two full Legs with Dave on crutches or being pushed in a wheelchair and Connor having to do all of the tasks, Team Cancer decided that they couldn’t go any further. So they left the last Pit Stop, flew to Hanoi, Vietnam and went straight to the Pit Stop to disqualify themselves. While I said last week that what they’ve done hasn’t exactly been “miraculous,” but it was still impressive. They went out with their heads held high, having won a pair of trips and $10,000 in prizes as the only team so far this season to win two Legs. That means they won one more Leg than the Beekman Boys won last season. That’s not bad.
I’m curious on the Race logistics regarding what they did. If they’d quit in Bali, would that have meant that they didn’t formally start the next Leg of the Race and would that un-eliminate John & Jessica or something? I’m sure “The Amazing Race” has all of the frequent flyer miles in the world, but it seems weirdly inefficient to fly Dave & Connor from Bali to Hanoi just for the sake of eliminating them and then flying them back to the States for Dave to have his surgery. I’ll ask them about that tomorrow in my exit interview and we’ll see if they can give me an answer.
[Research tells me that Marshall and Lance decided to quit in Season 5 of “The Amazing Race,” but they are already in last place in the Leg that they withdrew from. I don’t remember ANYTHING about Marshall and Lance.]
Anyway, though, Dave and Connor flew to Hanoi with Max & Katie and Pam & Winnie and then parted company with the other teams. Pam & Winnie then told the other teams that Team Cancer wasn’t quitting, but that was a ruse that really didn’t pay off in any way. Nobody mentioned Team Cancer again for the rest of the Race, either in connection with their general whereabouts or in connection with a Double U-Turn that must have had producers frustratedly gnashing their teeth about its total pointlessness.
Yeah, there was a Double U-Turn and yes, it was theoretically utilized with some strategic consequence, but if the rules of “The Amazing Race” state that if a team DQs itself at the beginning of a Leg, that counts as the elimination for that particular Leg, then that’s what the rules state. We’ve never had the opportunity to put it to the test previously. I mean, on “Survivor,” where players are medically eliminated with semi-frequency at this point, if somebody has to be evacuated, it usually doesn’t mean that there won’t also be a Tribal Council sending somebody else home in that same episode. But “Survivor” has its rules and “The Amazing Race” now appears to have rules of its own. And that’s OK. Like I said… Now we know!
And, thanks to the rules of “The Amazing Race,” Team Alabama gets to limp through another Leg. If Chuck & Wynona looked like they were having any fun at all, I’d say, “Good for them! See the world, kids!” But they really don’t. Wynona seems absolutely miserable and frustrated with Chuck at every turn and Chuck seems to have the weight of the world on his shoulders, which is what comes from being asked to do basically every single task for your team. If you’re counting at home, Chuck has done five Roadblocks to Wynona’s one, while all of the other teams are evenly divided at three apiece. It’s like Wynona has decided that until the producers intervene and force her to do a Roadblock, she’s just going to assume that Chuck is better-suited for everything.
The tasks on Sunday’s episode were reasonably good, even if there was yet another poorly weighted Detour.
I liked the Roadblock, in which one player from each team had to sit and listen to an elaborately performed Vietnamese patriotic anthem. The anthem ended with the singers holding up the Vietnamese words for the phrase “Glory to Our Young Generation.” Teams then had to run upstairs and find a poster with the same slogan. The song was absolutely hypnotic and I need a version of it that I can play over and over and over again all day long as I’m working. This was yet another task that, for some reason, benefited Pam with her background in theatrical design. Pam & Winnie rushed out of the task first and ended up winning their first Leg.
The Roadblock was followed by a native bamboo dance that nearly everybody did quickly other than Team Alabama, who didn’t realize that they needed to hold hands, which tells you almost everything you need to know about a relationship that Wynona admitted has been a little strained.
The Detour was the choice between Make Your Move or Make Your Meal.
In Make Your Move, teams had to go to a giant human chess board and successfully place four pieces, with Chinese characters, in proper places on the board.
In Make Your Meal, teams had to go and collect two empty baskets and two baskets of chickens. Then they had to go to a market and collect a full list of ingredients. Then they had to watch a demonstration and correct cook two bowls of pho.
I have a hard time explaining what the task was in Make Your Move, but once people got there and caught on, it took almost no time. Heck, it was a task so simple that Dave probably could have participated on his crutches without any real stress. [Connor could have done yet another Roadblock and Team Cancer really could have stuck it out for one more Leg without serious problems, which is something else to ask about in my exit interview.]
Make Your Meal? Well, that was tough. Even if you didn’t make stupid mistakes like Team Alabama did — they forgot their chickens, they went to the wrong market, etc. You had to carry stuff from one place to another. You had to find a way to communicate both ingredients and quantities with locals and you had to prepare the food, which appeared easy, but had to take at least some time. It was just too easy to make mistakes. Max & Katie got help from an English-speaking local, who made all of their purchases for them, but they still ended up with the wrong amounts of certain ingredients. Team YouTube arrived at the task and hilariously the locals started mocking the second group of Westerners coming through to get the same ingredients and while it looked like the locals were being helpful and providing everything they needed, they actually got everything wrong.
And then there was the Double U-Turn.
You’ll recall that John & Jessica had made an alliance with the Derby Moms and Team YouTube, basically to share information in the hopes of eliminating the Hockey Brothers. That also made them targets, so all of the other teams agreed they’d only use the U-Turn on Derby Moms and YouTube.
Pam & Winner got to the U-Turn first and, true to their word, U-Turned YouTube.
The plan blew up, though, when YouTube got to the U-Turn second.
Now I can only say this so many times, but I’ll continue to each and every time, just in case “Amazing Race” producers happen to be checking in: If you reach a U-Turn and discover that you’ve been U-Turned, YOU’VE BEEN U-TURNED. Your only next step should be to go back and finish the other half of the Detour. After you’ve done then, you can come back and if it’s still a possibility, you can go right ahead and U-Turn another team to your heart’s content. You shouldn’t get to the U-Turn and then, before going and completing your own penalty, be able to penalize another team. It’s always asinine and it’s still asinine.
Anyway, for logical reasons, Team YouTube U-Turned Team Alabama, which didn’t matter on multiple levels. Not only did Joey & Meghan finish the second Detour before Team Alabama was able to complete their first but, as we’ve established, Team Alabama reached the mat and, after Phil let them whine for a bit, he told them they were safe because the episode’s elimination happened earlier.
So it goes. Farewell to Team Cancer. Y’all definitely didn’t embarrass yourself and I think it’s a reasonably safe bet that depending on how Dave’s Achilles mends, they’ll be invited back for an All-Stars/Unfinished Business season in the future.
Other thoughts on this episode:
*** I thought there were some decent lines in the episode, so I don’t get why the episode was titled “Your Tan Is Totally Cool” after Pam & Winnie’s reconsideration about disliking Max & Katie mostly on the basis of Max’s John impression. Sorry, Max’s *reasonably good* John impression.
*** I’d have gone with “It’s like One Direction” for the episode’s title. Or possibly “Muchas Gracias,” which Chuck seems to have decided is like an Esperanto version of “Thank You” understood around the world.
*** Why the heck were the teams sleeping on the floor in what appeared to be the bombed out corner of some abandoned hotel in Vietnam? Was that the only place production could find for them to crash overnight?
*** I’m not sure I understand why teams are mythologizing the awesomeness of Anthony & Bates. Yes, they’re athletes, but they haven’t exactly been dominating. It’s YouTube and the Derby Moms’ fault for making such a public alliance and getting targeted. It’s silly for Meghan to pretend otherwise.
*** Oh and speaking of the Derby Moms… Can anybody tell Mona and Beth apart in any way so far? Yeah. Me neither.
*** I did like Joey & Meghan’s “sad” U-Turn photo. Everybody else has always done generic pictures, but this suggests the teams must have been told what that snapshot was far, but only Team YouTube thought to do something amusing with it.
*** Max loses points for boasting about how they eat pho all the time, but now they can tell people they cooked it in the streets of Hanoi. Dude. If you keep pronouncing it “faux,” you don’t get to be snobby about how often you eat it or where you’ve cooked it.
What’d you think of Sunday’s episode?
Marshall and Lance were part of the early race’s quest to find another Kevin and Drew. It failed, miserably. They were assholes, and mostly fought with Mirna, who was worse. There were no winners.
* They owned a pizza shop in Dallas and were somehow miraculously able to con some of the other teams into wearing their store-branded shirts.
* They called Mirna a “b*tch” while doing a drive by in the Alps. It was glorious.
They were rude little guys. They called Mirna and Charla “Mirna and Schmirna.”
They deserved to be called far worse. Mirna just might be one of the worst human beings on the planet.
Fatcakes – See, I remember *somebody* calling Charla and Mirna “Mirna and Schmirna,” but I remember nothing about whoever said it. And yes, they certainly could have been called worse…
-Daniel
It became the popular nickname (Ian in particular enjoyed it, I think?) for them in All-Stars. So you might be remembering that.
Maybe this is too nickpicky, but it kinda bugged me that Dave & Conner were still eligible to be U-Turned even though they were already officially eliminated from the race by Phil. It’s a moot point now, but most of the other teams apparently didn’t know Dave & Conner had quit, and would it have been unfair for a team to waste a critical U-Turn on a team that wasn’t even in the race anymore?
Mark – But that was the only way that Pam & Winnie’s withholding of the knowledge that Team Cancer was DQing might have paid off. With the U-Turn teams are always taking the chance that they’re deciding to U-Turn a team that was actually ahead of them and therefore not eligible to be U-Turned. So it’s always just part of the strategy. So I think it just would have been an unfortunate blunder for a team to U-Turn Dave & Connor, but I don’t see why it would have been unfair…
-Daniel
Yeah I think they technically just announced their intention to DQ themselves at the beginning of the leg, but technically they were still in the race until every team had touched the mat, and they were deemed “last place”.
So if Dave and Conner quit at the last leg then John and Jessica would still be in? But since they quit at the beginning of the next leg there wasn’t an elimination and Team Mullet got to stay in the game. It makes sense to do it this way and frankly I’m happy with the team that got the pass. I like all the teams that are still in it.
I’m a little confused by the U-Turn. Is it always the case that the team that penalizes another team is anonymous? I was wondering why the Mullet’s though that the You-Tubers U-Turned them.
Also, why are there 4 screens on the sign? Is it to show the team that gave the penalty?
If I was posing for a photo to be shown at the U-Turn I’d be giving the finger!
A question about the rules: do teams depart the next day 12 hours after they step on the mat?
Mulderism – I don’t know if that was the reason behind the exact timing of Team Cancer’s departure. It unclear.
And no, sometimes U-Turns are anonymous and sometimes they’re not. I think “The Amazing Race” can only afford a single U-Turn board, so in anonymous U-Turns the other two boxes aren’t used. But in non-anonymous U-Turns, they show the U-Turner.
And it isn’t always a 12-hour gap, I don’t think. It’s just “After a designated rest period.”
-Daniel
A designated rest point, huh? So you mean, they COULD do away with these aggravating “oops this place is closed until tomorrow morning when everyone will have caught up” equalizers, but choose not to? grrrr.
Anyway, having watched CBS all day, I saw the promos, and I knew Team Cancer was going to quit (I mean, who else?). Since I was also 99% this meant no elimination at the end, all of the drama of this episode was sucked out before I even tuned in.
Couldn’t agree more about the double U-Turn – why even have it if the first U-Turned team can just inoculate themselves from elimination? I’m also not a fan of blind U-Turns – make teams own up to it, and give us the extra drama of teams knowing who did it to them, holding grudges, and wanting revenge! Oh well. Even though it went mostly to waste, at least it still pushed them to the back of the pack, so it had -some- strategic value. Until the next equalizer. GRRRRRRRR
*deep breath*
One more thing: What was Team Youtube’s problem with Max? John & Jessica deserved every last bit of ridicule they got and more, and I thought Max was right on the money with his overconfidence/conceit comment.
“they COULD do away with these aggravating “oops this place is closed until tomorrow morning when everyone will have caught up” equalizers, but choose not to?”
More likely, they adjust the time so that there are MORE opening-hours equalizers in order to reset the field at the beginning of a leg.
In the first dozen years or so, they’d make a big deal of the 12 hour pit stop. (“So and so, who arrived at 2:14pm, will depart at 2:14am”.) But they don’t anymore, and it’s a little sad.
I think Dave & Connor decided during the “rest period” that it was in their best interest to bow out ASAP, so they went to see Phil and tell him not to bother waiting for them because they were going home instead of participating. So they were technically the “last” team to arrive, but Phil knew not to stand there all night waiting for them.
@JC: I agree. I always thought that if a team finishes first, 10 minutes before another team, that they should have a 10 min lead to start the next leg. It’s lame and unsatisfying when teams take 4 planes, 10 hours apart, only to show up somewhere that doesn’t open for another 12 hours.
They also used to make a point of saying that the teams got to mix and mingle during their 12-hour layover, but for some reason they now thing it’s better to sequester each of the teams so that they can’t compare notes or find out who got eliminated unless they’re stuck somewhere together during a leg of the Race.
Not sure at all, but I think they explained why Dave/Connor didn’t continue at the beginning of the episode. Something about how they needed to have surgery before a week after sustaining the injury? Or did I just misheard/made that up? In any case, they certainly would’ve not been eliminated if they had decided to continue, that’s for sure.
You heard it right. As for their chances if they had continued, I mostly agree, but as much as Dave’s injury slowed him down, if they didn’t reach the 2xUT first, they would’ve made VERY tempting targets. Especially if Team Youtube got there ahead of them.
I like the way the U-turn was used last season when the alliance used it on a team they wanted out and then the next members of the alliance used it on a team in their alliance that had already passed so the team they wanted eliminated couldn’t U-turn anyone else. I think that was the Twinies idea .Clever. Was wondering if the teams making the pho would have to kill the chickens themselves like they’ve done on Survivor.. That would have been interesting
It’s part of their culture. Whether I agree with the politics of a particular country or not, I still think it’s interesting to watch.
The Racers did not have the subtitles that audience did, so they had no idea what the lyrics were. They were just watching a bunch of kids singing and dancing a happy song.
I think this is only the second time they’ve gone to Vietnam (I know they went when Ian and his wife were on). Both times have dealt at least in passing with the aftereffects of the Vietnam War from the Vietnamese side. Last time it was, if I remember correctly, something to do with the tunnels. This time it was a monument/park around a US bomber. I find stuff like that interesting and enlightening.
It’s at least the third. There were two legs I think in TAR3, one of which was one of the best in the show’s history (Derek and Drew’s kind of heartbreaking elimination). But they went back in I think TAR10, and visited the Hanoi Hilton and Sen. McCain’s flight suit.
Dan – you can blame this one on WHIP fatigue from your draft: “If you’re counting at home, Chuck has done five Roadblocks to Wynona’s one, while all of the other teams are evenly divided at five apiece.”
Should be “three apiece” I’m assuming :)
This was such a stupid Roadblock for Chuck to take; there’s some sense to having him take the more physical roadblocks; as she keeps pointing out she’s not exactly in Olympic shape. But not having her even them up a bit when they are offered a non-physical task makes them seem like a team that should lose. Eventually she’ll be forced to do a Roadblock, right? And who knows what it will be.
Completely agree. This Roadblock was tailor-made for Wynona. If they last a few more legs, you have to figure there’s a serious physical challenge coming up that she is going to have to do.
BGT – Right you are! Stupid numbers. Fixed…
And I think they somehow got the impression there was running involved, so Wynona made Chuck do it. And there *was* running involved, but it still would have been a fine task for Wynona to do. Similarly, it might have been an OK task for Dave to hobble through, though it looked like there was a lot of going back and forth through narrow doorways, which might have caused problems for Dave, maybe?
-Daniel
Yea, but Dave/Connor wouldn’t have to worry about Dave doing any tasks if they planned on this being their last leg. Since they flew to Thailand anyway, why not try running that leg and seeing if you could win. Worst case scenario, you run into something too hard and you quit then.
I am a little bummed we didn’t get to see Dave try to do the bamboo dance. Given how spry he was with those crutches, I think he maybe could have managed it.
The only think I could think of when Dave/Connor flew to Thailand (rather than go right home) was that they wanted the free trip to Thailand. But, considering the impending surgery, I think they would just want to get home ASAP. Weird.
“The song was absolutely hypnotic and I need a version of it that I can play over and over and over again all day long as I’m working.”
My guess about why they’d have to fly to the next location before withdrawing was that Phil and the majority of the production team had already flown ahead to Hanoi at that point to set up, and the show wanted the shot of them tearing up with Phil on the mat in some exotic location to end their journey. Without that it would have been kind of anticlimactic — a boring shot of the two of them in the back of a taxi at night, and then cut to a sterile talking head interview in front of a green screen shot months later of them explaining that they had to quit. Teary in-the-moment team with Phil in the daytime at an exotic locale is a much better visual.
Definitely a better visual. Also, is it in the rule books that Phil MUST eliminate the racers in person? We’ve seen instances where a team has been stuck at a roadblock long after everyone is finished and it was an elimination leg — Phil has gone personally to eliminate them rather than have them continue. I thought it was to be nice, but maybe production had him do that because otherwise he’d miss a flight to get to the next location?
Frankly, these questions are just the tip of the iceberg of questions I have about the production of this show. I would LOVE to have a documentary/mini-series about the behind the scenes production of The Amazing Race, because it frankly blows my mind how they are able to solve all these logical problems consistently.
– How do you get a camera guy and a sound guy to fit in a taxi with a driver and two team members and yet never be seen?
– How do you get the camera and sound guy on the plane with teams when the flight was full? Do they reserve tickets for every flight for the crew?
– And how does the rest of the crew move between locations? Are some of the passengers we see in those shots also part of the back-stage of the race?
– Exactly how much money does the show spend on air travel anyway?
– How do they scout locations? How long does it take to research and produce a pitstop? Do they have people in every country waiting to provide local labor?
– How are they able to get releases signed for random people the racers stop and talk to? Is there someone who’s job is dedicated to hunting down every taxi driver and passerby after the fact and get them to sign?
I could go on and on. I wish CBS would consider pulling back the curtain, because it would be fascinating.
@Anonymous, I believe that TAR requires the racers to book tickets for the film crew on any flight they take in order to use that flight. So they can’t take a flight where there are only two remaining seats.
As far as the releases, I imagine in many cases they are not legally necessary.
But I would be interested in the answers to the rest of your questions as well. But it might be just a little too meta to have a documentary about a reality show.
Oh I’d love to see that as well. It was just this season that I figured out that each team must get a Race-issued credit card to pay for airline tickets.
Answer to the questions that I’ve read various places:
1) Creatively. The camera guys are super skilled and you will very, very rarely see parts of the Amazing Cameramen.
2) Teams have to buy four tickets but are filmed asking for two, because silliness.
3) There are a bunch of field teams setting things up in each location. I imagine they rotate, but I’m not 100% sure on that. So the team that set up say, the Bali leg were just doing that, there was a different group setting up tasks for the Vietnam leg.
4) A ton. In the very old days, I believe there was a rule that once you booked tickets you were locked in. That has since changed, so teams will book a billion flights. I’ve heard numbers like 20 grand thrown about, for one team on one leg.
5) This I’m less sure of. There are some countries the show really likes (India and Thailand, notably) that I presume they have friendly relations with whoever in the government allows this kind of thing though.
6) I believe the camera/sound guys also take care of this, and it sometimes causes delays for the racers.
There’s a racer on another forum I talk about the show with, and I think if you dig deep into TWOP’s forum archives you can find the Guidos, Ken and Gerard, Tammy Gaghan, and various other racers answering questions like these.
There Is a really interesting & in depth book out there called “My Ox Is Broken” that I highly recommend. It gives great insight into some of the behind the scences stuff, although it is quite a few years old now so some of these new rules wouldn’t be covered in it.
Re: Double U Turns. The entire reason they changed U Turns to Double U turns was that a single U turn usually just led to the U Turned team losing the leg. Making it a double U Turn allows the U turned team to keep racing a against someone. If they weren’t able to U Turn someone, there would less of a point of having it be double.
If the game has to have U Turns (something I am not sure I agree with), this is the best way to do it.
When Mullet spoke of their impending doom en route to pit stop – the camera zoned in on a symbol hanging from the taxi mirror. I am just wondering if it means ‘good fortune’ ?? I’m thinking it must…
It’s easy to tell Mona and Beth apart. Beth has more flesh.
